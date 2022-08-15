Read full article on original website
Morning Forecast – Thursday, August 18th
WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/18/22) TODAY: Happy Thursday! We are starting off the morning with some scattered showers and storms (non-severe). We can expect a bit more activity heading into the afternoon with highs a bit cooler in the 80s as winds stay out of the northeast. The threat for severe weather today looks to be very low.
Louisiana Living: Monroe Regional Black Chamber of Commerce
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Kenya Roberson of the Monroe Regional Black Chamber of Commerce and Sharon Taylor, owner of Taylor Made Teacakes, are in the studio today for Louisiana Living. Sharon and Kenya sit down with Ashley to discuss Sharon’s business as well as what is happening in the Black Chamber of Commerce. Watch the […]
Louisiana Living: West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Ashley Dowling with the West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce is here to discuss an upcoming job fair. For more details, watch the clip above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
Monroe police fish stolen SUV out of Ouachita River
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department says they’ve recovered a stolen vehicle from the Ouachita River. According to a Facebook post, the vehicle was discovered Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Details of what happened, along with photos, were in the post, saying, “On August 15, 2022, the Monroe...
City Parks in South Arkansas struggle to finalize improvements due to ongoing vandalism
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The El Dorado Parks and Playground Commission is doing everything possible to revamp parks in the city, but the commission is constantly battling vandalism. “It’s very hard to make improvements for the people when the people are vandalizing it,” said Parks and Playground Commissioner Karen Hicks....
Students of Kent School visit Monroe to show flight simulator
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 15, 2022, Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis welcomed students from Kent, Ct. to Monroe, La. Mayor Ellis got a chance to see the flight simulator built by the students of the Kent School. The flight simulator is open to the public at the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum located […]
Town of Richwood launches electronic speed monitoring
RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - The Town of Richwood is partnering with a Louisiana-based automated traffic enforcement company to reduce fatal accidents on Hwy. 165 South. Going through Richwood, drivers may see an officer monitoring speed violations and taking photos of license plates. On the side of the road, a staffing officer of Emergent Enforcement Solutions based in Mansfield, LA can be found taking photos of license plates with a lidar speed gun, which measures the speed of vehicles.
NBC 10 News Today: Women in Sports celebrates Zariah Valentine and Mikaylah Williams
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Three women today were highlighted for Women in Sports. Watch the video above to see clips of these women in action and learn how you can become one of our featured athletes. Zariah Valentine is a powerlifter for McKendree University and is an upcoming sophomore this fall semester. Zariah started […]
MISSING PERSON: Deputies searching for Ruston man who was last seen on August 11th
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 38-year-old James Prices Tomlinson of Ruston, La. Tomlinson was last seen in Ruston in the area of Highway 33 and Frazier Road on August 11, 2022. According to deputies, he is a White male, standing five feet and 10 inches, and weighing 170 […]
South Arkansas Christian rapper, J2W, seeking donations to provide free CDs to youth
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Local Christian rapper Johnathan Wofford, known professionally as J2W, will celebrate his 19th anniversary making music at a concert this weekend in El Dorado. “I always said music is power. We know what is at hand and it’s time for a change in our communities,” said...
Monroe residents near sewer project frustrated by delays
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Community members say they are frustrated in Monroe’s south side, and some residents say it’s due to the lack of progress on an emergency sewer repair. Residents on Mouton Ave. say someone fired shots near a bus stop this morning and they believe it’s...
Odds and ends from around the parish
Nashville will be coming to Ruston on August 19. No. 9 Books & Records is honored host award-winning Nashville journalist Marissa Moss in the shop at 301 N. Trenton Friday at 4:30 p.m. Moss will be signing her latest work, “Her Country: How the Women of Country Music Became the Success They Were Never Supposed to Be.”
West Monroe couple charged with contractor fraud in Calcasieu for 2nd time
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A West Monroe couple has been accused of contractor fraud after allegedly failing to complete the work they were hired to do, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says their Contractor Fraud Response Team received multiple complaints regarding Shawn E. Ledoux,...
Monroe Police locate stolen submerged SUV in Lazarre Park
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 15, 2022, the Monroe Police Department Dive Team was contacted by EK’s Marine due to an employee locating a vehicle submerged near the Lazarre Park boat ramp. With the help of EK’s Marine and Bear’s Wrecker Service, officers were able to recover a black Cadillac SUV. According to Monroe […]
Bastrop native takes command of Air Force Sustainment Center
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 15, 2022, Bastrop, La. native Lt. Gen. Stacey T. Hawkins assumed command of the Aire Force Sustainment Center from Lt. Gen. Tom D. Miller at AFSC headquarters with Gen. Duke Z. Richardson presiding. Hawkins served as the director of logistics, engineering, and force protection at TinkAir Force Base […]
El Dorado Service League to have free back-to-school haircuts and styles for all Union County students
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 21, 2022, the El Dorado Service League will have free back-to-school haircuts and styles for all Union County students. The event will be from 1 PM to 5 PM at Tac House located at 1101 North West Avenue in El Dorado, Ark. There will also be snow cones […]
Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud
Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 17, 2022, that earlier in 2022, between March and May, the Contractor Fraud Response Team received multiple complaints for possible contractor fraud in reference to Shawn E. Ledoux, 43, and Leigh A. Ledoux, 41, both of West Monroe, Louisiana, doing business as (DBA) Ledoux’s Flooring and More.
If You See Police Do This With Their Lights This Is What It Means
I Have Always Wondered Why Police Vehicles Face Us With Blue Lights Shining Bright In the Middle of the Night. If you've ever driven down I-20 chances are you've been blinded by the light and no I'm not talking about Manfred Mann's Earth Band's hit. Why do police officers do this? It's something that irritates me to no end. Especially if I drive up on the bright lights at night.
West Monroe Police to conduct impaired driving and occupant protection checkpoint
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From August 19, 2022, to September 5, 2022, the National Drive Sober Mobilization campaign will take place and the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission provides overtime funding to impaired driving and occupant protection laws. During these extra enforcement periods, West Monroe Police will increase saturation patrols. On Saturday, August 27, 2022, […]
Monroe Salvation Army of NELA searching for Shelter Cook
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Salvation Army of Northeast Louisiana is searching for a new shelter cook. The organization has been operating without an official cook on staff for the past six weeks, according to Captain Jerry Casey, corps officer of the Salvation Army in Monroe. Captain Casey juggles...
