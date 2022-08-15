This story has been updated, 3:45pm Aug. 15. San Jose city officials and the city police officers’ union have gone public with their contract dispute. While the San Jose Police Officers Association claims response times are growing and predicted a “mass exodus” of officers because of pay and working conditions, the city, led by Mayor Sam Liccardo, counters that the department has the lowest vacancy rate in a decade, and its officers’ salaries are among the highest in the Bay Area.

