Glenda Melissa Edwards, 78, of Sullivan, formerly of Arthur, Olney, and Madisonvile, Kentucky, died at 7:02 a.m. Friday, August 19, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Decatur. Glenda was born Nov. 6, 1943 in Hopkins County, Kentucky, the daughter of John Franklin and Lettie Cleo Galloway Jocelyn. She married Dr. Ian Keith Edwards and he preceded her in death in 2001.

SULLIVAN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO