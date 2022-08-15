Read full article on original website
Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."Ash JurbergTexas State
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom Handy
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Steer the Budget has ended, but resident voices can still be heard – FY 2023 Fort Worth City BudgetSouthside MattFort Worth, TX
Where to drink in Fort Worth right now: 8 best bars for '90s-cool espresso martinis
Call it a comeback. The hottest drink in the current world of cocktails originated in the 1980s and picked up steam in the '90s, and its recent resurgence has bar owners scrambling to stock coupe glasses and coffee beans. Espresso martinis are all the rage right now, rediscovered by 20-somethings for their Instagram-friendly presentation and nostalgic '90s vibes that are so on-trend right now.
Omni Fort Worth Hotel wrangles famous names for new cowboy-themed suites
Things are abuzz at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel in downtown Fort Worth, which has executed a $10 million renovation — resulting in 22 new one-of-a-kind Western-themed suites which the Omni has developed the decor in partnership with three iconic Western brands: M.L. Leddy’s, Resistol, and Wrangler. According...
Fort Worth's buzzy Crockett Row at West 7th gets new Dallas owner
Buzzy Crockett Row at West 7th, the mixed-use center west of downtown Fort Worth, has a new boss. According to a release, the five-block, mixed-use, urban village at 816 Foch St. was acquired by Younger Partner Investments, a Dallas-based company who bought it from previous owner The Carlyle Group; JLL represented the seller.
Festivals and food overflow in music-friendly McKinney
With one of the oldest, most lovingly preserved, and largest historic districts in Texas, McKinney radiates nostalgic charm and boasts more than 120 unique shops, including art galleries, furniture stores, antiques, gifts, home decor shops, and apparel and accessory boutiques. In addition, nearly two dozen eateries in and around historic...
Why a trip to historic Weatherford for antiques and more is just peachy
About an hour due west of Dallas you’ll find Weatherford, a historic town known for its old-school charm and community-oriented ways, along with signature events, beautiful slices of nature, and a shopping district full of boutiques and antique shops. Here are eight ways in which Weatherford really stands out.
This Dallas-Fort Worth ZIP code boasts one of the hottest U.S. markets for homebuyers
Irving can brag that it’s home to eight Fortune 500 companies, although that number will drop to seven once ExxonMobil relocates to Houston. Now, the Dallas-Fort Worth suburb can also crow that it’s home to one of the hottest ZIP codes in the country for homebuyers. A new...
Magical new Nutcracker immersive experience dances into North Texas for holidays
From Lighthouse Immersive, the ever-expanding creators of Immersive Van Gogh, Immersive Frida, Immersive Monet & The Impressionists, and Immersive King Tut, now comes Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle, opening at Lighthouse Dallas on November 19. The holiday exhibition, which made its debut in Toronto in 2021, aims to capture the...
Mansfield business aces the test as 4th fastest-growing company in U.S., Inc. says
As one of the country’s largest providers of COVID-19 testing, Mansfield-based eTrueNorth has witnessed a whirlwind of activity since the 2020 onset of the pandemic. That whirlwind has contributed to explosive growth for the business. Founded in 2013, eTrueNorth ranks fourth on Inc. magazine’s new list of the country’s...
Distillery and grill in Roanoke fulfills all your eating and drinking needs
The city of Roanoke is home to an ambitious new spot that's a restaurant and distillery in one. Called Anderson Distillery and Grill, it just opened at 400 S. Oak St., right by Roanoke City Hall, where it's serving a roster of spirits made in-house, along with cocktails and a menu of bites.
Girl Scouts unveil radical new flavor for 2023 cookie season in Fort Worth
The Girl Scouts are up to something radical: According to a release from Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas and Girl Scouts of the USA, they're adding a new flavor for the 2023 season that's a spinoff of their trademark Thin Mints cookie. Called the Raspberry Rally, it's a thin, crispy...
First H-E-B in Tarrant County tops this week's 5 hottest Fort Worth headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. H-E-B supermarket chain opening first location in Tarrant County. In the biggest news...
ICE! holiday sensation returns to Gaylord Texan Grapevine after 2-year freeze out
One of the most popular holiday traditions in all of Dallas-Fort Worth is finally making its post-pandemic return: ICE! returns to Grapevine's Gaylord Texan Resort for the 2022 holiday season. According to an August 17 release, ICE! will run November 11, 2022-January 1, 2023 and will have a Polar Express...
Make a splash in Grand Prairie with swimming, shopping, and more
In the heart of North Texas, just minutes from the DFW International Airport, Grand Prairie is a hub for family-friendly attractions and live music — think Lone Star Park, Ripley's Believe it or Not!, and The Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie — along with shopping, nightlife, and more.
These are the 12 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
It's a big weekend around Fort Worth, with the most notable events being both typical and atypical. There will be two local theater productions (one at a much-larger venue than usual), a video game championship taking place in an arena, a couple of well-known comedians, an appearance by a legendary country singer, and the long-awaited return of a huge pop star, among others.
H-E-B supermarket chain opening first location in Tarrant County
In the biggest news of August and maybe all of 2022, adored Texas supermarket chain H-E-B is opening a location in Tarrant County: specifically, Mansfield. The store will be located at the corner of US 287 and Broad Street. This will become the first H-E-B store in Tarrant County, joining its sibling Central Market in Fort Worth.
Popular vegan restaurant Spiral Diner to open location in Arlington
You win some, you lose some: Fort Worth-based vegan restaurant chain Spiral Diner is closing its location in Dallas' Oak Cliff. But the company has more vegan eateries on the way. According to a release, the Dallas location will close on August 14. It's at the end of its lease,...
Eagles fly back into town with Hotel California tour extension in Fort Worth
Just when you thought that the legendary rock band Eagles was done playing shows in Dallas-Fort Worth on their current Hotel California tour, they've extended it yet again, announcing a date at Dickies Arena on Friday, November 25. The seemingly never-ending tour, which started in 2019, has featured four concerts...
6 Fort Worth-area bars serving drinks with the trendy fruit of summer 2022
One big trend for summer drinking in Dallas-Fort Worth has been the incorporation of watermelon as a flavor. Watermelon is a perennial summer classic for sure, but in 2022, it seems like everyone's doing some kind of watermelon cocktail, from high-end bars to funky shot joints. What's especially refreshing about...
Kimbell Art Museum celebrates 50th anniversary with a week of free events for Fort Worth
Fort Worth's Kimbell Art Museum is celebrating its milestone 50th birthday this fall, and everyone's invited to the party — even the kids. On October 4, 1972, the Kimbell opened the Louis I. Kahn building to great acclaim. Accordingly, the week of October 4-9 will be prime celebration week for the city's premier art museum, with the biggest event happening Saturday, October 8.
Denton parlays its cool college cred into a hip spot north of Dallas
As the home to University of North Texas, Texas Women’s University, and a segment of the North Central Texas College, Denton is the quintessential eclectic and cool college town. Naturally, this attracts visitors making the road trip to tour campuses and visit students, but even if you aren't doing...
