Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
Whitmer kidnapping suspects were 'very eager' to carry out plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The accused ringleaders of the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were "very eager" to carry out the plan, one of the suspect's accused conspirators testified Wednesday. Ty Garbin, a 26-year-old former airline mechanic from Hartland Township, testified Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox were...
Defense seeks GRPD training records in Lyoya murder case
The defense team for the former Grand Rapids police officer charged with murder for shooting Patrick Lyoya has requested the preliminary hearing be adjourned while it works to get more information from the police department.
GR abortion clinic named in incident reports, complaints not investigated
The reports list subjects of complaints as "victims to society." Documents show that there were three incident reports in total.
Suspect accused in Walmart murder to receive competency evaluation
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A judge referred a competency evaluation for a suspect accused of intentionally hitting and killing a woman in a Walmart parking lot. Xuan Thanh Vo, 32, was accused of killing Sandra Villarreal, 65, in a Oshtemo Township on Aug. 9. Vo was arraigned in Kalamazoo County...
iheart.com
Biden's Hidin' on Again 8-18-22
Tammy and Kristen return to the show to talk about becoming accidental activists and more. Grab gifts and gear in my store and help support the cause as I bring you the stories you wont hear anywhere else!. My new book, "Good News: Hope and Encouragement for Trying Times" is...
Man sentenced for shooting at federal agent in Muskegon
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A man accused of shooting at a federal agent in Muskegon was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Errion Jashawn Patterson was sentenced Tuesday, Aug. 16, by U.S. District Judge Janet Neff in Grand Rapids. Patterson had pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting a federal...
Man accused of shooting at Kalamazoo police faces 17 charges
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An attempted robbery suspect who is accused of shooting at a Kalamazoo police officer appeared in front of a judge Thursday. Juan Antonio Alvarado-Lopez, 42, was charged with 17 counts. A judge said he's a high risk to the community and denied bond. It was the...
Judge refuses to dismiss case against Grand Rapids officer who accidentally fired gun
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A misdemeanor trial against a Grand Rapids police officer who accidentally fired his gun is set for Sept. 1 after a judge declined to dismiss the case. A jury was picked last week for the trial of Gregory Bauer on a misdemeanor charge of carless discharge of a firearm causing property damage.
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan man sentenced to one year in prison for defrauding MSU
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Lansing pharmaceutical sales representative has been sentenced to one year in prison for defrauding Michigan State University of $1.2 million for compounded drug prescriptions, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Daniel Brown, of Dimondale, Michigan, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert J....
Man accused of Walmart fatal crash considered doing it twice before, record says
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – The man accused of purposely hitting a woman with his car in a Walmart parking lot, killing her, said he wanted to kill someone because he was angry and lonely, a court document says. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, of Kalamazoo, was arraigned Aug. 11 in...
Police: 1 shot after likely road rage incident in Wyoming, suspect in custody
The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says a shooting Wednesday likely started as a road rage incident.
Suspect Accused of Firing At Police Apprehended After Tuesday Standoff and Search
We now have more information on the Standoff Incident that took place Tuesday in Kalamazoo. Police say they were looking for a 42-year-old man, suspected of firing his weapon into the air at a grocery store, and then turning it at officers on August 13th. At around noon on Tuesday,...
traverseticker.com
Former Employee Arrested After Construction Trailer, Tools Totaling $49K Stolen
A former employee of KDN Construction Group has been arrested and arraigned after allegedly stealing a trailer from a construction site containing a large number of tools valued at over $49,000. Thirty-year-old Casey James Schullo of Cedar Springs was arraigned in 86th District Court last week on counts of larceny...
Fox17
KDPS chief on administrative leave amid harassment allegations
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Chief Vernon Coakley with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) is currently on paid administrative leave due to harassment allegations, according to City Manager James Ritsema. We’re told an independent investigator was hired to look into accusations filed by city employees. Ritsema tells us...
Police investigating shooting at Quality Dairy
UPDATE 5:44 P.M. (WLNS) – 6 News has confirmed that the incident is a shooting. Police say that they received reports of shots fired at the intersection of W. Martin Luther King Jr Ave and Pattengill Ave. Officers told 6 News that an older man was seated in a car meeting two other younger men […]
GRPD: Infant found in stolen vehicle, suspect on the loose
A vehicle was stolen from northeast Grand Rapids Wednesday afternoon- with a six-month-old child still in the backseat. Police are currently searching for a suspect in the Highland Park area.
'The baby is turning blue!': 911 calls reveal bystanders worked to help infant after near-drowning
HOLLAND, Mich. — The audio of two 911 calls shows how quickly bystanders worked to help a baby who nearly drowned at a women's shelter in Holland. The incident happened on August 9 at the Holland Gateway Mission Women and Children's Center when authorities say the 1-year-old baby was taking a bath.
Fire that hospitalized 2 in Muskegon started on a mattress, 1 remains in hospital
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A fire over the weekend that hospitalized two people was determined to be started on a mattress, according to the Deputy Director for the Muskegon Fire Department. The fire began around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday in the basement of Muskegon's Open Gates of Grace Church at...
State police report on fatal Allegan County police shooting now in prosecutor’s hands
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI -- State police say they have submitted a report to Allegan County prosecutors, detailing their findings in the police shooting death of a 22-year-old Grand Rapids area man. The report was submitted to prosecutors on Friday, Aug. 12. Allegan County Prosecutor Myrene Koch now will review it...
Complaints continue for GR suit shop, records show owner's financial trouble, 13 OYS investigation finds
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We're continuing our coverage of a 13 ON YOUR SIDE investigation into a custom suits shop in downtown Grand Rapids. We first reported about Mel Styles Custom Suits on Division Avenue in January 2022. Unhappy customers reached out to us after they didn't get what...
