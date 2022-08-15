Read full article on original website
LVMPD investigating homicide in west Las Vegas near Grand Canyon, Patrick
Las Vegas police said that they are investigating a homicide in west Las Vegas on Grand Canyon Drive and Patrick Lane.
news3lv.com
Pedestrian critically injured in crash on North Las Vegas street
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian suffered critical injuries in a crash on a North Las Vegas street Wednesday night, according to police. The collision was reported at about 8:39 p.m. near Camino Al Norte and Craig Road, just south of Lone Mountain Road, said Officer Alexander Cuevas with North Las Vegas Police.
Fox5 KVVU
PHOTOS: Suspect leads police on car chase, shootout throughout Las Vegas Valley
Suspect leads Las Vegas police on violent car chase, shootout. A 911 call was released along with other grand jury exhibits showing handguns and what appear to be bullet holes in motorcycles. Prosecutors argued three Hells Angels may have attacked the Vagos in retaliation for a Hells Angel killed in California.
Fox5 KVVU
Texas man sentenced in deadly DUI crash in Las Vegas involving Lamborghini going 141 mph
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Texas man will serve at least six years in prison for causing a DUI crash that killed a moped driver last summer. Andrew Rodriguez, 34, was driving a Lamborghini Huracan that reached a speed of 141 mph in a 45 mph area before crashing into a moped, killing Walter Anderson, 58, according to police. The crash happened on Russell Road near Rogers street.
Downtown Las Vegas rollover crash closes road
A rollover crash in downtown Las Vegas as resulted in the closure of all northbound lanes of Casino Center before Charleston Boulevard.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect leads Las Vegas police on violent car chase, shootout
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man led police 47 miles around the Las Vegas valley in an hour-long pursuit last Thursday night, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. 40-year-old Justin Venegas was under surveillance by investigators as a person of interest in a May armed carjacking of...
Las Vegas man accused of running over, killing 6-year-old ‘felt his heartbeat fade’ before driving away
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man accused of running over and killing a 6-year-old boy on Saturday told police he drove away from the scene because he was already on probation, an arrest report said. Michael Burdick, 21, was helping a friend move after being evicted when he allegedly hit the boy, who […]
2 People Injured After Multi-Vehicle Collision In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
Official Nevada State Police reports state that an SUV collided with a firetruck on a call after running a red light. Nevada State Police and Clark County Fire Department said the incident took place when a Fire Department fire engine was on an active call in the area of Warm Springs and Paradise.
L.A. Weekly
David Phillips Arrested after Fatal Pedestrian Crash on Tropicana Avenue [Las Vegas, NV]
72-Year-Old Driver Arrested after Deadly Hit-and-Run Collision near Morris Street. Police responded to the scene around 11:11 a.m., near Morris Street on August 11th. According to reports, Phillips was driving an eastbound Hyundai Sonata when he struck a woman who was walking outside of a marked crosswalk on the highway. Upon impact, Phillips fled the scene.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police arrest ‘prolific’ auto theft suspect
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A “prolific” auto theft suspect was arrested after months of surveillance and investigation, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Parker Leonard, 36, faces five counts of auto theft-related crimes and three counts of prohibited person in possession of a gun. However, police said they are still investigating more thefts Leonard may be connected to.
Las Vegas woman arrested on animal cruelty charges in death of pit bull
A Las Vegas woman who said she couldn't get back home in time from a trip to California to personally care for two pit bulls left for days on an outside porch faces animal cruelty charges in the death of one dog and mistreatment of the other, police said Wednesday.
news3lv.com
Body camera video captures intense Las Vegas police pursuit of carjacking suspect
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police cameras captured frantic and chaotic moments as police officers tried to stop a carjacking suspect in a chase across Las Vegas last week. Video provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police shows the moment when Justin Venegas allegedly rammed head-on into a K9 sergeant's vehicle on Thursday, Aug. 11.
L.A. Weekly
Several Injured in Rollover Cement Truck Collision on Interstate 15 [Las Vegas, NV]
LAS VEGAS, NV (August 16, 2022) – Early Thursday morning, multiple victims were injured in a cement truck collision on Interstate 15. The rollover accident happened around 6:40 a.m., on the southbound lanes of the freeway near Cheyenne Avenue, on August 4th. For reasons unknown, a cement truck overturned...
news3lv.com
Local chaplain dies after 40 years with Las Vegas police
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Commission took a moment of silence on Tuesday morning to honor the passing of Chaplain Bonnie Polley. Polley volunteered for nearly 20 years before serving as chaplain of Clark County Detention Center in 2005. Polley passed away peacefully in her home on...
Fox5 KVVU
Man who lived in flood control tunnel underneath Las Vegas asks for more help to protect homeless during monsoon rains
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Phillip Perry called a flood control tunnel home for three years. While helping some other homeless people at a wash at Boulder Highway this week, he told FOX5 about some close calls of when he got caught in rushing water while in a tunnel. “I’ve...
First Las Vegas location for Randy's Donuts opens
The valley's first Randy's Donuts is located on Rainbow near Sahara. It opened Tuesday morning with hundreds of people lining up to get their fix.
news3lv.com
Crash involving fire truck, SUV shuts down intersection in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A crash between a Clark County fire truck and an SUV has shut down an intersection in Las Vegas Monday afternoon. The crash happened at Warm Springs and Paradise roads, near the 215 Beltway in the south valley, said Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol. The...
UPDATE: Las Vegas police look for missing 53-year-old man, ask public to use caution
UPDATE: Christopher Hughes has been contacted, according to police. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 53-year-old man. Christopher Hughes was last seen Tuesday morning just before 11 a.m. near Hualapai Way and Farm Road, according to police. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, […]
Las Vegas rideshare passenger shot, injured during central valley ride; suspect at large
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A rideshare passenger was hospitalized after a shooting during her ride near the central Las Vegas valley Monday morning. Police said the passenger was being driven to the area of Decatur and Charleston boulevards at around 3:30 a.m. when a man got out of an SUV, walked up to the rideshare […]
Update: Las Vegas home of Siegfried & Roy to be demolished
The Las Vegas City Council will discuss demolishing the former home of German-American entertainers Siegfried and Roy.
