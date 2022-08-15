ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Pedestrian critically injured in crash on North Las Vegas street

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian suffered critical injuries in a crash on a North Las Vegas street Wednesday night, according to police. The collision was reported at about 8:39 p.m. near Camino Al Norte and Craig Road, just south of Lone Mountain Road, said Officer Alexander Cuevas with North Las Vegas Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Texas man sentenced in deadly DUI crash in Las Vegas involving Lamborghini going 141 mph

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Texas man will serve at least six years in prison for causing a DUI crash that killed a moped driver last summer. Andrew Rodriguez, 34, was driving a Lamborghini Huracan that reached a speed of 141 mph in a 45 mph area before crashing into a moped, killing Walter Anderson, 58, according to police. The crash happened on Russell Road near Rogers street.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Fox5 KVVU

Suspect leads Las Vegas police on violent car chase, shootout

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man led police 47 miles around the Las Vegas valley in an hour-long pursuit last Thursday night, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. 40-year-old Justin Venegas was under surveillance by investigators as a person of interest in a May armed carjacking of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Las Vegas Boulevard#Traffic Accident#Nv#Resorts World
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police arrest ‘prolific’ auto theft suspect

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A “prolific” auto theft suspect was arrested after months of surveillance and investigation, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Parker Leonard, 36, faces five counts of auto theft-related crimes and three counts of prohibited person in possession of a gun. However, police said they are still investigating more thefts Leonard may be connected to.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Nissan
news3lv.com

Local chaplain dies after 40 years with Las Vegas police

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Commission took a moment of silence on Tuesday morning to honor the passing of Chaplain Bonnie Polley. Polley volunteered for nearly 20 years before serving as chaplain of Clark County Detention Center in 2005. Polley passed away peacefully in her home on...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy