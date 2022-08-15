ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Rachael Ray Shared a Dinner-Worthy Pigs in a Blanket Recipe That's 'Next Level' Thanks to This Beloved Seasoning

By Sydni Ellis
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GjntI_0hIJTEPY00

Pigs in a blanket are a classic appetizer — the flaky roll! The juicy hot dogs! The savory-sweet combination! — but what if they could be so much more? Rachael Ray took this beloved recipe to the “next level” with dinner -sized portions and the ever-favorite everything bagel seasoning. It looks amazing!

“I’m making a meal inspired by my friend Janet, who said that when she was a little girl, the thing she loved that her mom used to make was cheese-stuffed pigs in a blanket,” Ray wrote on her website Thursday. “So we’re going to do just that — cheese-stuffed pigs in a blanket, but we’re going to take it next level.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rachael Ray Show (@rachaelrayshow)

The Rachael Ray Show host posted about her unique take on Instagram, too, explaining what makes her version different.

“First of all, they are split and lightly toasted,” she wrote on Instagram . “The ‘pigs’ are also dinner size, sprinkled with ‘everything’ seasoning and served with New York City hot dog cart-style onions.”

Is your mouth watering yet? Just imagining the gooey cheese pouring out of the hot dog and combining with the taste of the sweet, buttery crescent roll is making my stomach growl.

For the hot dogs, you’ll need eight links, shredded cheddar cheese, everything bagel seasoning, two 8-ounce tubes of crescent rolls, and more.

You can also top it with New York City-style hot dog cart onions, for which you’ll need onions, brown mustard, chili powder, pimento, and other ingredients. Make this in a non-stick skillet, softening the onions first then adding the rest. Let thicken, then scoop some on top of the pigs in a blanket.

Ray also shared a demonstration video on Instagram so you can follow along as you prepare dinner. The finished product is a hot dog melting with cheesy goodness, wrapped in a golden brown crescent roll, and covered in that delicious seasoning that everyone loves. It looks a little like the tasty classic you know and love, but upgraded in a way that makes for a unique (and easy!) dinner. Even kids will enjoy this one!

Fans were loving it, with one person writing, “I need these immediately!” Someone else said, “Only you can make hot dog gourmet. I will try them.”

Ray posted the full Everything Pigs in Crescent Roll Blankets with Shredded Cheddar and New York-Style Onions on her website .

Before you go, check out Ina Garten’s easy weeknight dinner recipes below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cRInd_0hIJTEPY00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

I Tried Martha Stewart’s Stuffed Shells and She and I Need to Have a Talk

When I was searching for stuffed shells for this recipe showdown, I came across Martha’s version, which includes radicchio, red wine vinegar, and prosciutto. It was a somewhat untraditional combination, so I was intrigued to see how everything would come together in the finished dish. Would the bitter greens and salty prosciutto be the key to next-level stuffed shells? There was only one way to find out.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ina Garten
Person
Rachael Ray
Mashed

Oreo's Long-Awaited Fall Flavor Is Finally Here

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Nabisco is not afraid to throw some crazy Oreo flavors at the wall and hope that one of them sticks, especially when it comes to seasonal flavors. Though there are some Oreo flavors we will sadly never get to try again, the brand keeps trying over and over again to add some pizzaz to its simple pairing of cookies and cream.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Dog#Pigs In A Blanket#Food Drink#This Beloved Seasoning
Mashed

Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Flavor For One Day Only

If there's one thing Krispy Kreme fans love nearly as much as the chain's Original Glazed donuts, it's the company's limited-edition flavor releases. Although donut lovers adore devouring Krispy Kreme's specialty desserts (like the unexpected honey-flavored donut launched this May), they usually have to come to terms with a hard truth: Generally, once these limited-edition donuts are sold out, they won't be back for quite some time, if at all.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
In Style

Halle Berry Paired New Purple Curls With a Plunging Blouse for Date Night

Aside from her unparalleled beauty, fashion-icon status, and Oscar-winning acting skills, Halle Berry is known for her impeccable hair — whether it's cropped short in her signature pixie or styled in breezy waves. And the actress just debuted new hair with a bold dye choice that she unsurprisingly pulled off with flying colors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Popular Chocolate Chip Brand Recalled

Fans of a popular brand of chocolate chips are warned to avoid them if they purchased them in a recall. Master Chocolat Bernard brand Dark Chocolate Chips were recalled in Canadian vendors due to undeclared milk that was not listed in the ingredients. The recalled product was sold in Alberta and Saskatchewan, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency reports. The original recall was listed on June 24, 2022. Consumers are advised not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product.
HEALTH
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Hair Stylists Agree: These 3 Short Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look

While there are plenty of summer styles to try that can give a youthful and radiant look, there are others that experts recommend avoiding when making your next salon appointment. The best anti-aging hairstyles frame your face and highlight your best features, such as your eyes, cheekbones, jawline, etc. Others, that might overpower your bone structure or draw more attention to wrinkles, can often be shorter cuts. With that said, we checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for 3 hairstyles to avoid over 40 this summer and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dani Everson, professional hair stylist and owner of Clementine’s Salon and Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles.
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

SheKnows

63K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy