ROCKDALE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas firefighter community is mourning the loss of one of their own. The Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department posted on social media Thursday morning that Lieutenant Robert Earl Whitmore has passed away. The department says Whitmore was “a dedicated emergency responder” who worked as a lieutenant at the Taylor Fire Department – in addition to volunteering at the Milano VFD and at Rockdale VFD.

8 HOURS AGO