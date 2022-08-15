ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pea Ridge, AR

Woman awaiting trial in Missouri homicide reported missing in Arkansas

By Jacob Smith, Elena Ramirez
 3 days ago

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Benton County, Arkansas, Sheriff’s Office reported a missing woman who was last seen in Pea Ridge, Arkansas, and is believed to be going to northeast Oklahoma.

She’s a possible danger to herself and has a warrant out for her arrest in McDonald County, Missouri, according to police.

Dawn Renee Wynn, 49, was last seen around Jennifer Lane in Pea Ridge. She is a reported 5-foot-2 with short black hair and weighs about 150-170 pounds, KNWA reports .

Wynn was arrested on Nov. 16, 2021, after McDonald County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call and found her husband dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Wynn has ties in southwest Missouri and could be heading there as well, according to a Benton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post . Police said she does not drive, and there is no vehicle police are aware that she could be in.

According to McDonald County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page , Wynn was out on bond and on pre-trial release where she had to check in by telephone.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Benton County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 479-273-5532. You can also call the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office at 417-223-4318.

IN THIS ARTICLE
