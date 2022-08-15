ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

First cases of monkeypox reported in Ciudad Juarez

By Gabriela Rodríguez
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Two cases of monkeypox in Ciudad Juarez were confirmed this morning by the Health Department of Chihuahua.

Patients are two men, 43 and 32 years old respectively. According to reports, they both went on vacation to Colombia and started showing symptoms upon their return.

They are under treatment, and in stable condition.

It was since last Thursday the patients suspected they were infected, but both reported they were isolated and authorities are tracing the virus among their possible contacts, although there have been no other reports of the virus.

Through Felipe Sandoval Magallanes, Chihuahua’s Health Department Secretary, the entity made the following recommendations to avoid the spread:

  • Wash your hands with water and soap frequently
  • Cover mouth and nose when coughing ore sneezing
  • Wear a mask when physically close to a patient, especially if the patient is coughing or has blisters in their mouth.

#Ciudad Juarez
