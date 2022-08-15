ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WWMT

Whitmer kidnapping suspects were 'very eager' to carry out plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The accused ringleaders of the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were "very eager" to carry out the plan, one of the suspect's accused conspirators testified Wednesday. Ty Garbin, a 26-year-old former airline mechanic from Hartland Township, testified Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox were...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Suspect accused in Walmart murder to receive competency evaluation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A judge referred a competency evaluation for a suspect accused of intentionally hitting and killing a woman in a Walmart parking lot. Xuan Thanh Vo, 32, was accused of killing Sandra Villarreal, 65, in a Oshtemo Township on Aug. 9. Vo was arraigned in Kalamazoo County...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
iheart.com

Biden's Hidin' on Again 8-18-22

Tammy and Kristen return to the show to talk about becoming accidental activists and more. Grab gifts and gear in my store and help support the cause as I bring you the stories you wont hear anywhere else!. My new book, "Good News: Hope and Encouragement for Trying Times" is...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Man sentenced for shooting at federal agent in Muskegon

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A man accused of shooting at a federal agent in Muskegon was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Errion Jashawn Patterson was sentenced Tuesday, Aug. 16, by U.S. District Judge Janet Neff in Grand Rapids. Patterson had pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting a federal...
WWMT

Man accused of shooting at Kalamazoo police faces 17 charges

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An attempted robbery suspect who is accused of shooting at a Kalamazoo police officer appeared in front of a judge Thursday. Juan Antonio Alvarado-Lopez, 42, was charged with 17 counts. A judge said he's a high risk to the community and denied bond. It was the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan man sentenced to one year in prison for defrauding MSU

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Lansing pharmaceutical sales representative has been sentenced to one year in prison for defrauding Michigan State University of $1.2 million for compounded drug prescriptions, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Daniel Brown, of Dimondale, Michigan, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert J....
LANSING, MI
Fox17

KDPS chief on administrative leave amid harassment allegations

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Chief Vernon Coakley with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) is currently on paid administrative leave due to harassment allegations, according to City Manager James Ritsema. We’re told an independent investigator was hired to look into accusations filed by city employees. Ritsema tells us...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WLNS

Police investigating shooting at Quality Dairy

UPDATE 5:44 P.M. (WLNS) – 6 News has confirmed that the incident is a shooting. Police say that they received reports of shots fired at the intersection of W. Martin Luther King Jr Ave and Pattengill Ave. Officers told 6 News that an older man was seated in a car meeting two other younger men […]
LANSING, MI

