FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Bestie Killer’ Magen Fieramusca Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Texas college student finds baby in trash and wants to adopt himAsh JurbergSan Marcos, TX
Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) holding fundraiser for anti- Abbott billboardsAsh JurbergTexas State
Courtney Clenney Charged With Murder After Stabbing Boyfriend Toby ObumseliBri HMiami, FL
OnlyFans Model Arrested For April Stabbing Of BoyfriendJeffery MacAustin, TX
Steelers Swap Pair of Offensive Linemen
The Pittsburgh Steelers make more changes to their roster.
247Sports
Ex-Texas Longhorns star, first-round draft pick Malcom Brown released by Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars released defensive tackle Malcom Brown, the team announced Wednesday. The former first-round NFL Draft pick and Texas Longhorns product was slated to enter his second season with the franchise. Brown arrived in Jacksonville via trade in 2021 after spending two seasons with the New Orleans Saints. Brown...
Lions WR has memorized each receiver drafted ahead of him
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has a unique motivational tactic stemming from his NFL Draft experience. St. Brown, a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was the 17th wide receiver drafted in his class. The former USC standout certainly thinks that was a mistake, and is so motivated by it, he has memorized every single wide receiver drafted ahead of him.
Atlanta Falcons sign receiver KeeSean Johnson
The Atlanta Falcons signed wide receiver KeeSean Johnson on Wednesday. Johnson, 25, was released by the San Francisco 49ers on
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
NFL starting QB tracker: Seahawks' Drew Lock tests positive for COVID
There are a handful of NFL teams with quarterback competitions this summer. With the preseason in full swing, let's dive into where the league's quarterback battles stand. Drew Lock contracts COVID-19 after increasing first-team reps, Geno Smith still holding QB1 spot. Despite Geno Smith's lead in the Seahawks' quarterback derby,...
Yardbarker
PFF: Jack Sanborn is the highest graded rookie in preseason Week One
Bears LB Jack Sanborn turned heads with his performance. The Chicago Bears had multiple bubble players step up in a big way in Saturday’s win versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Tuesday, Tajae Sharpe was rated as PFF’s highest-rated pass receiver. Now it’s Bears rookie Jack Sanborn’s opportunity to make a national headline.
247Sports
San Francisco 49ers release former Ole Miss star DL Robert Nkemdiche
The San Francisco 49ers released former Ole Miss star and No. 1 recruit Robert Nkemdiche. Prior to his stint in San Francisco, Nkemdiche played with the division rival Seattle Seahawks. He spent all of 2021 there and totaled 12 tackles and a pass deflection. In June 2019, Nkemdiche was arrested...
Yardbarker
Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr’s game play will be crucial versus Seahawks
Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr. have been noticeably absent, but that hasn’t been a training camp story because of the drama surrounding Teven Jenkins and Roquan Smith. Now with both players back healthy, pre-season game two is going to be imperative for both players. Kyler Gordon and Velus...
NFL・
Yardbarker
NFL roundup: Jets’ Mekhi Becton on IR, 49ers release Robert Nkemdiche
The New York Jets placed offensive tackle Mekhi Becton on injured reserve Tuesday, one of five roster moves to reduce their roster to 85 players. All 32 NFL teams had until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to trim their rosters from 90 to 85 players. There will be a second reduction next Tuesday from 85 to 80 before all teams must bring their rosters down to 53 by Aug. 30.
NFL・
