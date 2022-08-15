ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

The Spun

Report: How Much USC Leaving For Big Ten Will Cost Pac-12

The Pac-12 is set to take a major financial hit in their next media rights negotiations as a result of the impending departure of USC and UCLA. During the recent UC Board of Regions meeting, a report was shared suggesting that the loss of USC alone will cost the Pac-12 a whopping $150 million per year in their media rights deal.
247Sports

PODCAST: The latest news from Oregon's fall camp; Oregon continues its hot recruiting run

The Oregon Ducks continue to deal with injuries along its most experienced unit heading into the season. How will the Oregon Ducks handle these injuries at the offensive line, and who is taking advantage of those extra reps. According to coaches and players, an Alpha is starting to emerge along the defensive side of the football, and it might surprise you who's taken on that role. Plus, the Oregon Ducks are catching some fire on the recruiting trail as two more commits join the Ducks' flock for the class of 2023.
The Associated Press

Arizona State reloads through transfer portal for 2022

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The curtain closed around Herm Edwards’ hot seat in the minutes after Arizona State’s win over rival Arizona last November, when athletic director Ray Anderson said the charismatic coach would return in 2022. The heat could start up again this season if the Sun Devils don’t come together quickly with a roster that includes 43 new players. “Right now it seems to me from afar when I watch them, it’s a very tight-knit group of guys, in my opinion,” Edwards said. ”How will they play together, how will they collectively come together? You probably won’t know that until after the third week of competition. What kind of team do you have? After three weeks, you’ll figure out how they play together.” After a disjointed, pandemic-altered 2020 season, Arizona State had high expectations last year. The Sun Devils managed to win eight games, but had some ugly midseason losses. They played under the shadow of an NCAA investigation into improper recruiting practices.
