ABC6.com
North Providence residents to vote on three new schools
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Part of back to school season will include a push for three new elementary schools. Voters in North Providence will be asked to approve a referendum vote that would finance three new schools. That will be on the ballot in November. Of the five...
ABC6.com
Woonsocket striving for safer schools
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Woonsocket Public Schools administrators are working to assure parents their kids will be returning to a safe environment this school year. The school department had to respond to multiple incidents last year, including an arrest after a threat at a middle school in December, and more arrests after a fight in March at the high school.
Winman Middle School delays students’ start date
Administrators say the anticipated start date is now Tuesday, Sept. 6.
ABC6.com
School board member accuses Providence schools of inflating credits to boost graduation rates
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Public Schools is being accused of inflating the credits of two dozen students to boost graduation rates. Ty’Relle Stephens, a member of the Providence school board, said that some students had credits on their transcripts that they had not earned. Stephens sent a...
Three New Bedford Elementary Schools Get New Principals
NEW BEDFORD — Three new principals have been appointed to Hayden McFadden, Renaissance and Rodman Schools for the upcoming academic year. New Bedford Superintendent of Schools Thomas Anderson announced in a release that Kim Marshall, Amy Huston, and Katelyn O'Donoghue have started in their new roles at Hayden McFadden, Rodman, and Renaissance schools over the summer.
ABC6.com
Weapon scanners now at High School in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — With the school year close by, a high school in Fall River is making sure its students are safe. All three main entrances at Durfee High School now have weapon scanners. “Any person that walks into Durfee has to walk into one of these,”...
ABC6.com
McKee to sign pair of bills geared towards behavioral health
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee is scheduled to sign a pair of bills that are geared towards investing in Rhode Island’s behavioral healthcare system Thursday. One of the bills will aim to better support students, putting a plan into place that would address academic, behavioral, social, and emotional needs.
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 goes inside new $250M Attleboro High School
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — The newest high school in the region is almost ready to open. NBC 10 got a sneak peek inside the new Attleboro High School. Aside from new features, it will also expose students to many blue-collar careers. The building is two weeks away from hosting...
Uprise RI
Pawtucket moves to eliminate remaining green space in an environmental justice community
Over the last 18-24 months, the City of Pawtucket has approved a new truck distribution hub to be located at the former Microfibers Facility on 1 Moshassuck Street, on the border of Providence where Smithfield Avenue turns into North Main Street. Each stage of the plan was unanimously approved by the Pawtucket City Council and mostly flew under the radar of residents in Pawtucket and Providence. Organized resistance in Providence geared up too late to impact the planned distribution facility, which will increase traffic on North Main Street just as plans were taking shape to revitalize that part of Providence with new housing and commerce.
WFSB-TV3 on top of story in Enfield
Tuesday’s 11 p.m. local newscasts had many things in common, such as the drought that’s drying up the state and creating headaches for towns and the daily violence in Hartford. There was one lead story of local interest, however, that only made the front of the late newscast...
‘Everybody has to be prepared’: RI officers engage in active shooter training
When it comes to public safety, training for the worst possible circumstances is vital.
iheart.com
Providence Continues Guaranteed Payment Program Six More Months
Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza is extending the guaranteed payments that 100 city residents are getting under a pilot program. And he is going to use city money to get it done. The program was created back in 2021 when 110 individuals were provided to payments out of a pool of more than four thousand who applied for the 500 dollar a month payment, made with no questions asked.
Turnto10.com
Providence extends guaranteed income program by six months
(WJAR) — More than 100 Providence residents will continue to get $500 a month with no strings attached. The city announced on Monday an extension of the guaranteed income pilot program for six months. This iteration of the program will use city money. For the first year of the...
Maddie Potts Field House opens at Chariho HS
RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — The “Maddie Potts Memorial Field House” opened this morning at Chariho High School. Maddie was 17-years-old and in her senior year at Chariho, when she died suddenly on the soccer field from an aneurism, back in 2017. The field house in Wood River Junction officially opened during a ceremony at 10:30 […]
10 indicted for trafficking fentanyl in Mass.
Prosecutors say the suspects sold the drugs in public areas including the diaper aisle of a store and in supermarket parking lots.
WPRI
Eye on RI: Washington County Fair
Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!. Washington County Fair- The Fair is RI’s largest agricultural event. Admission includes access to all daily concerts, special acts and events, the giant midway and kiddy land area (all ride tickets & games separate), agricultural events/shows, exhibits/displays, tractor and horse pulls, farm museum, and much more! At the Main Stage pine grove you can relax and enjoy some of music’s hottest acts…one of the biggest draws to the Fair is today’s Country Music Stars! Bring the entire family for five full days of FUN!
ABC6.com
Big Brothers Big Sisters Rhode Island headquarters opens up in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Founder of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island attended the ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday for its Providence headquarters. Dr. Dorothy Piendiadz, 98, was accompanied by organization members and other local officials at the new headquarters in Olneyville’s Rising Sun Mills. “I am...
Turnto10.com
Washington County Fair kicks off in full swing
RICHMOND, R.I. (WJAR) — The Washington County Fair kicked off on Wednesday morning, featuring rides, entertainment, truck pulls and more. The fair will run through Sunday with the fair gates opening at 8 a.m. According to the fair's website, the rides will open at 12 p.m. The fair was...
newsfromthestates.com
Nurse sues over wages on behalf of thousands of employees against Providence
Providence operates eight hospitals in Oregon, including Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Southwest Portland. (Providence Health & Services) A nurse sued Providence Health & Services, Oregon’s largest hospital system, on Monday accusing the company of willfully underpaying thousands of employees. The suit was brought by Jamie Aguilar, a...
Valley Breeze
History saved: renovations wrap at one of R.I.'s oldest homes
LINCOLN – Renovations are complete at one of the state’s oldest homes, and it’s ready to hit the market. The circa-1696 Valentine Whitman Jr. House is now positioned for its next 320 years, said Preserve Rhode Island Executive Director Valerie Talmage.
