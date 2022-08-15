Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Francisco 49ers released former Spartan CB Darqueze Dennard on Monday
Former Michigan State football star Darqueze Dennard is looking for a new home in the NFL. Dennard was released by the San Francisco 49ers on Monday afternoon, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Dennard was a former first round pick, and star cornerback for the Spartans in the early to mid 2010s.
Lions WR has memorized each receiver drafted ahead of him
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has a unique motivational tactic stemming from his NFL Draft experience. St. Brown, a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was the 17th wide receiver drafted in his class. The former USC standout certainly thinks that was a mistake, and is so motivated by it, he has memorized every single wide receiver drafted ahead of him.
Atlanta Falcons sign receiver KeeSean Johnson
The Atlanta Falcons signed wide receiver KeeSean Johnson on Wednesday. Johnson, 25, was released by the San Francisco 49ers on
FOX Sports
NFL starting QB tracker: Seahawks' Drew Lock tests positive for COVID
There are a handful of NFL teams with quarterback competitions this summer. With the preseason in full swing, let's dive into where the league's quarterback battles stand. Drew Lock contracts COVID-19 after increasing first-team reps, Geno Smith still holding QB1 spot. Despite Geno Smith's lead in the Seahawks' quarterback derby,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Commanders bringing back the hog? Fans voting on team mascot
In a full rebrand, the Washington Football Team officially became the Washington Commanders this offseason. Any time there is such
247Sports
San Francisco 49ers release former Ole Miss star DL Robert Nkemdiche
The San Francisco 49ers released former Ole Miss star and No. 1 recruit Robert Nkemdiche. Prior to his stint in San Francisco, Nkemdiche played with the division rival Seattle Seahawks. He spent all of 2021 there and totaled 12 tackles and a pass deflection. In June 2019, Nkemdiche was arrested...
Comments / 0