How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Bradford County deputy resigns after traffic stop of Jacksonville mother was captured on camera by her children
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Bradford County Sheriff's deputy has resigned after video of a woman being handcuffed during a traffic stop was posted to social media on Wednesday. The Bradford County Sheriff's Office said they saw the video on social media, leading them to pull the dashcam video of the incident. Law enforcement reviewed the video and determined the incident was inappropriate and did not follow their policies.
Two robberies in southeast Jacksonville, JSO looking for three suspects
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Wednesday deputies responded to two separate business burglaries. One on Baymeadows Circle West and one on Saland Way, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Detectives have been able to obtain surveillance video and are asking for assistance in identifying the three pictured suspects. If you...
Attorneys for Camden County woman killed during search warrant call for federal probe into her shooting death
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Police body cameras were rolling the moment gunshots rang out as Camden County deputies entered Varshan Brown's home, carrying out a drug related search warrant In May 2021. Brown's cousin, Latoya James, was also there. She was shot and killed, and her attorneys are calling...
JSO releases image, asks for info about vehicle allegedly used in deadly Sunday shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report) The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for information regarding a murder investigation in Downtown Jacksonville. JSO says on Sunday, police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of A. Philip Randolph Boulevard. The suspect...
'Mommy!' - Black mother handcuffed after delaying traffic stop on rural Florida highway
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — The video was taken by a child in the backseat. Ebony Washington steps out of her car and attempts to explain to the Bradford County Sheriff's deputy why she didn't stop immediately on the rural Lawtey road. "Sir, I have my three kids in the...
Police: 2 toddlers safe, suspect dead after domestic violence call turned standoff in Sherwood Forest
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two young children are safe after a domestic violence call turned standoff in the Sherwood Forest area Tuesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police said officers responded to a domestic violence call shortly before 5 p.m. in the 4900 block of Chivalry Drive. When they...
JSO: Death investigation underway in Riverside after man found inside home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man in his 70s was found dead in a Riverside home Wednesday. Police say around 4:19 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Federica Place in order to perform a welfare check on a house. Police say...
Ksoo reacts to being accused of Bibby's murder in Jacksonville police interrogation video
Police interrogation video of Hakeem Robinson, aka Ksoo, when he's told he's being charged with the death of Adrian Gainer, aka Bibby. Gainer was killed in Feb. 2019.
Family of Rashaud Fields, attorney John M. Phillips to discuss murder case Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) The family of Rashaud Fields, an 18-year-old murdered while celebrating his high school graduation earlier this year, will be hosting a news conference Wednesday morning. The event will also be hosted by Jacksonville attorney John M. Phillips of...
Jacksonville man charged with murder after weekend shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) An arrest has been made in a weekend shooting that left a woman dead, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Richard Herman Godwin, 65, has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of a weapon or ammunition by...
'We need answers:' Six months since the murder of Jared Bridegan, family & detectives push for justice
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — "I will protect Mama!" says Kirsten Bridegan's young daughter as she crawls into her mother's arms. "Make sure the bad guys don't hurt you." The moment, just before bedtime, was caught on a baby monitor in the couple's St. Johns County home. Kirsten Bridegan says it is moments like those that dig into her heart already hurting from grief.
Jacksonville FBI has recovered 7 potential human trafficking victims, including missing minor
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Seven potential human traffic victims, including a child, have been saved thanks to an FBI Jacksonville operation. One of the victims who was saved was an "at-risk minor" reported missing from another state in early 2022, officials said. The FBI Jacksonville Division partnered with state and...
Family of woman shot and killed by Camden County Deputies wants investigation
Latoya James died during a shootout last may. The Sheriff's Office was carrying out a drug-related search warrant at her cousin's home in Woodbine.
Columbia County deputies looking for missing 17-year-old girl
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Columbia County deputies are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old girl. Deputies say Dalia Martinez-Lopez, 17, was last seen Tuesday evening at approximately 11:45 p.m. on SE Woodhaven Street. She is possibly wearing a black shirt, but clothing description cannot be confirmed,...
'I need a break:' Multiple shootings weigh heavily on Jacksonville advocates pushing to end gun violence
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — AJ Jordan, a member of MAD DADS, has a poster board that reads "MAD DADS cares & remembers Jacksonville's heartbreaking murder victims". Dozens of names are listed on the board. Jordan remembers each victim, with some names dating back to 2002. What pains him is how there is room for more names.
Georgia officials struggling to find lawyers willing to represent men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. The planned appeal of three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery is stuck on pause as two of the three wait for lawyers to represent them. The sticking point: Money. A status hearing Wednesday...
Man accused of killing Jacksonville DJ appears in court
Bursey Armstrong, accused of killing Jacksonville DJ Tasheka Young, appeared in court for his arraignment. He is charged with two counts of second degree murder.
Police: Man killed in early morning Atlantic Beach shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man was killed in an early morning shooting on Sunday in the Atlantic Beaches area. Jacksonville police responded to the 500 block of Orchid Street where they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.
Staff shortage at 911 call center could be impacting JSO dispatch response times
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The video above is from a previous story. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is putting out a call for help to fill positions with their 911 communications center. When an emergency happens, getting help as quickly as possible can be a matter of life and death,...
Clay County mother claims student was threatened, school leaders not showing sense of urgency
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The first week of school is not going how Starlyn Wimberly imagined for her daughter. Her second-grader missed two days of School at Charles E. Bennett Elementary. Wimberly doesn't feel like it's safe for her child to be in the classroom after she said another...
