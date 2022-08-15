Read full article on original website
This is Texas’ top Airbnb city during football season
(NEXSTAR) — With just over a month left of summer, the fall football season is on its way (though probably not fast enough for football fans). The start of a new school year means many Texas towns will start seeing more people coming in to catch college games. While...
Cancer battle ends for local fire lieutenant
ROCKDALE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas firefighter community is mourning the loss of one of their own. The Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department posted on social media Thursday morning that Lieutenant Robert Earl Whitmore has passed away. The department says Whitmore was “a dedicated emergency responder” who worked as a lieutenant at the Taylor Fire Department – in addition to volunteering at the Milano VFD and at Rockdale VFD.
Another arrest in McGregor teen trafficking case
McLennan Co, Tx (FOX44) – A 30-year-old man, whom jail records indicate is from Liberty Hill, is the latest to be arrested in connection with a trafficking case involving two teenage girls from McGregor. Bentley Brian Breshears was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday as the investigation...
2nd arrest in the murder of a Killeen woman
Bell County (FOX 44) — Killeen Police have made a second arrest in the investigation of the murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia. The first arrest was August 13th. Officers with the Killeen Police Department Violent Crime Action team and members of the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested Demario Jabar Moore. He faces a charge of murder and is being held in the Bell County Jail on a $1M bond.
Suspect sought in Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Crime Stoppers need your help to identify a suspect in a recent shooting. The Bell County Crime Stoppers said on Wednesday afternoon that Killeen Police responded at approximately 5:20 p.m. on August 7 to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Hall Avenue. When officers arrived, they found multiple spent casings spreading from the 400 block of N. 12th Street to the 300 block of N. 14th Street.
