milpitasbeat.com
Mayor Rich Tran withdraws from City Council race
Mayor Rich Tran has withdrawn from the 2022 Milpitas City Council race after announcing his candidacy late last year and then proceeding to actively and publicly support his Council opponents. Today, August 17, marked the close of the Nomination Period for all Council candidates, and the day ended with Tran...
San Jose Mayor endorses candidate to replace him
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo threw his support behind one candidate who is running to replace him as the city's top leader.
santaclaranews.org
Santa Clara City Council’s Pro-49er Coalition Removes Santa Clara Planning Commissioner Who Complained About Stadium Impacts
On Tuesday, Santa Clara Planning Commissioner Dr. Ron Patrick was removed from his position. He was unanimously appointed by the Council in June. He was sworn in earlier this month. Councilman Anthony Becker made the motion to appoint him in June. Then Becker mysteriously and suddenly changed his mind. “He...
sanbenito.com
Gilroy officials object to South Valley mining proposal
The Gilroy City Council voted unanimously Aug. 15 to voice its opposition to the proposed quarry in southern Santa Clara County, but noted that while such a resolution makes a strong statement, the county is ultimately in charge of the project’s fate. The recent vote adds to the growing...
Gilroy Dispatch
Council opposes Sargent Quarry project
The Gilroy City Council voted unanimously Aug. 15 to voice its opposition to the proposed quarry just south of the city, but noted that while such a resolution makes a strong statement, the county is ultimately in charge of the project’s fate. A formal resolution is expected to be...
Morgan Hill Times
Morgan Hill
Live Oak football looks to coalesce as it gears up for another run at a league title. Latest phase of renovation includes all-weather track. Hello Morgan Hill! It has been awhile since you heard from me. Trustees review budget. Staff Report - January 31, 2003. Special meeting slated Saturday over...
pajaronian.com
Hospital purchase ‘is going to happen’
WATSONVILLE—Through a series of contributions and donations, the Pajaro Valley Health Care District (PVHCD) has gathered together enough money to purchase Watsonville Community Hospital, ending months of nail-biting in which the fate of the 127-year-old institution hung in the balance. PVHCD will close escrow on the $67 million sale...
sanjoseinside.com
San Jose Police Contract Dispute Boils Over into Mayoral Campaign
This story has been updated, 3:45pm Aug. 15. San Jose city officials and the city police officers’ union have gone public with their contract dispute. While the San Jose Police Officers Association claims response times are growing and predicted a “mass exodus” of officers because of pay and working conditions, the city, led by Mayor Sam Liccardo, counters that the department has the lowest vacancy rate in a decade, and its officers’ salaries are among the highest in the Bay Area.
Beyond the Benchlands: Under lawsuit threat, Santa Cruz sets plan to clear homeless camp. What happens next?
Santa Cruz began the process of clearing the Benchlands this week, but city leaders acknowledge that this could be a slow game depending on the number of shelter beds it can provide and the willingness of those in the encampment along the San Lorenzo River to relocate.
Moving past Measure D: Santa Cruz's light rail future will finally go beyond speculation
The rail-trail debate didn't end up killing us, but did it make us stronger? That will probably depend on the results of a feasibility study local leadership hopes can be launched by November. Either way, having fact-based answers to these long-argued existential questions will be a good place to begin the real conversations about the rail corridor's future.
calmatters.network
Residents push back against housing project at Creekside Inn site
A developer’s plan to replace Creekside Inn with 382-apartments is offering Palo Alto a rare opportunity to merge parcels and bring a major housing complex to a large site along El Camino Real. But for neighborhood residents, the project represents something else: a massive overreach that would threaten Matadero...
SFist
San Jose Church That Defied Pandemic Public Health Orders Wins Appeal Based on Supreme Court's Rightward Shift
The new conservative-majority Supreme Court, and in particular Catholic activist Justice Samuel Alito and Christian cult member Amy Coney Barrett, are partial to religious freedoms. And because of this, a California appeals court has just overturned a lower court's decision over a San Jose church's defiance of COVID-19-related public health orders two years ago.
calmatters.network
What's it like to serve on the Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury? Here's a peek behind the curtain
What makes the civil grand jury so grand? It’s the number of people serving on it, said Peter Hertan, a Los Gatos citizen who served two consecutive terms on the Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury from 2016 to 2018. “‘Grand’ means it’s larger than a normal jury,” Hertan...
Report identifies Bay Area’s most segregated neighborhoods of white wealth
(BCN) — A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region’s census tracts are segregated “areas of white wealth.” The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation. It identifies 164 […]
CA High-Speed Rail approves design contracts for Central Valley construction
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board approved design contracts to prepare for construction into Merced and Bakersfield, according to authority. The Authority awarded $41 million for the Merced to Madera extension design contract to Stantec Consulting Services, according to Authority. According to Authority, the Fresno to Bakersfield contract of $44.9 million […]
tpgonlinedaily.com
Aptos Times: August 15, 2022
Andrew Theriot Needs Your Help, By Rebecca Dutro • Rare Sweep — 3 District 39 Champs! • Omicron Levels Drop, But Outbreak Cancels Cabrillo Stage’s Candide, By Jondi Gumz • Educational Equity & Support For Every Student • HIP Community Forum: Health Careers • Homeless Count: 2,299, Up 6%, By Jondi Gumz • Celebrating Marine Sanctuaries • Capitola Aids Watsonville Community Hospital Purchase • Utilities Tops in Average Weekly Wages • Hourly Wages in Santa Cruz County • New Assistant Principals: Aptos High, Jr High • Elaine Johnson To Head Santa Cruz Housing Nonprofit • Tax Credits for 397 Affordable Apartments • County Offers Pesticide Notice to Senior Village • CalTrans Innovation Winner: 360 Tours • Coastal Cleanup Needs You! • ‘The Land of Milk & Honey’: New Exhibit at MAH: Sept. 1-Dec. 31 • Attorney General: More Poultry Disclosure • Legislative Analyst: How to Fix Unemployment Insurance • State Lands Grant for Forestry Jobs … and much more!
viatravelers.com
27 Best Things to do in San Jose, California
San Jose, California, is a large city in Silicon Valley’s heart that I loved visiting. The area is known for its technology and innovation, but there is much more to discover in San Jose! From fantastic food and drink to outdoor adventures and cultural experiences, there is something there for everyone.
White Nissan may be linked to 2021 Morgan Hill murder
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Morgan Hill Police Department needs the public's help in finding the owner of a white Nissan Sentra potentially linked to a 2021 homicide. On July 20, Humberto Cossio, 33, was shot and killed while walking south through the intersection of Monterey Road and Spring Avenue, said police. He is believed The post White Nissan may be linked to 2021 Morgan Hill murder appeared first on KION546.
Lisa Eisemann, wife of former Salinas Mayor Joe Gunter passes
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - The daughter of former Salinas Mayor Joe Gunter said her mother passed after a long battle with dementia. Lisa Eisemann died on Tuesday, announced her daughter Terrin Eisemann-Gunter. Lisa was the studio director for the Salinas School of Dance, LLC. Salinas School of Dance, LLC "My mom passed away Tuesday, August The post Lisa Eisemann, wife of former Salinas Mayor Joe Gunter passes appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
Enchant to Light Up San Jose This Holiday Season
Enchant, billed as the world's largest holiday-themed light spectacle, is coming to the South Bay. The light extravaganza, known for its maze featuring more than 4 million lights, will take over PayPal Park in San Jose beginning Nov. 25. Enchant also features a 100-foot holiday tree, ice skating, live entertainment,...
