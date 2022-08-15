Read full article on original website
Oregon football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game
Expectations are sky high for Dan Lanning in his first year leading the Oregon football team. Fresh off winning a national championship at Georgia, Dan Lanning is tasked with keeping a strong Oregon football program afloat amid murky waters in the Pac-12. Ducks will fly together alright, as Oregon is...
Oregon basketball make huge decision on Dana Altman ahead of 2022-23 season
The Oregon Ducks will have Dana Altman as head coach of Oregon basketball for seasons to come, and Oregon is adding another year to his tenure in Eugene, with James Crepea of The Oregonian reporting that the school is giving him a one-year extension that will cover for the 2027-28 college basketball season.
Conference realignment rumors: Pac-12 insider outlines potential moves for B1G if UCLA reverses course
Conference realignment rumors have never stopped this offseason, and another layer was added to the conversation Wednesday evening. Earlier Wednesday, the California Board of Regents met to discuss UCLA’s move to the B1G alongside USC. The Trojans as a private institution are not subject to the Regents. Following the...
From the start, Larry Scott didn't understand the importance of football to the Pac-12
Pac-10 Commissioner Tom Hansen ruled the conference for over a quarter of a century. Hansen was known for valuing the Olympic sports but not understanding — or putting enough effort into — building the Pac’s football brand. Larry Scott was supposed to be different, but it’s striking...
Report: How Much USC Leaving For Big Ten Will Cost Pac-12
The Pac-12 is set to take a major financial hit in their next media rights negotiations as a result of the impending departure of USC and UCLA. During the recent UC Board of Regions meeting, a report was shared suggesting that the loss of USC alone will cost the Pac-12 a whopping $150 million per year in their media rights deal.
USC beats Oregon and Oregon State for offensive lineman Alani Noa
Remember when Josh Henson could not recruit quality offensive linemen to USC? Remember when people were panicking after the swings and misses on Josh Conerly and Francis Mauigoa?. It was understandable that Trojan fans were worried about this staff’s ability to pull in elite offensive linemen, and yes, we’re still...
PODCAST: The latest news from Oregon's fall camp; Oregon continues its hot recruiting run
The Oregon Ducks continue to deal with injuries along its most experienced unit heading into the season. How will the Oregon Ducks handle these injuries at the offensive line, and who is taking advantage of those extra reps. According to coaches and players, an Alpha is starting to emerge along the defensive side of the football, and it might surprise you who's taken on that role. Plus, the Oregon Ducks are catching some fire on the recruiting trail as two more commits join the Ducks' flock for the class of 2023.
Arizona State reloads through transfer portal for 2022
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The curtain closed around Herm Edwards’ hot seat in the minutes after Arizona State’s win over rival Arizona last November, when athletic director Ray Anderson said the charismatic coach would return in 2022. The heat could start up again this season if the Sun Devils don’t come together quickly with a roster that includes 43 new players. “Right now it seems to me from afar when I watch them, it’s a very tight-knit group of guys, in my opinion,” Edwards said. ”How will they play together, how will they collectively come together? You probably won’t know that until after the third week of competition. What kind of team do you have? After three weeks, you’ll figure out how they play together.” After a disjointed, pandemic-altered 2020 season, Arizona State had high expectations last year. The Sun Devils managed to win eight games, but had some ugly midseason losses. They played under the shadow of an NCAA investigation into improper recruiting practices.
USC basketball's nonconference schedule is a definite upgrade from previous years
The USC basketball program wants to be taken seriously. Scheduling tougher nonconference opponents is part of that process of earning respect. Andy Enfield needed to show he could beef up his nonconference schedule. While there are still some low-level cupcakes in the mix, it’s clear that Enfield and the Trojans have aimed higher.
WATCH: Michael Ezeike Talks Mike Martinez, UCLA's Tight Ends
A year and a half after moving from receiver to tight end, Ezeike is favored to be one of the Bruins' starters in 2022.
