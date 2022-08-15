ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

Related
13abc.com

Lucas County hosts hiring event for county jobs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development is partnering with OhioMeansJobs Lucas County to host a hiring event on Thursday. The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lucas County Shared Services Building located on 3737 W. Sylvania Ave. The purpose of...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Vaccines
Local
Ohio Government
Perrysburg, OH
Health
City
Toledo, OH
City
Perrysburg, OH
State
Ohio State
Toledo, OH
Vaccines
Perrysburg, OH
Government
Toledo, OH
Government
Toledo, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
WTOL 11

Progress continues on former Woodville Mall site development

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been over a decade since the Woodville Mall in Northwood, Ohio, shut down permanently. But, new life is coming to the old commercial space. The Enclave project is a 100-acre, $7 million development that will feature residential and commercial properties. The project began in 2015...
NORTHWOOD, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo Zoo welcomes newborn gibbon 'Ming'

TOLEDO, Ohio — Meet Ming: a newborn gibbon who came into the world on Tuesday at The Toledo Zoo. The Toledo Zoo announced in a Facebook post on Thursday the latest addition to northwest Ohio's largest animal kingdom. Ming was born to two other Toledo Zoo gibbons: Batu and Hue.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Volunteers & vendors needed for African American Male Wellness Walk

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Volunteers and vendors are still needed for the African American Male Wellness Walk Initiative on Aug. 20. The event starts at 8:00 a.m. at Warren African Methodist Episcopal Church on 915 Collingwood Blvd. There will be free health screening and a 5K walk and run that...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Health experts say universities could be Monkepox hot spots this fall

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local health experts say colleges and universities could become hot spots for Monkeypox. They want students to be aware of the virus to help prevent the spread of it. Some of the symptoms include a rash or scabs that may appear as blisters or pimples, as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immunization#City Council#Mercy Health City
13abc.com

Team Depot volunteers begin work to improve Courageous Acres facility

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Team Depot volunteers visited Courageous Acres Thursday to being improvements on the facility. 100 associates and leaders from the Home Depot Direct Fulfillment Center are donating their time and skills to help make these improvements possible. Courageous Community Services says a small team visited Courageous Acres,...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Elderly care program may expand to Toledo area

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Many of us have elderly loved ones and we want the best possible care for them. The Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, helps keep senior citizens out of nursing homes for longer, and it could be coming to the Toledo area. Elected...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
13abc.com

Enrollment and employment event for Mercy Health

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy College of Ohio and Mercy Health are holding an enrollment and hiring event on Saturday, Aug. 20. It’ll take place at Mercy College of Ohio, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. All in one day, this event will give applicants the opportunity to enroll...
TOLEDO, OH
wktn.com

DeWine Stops for Lunch in Upper Sandusky

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a stop in the region today. The Governor had lunch at the Corner Inn in Upper Sandusky. While there, he also met with various local officials. Some of the officials included County Commissioner Bill Clinger, Wyandot County Economic Development Director Greg Moon and Carey Mayor Jennifer Rathburn.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

Rising costs for Lucas County 911 dispatch

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County communities may soon see any even bigger bill for 911 dispatch services than they anticipated. The new year budget numbers are in and they’re over last year’s figures and much higher than the projections shown before the consolidated 911 system was adopted.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Historic aircraft rides at Toledo Express Airport

There’s been no plea offered to Daniels at this point. She will head back to court on September 7th. Some U.S. schools can't hire enough fully qualified teachers to fully staff their classrooms. Updated: 10 hours ago. 8/17/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

SC Restaurant Week: Harvest Kitchen

There’s been no plea offered to Daniels at this point. She will head back to court on September 7th. Some U.S. schools can't hire enough fully qualified teachers to fully staff their classrooms. Updated: 6 hours ago. 8/17/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Pride celebration returns with a weekend full of festivities

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Pride weekend returns. The festivities begin Thursday evening with a multi-faith worship service at the Buddhist Temple of Toledo located on 3902 Emmajean Road, Toledo. The service will begin at 7 p.m. The weekend will continue with the Toledo Pride Kick-Off on Friday. Attendees can...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

New Gateway Arch installed celebrates Old South End

TOLEDO, Ohio — As you are leaving downtown Toledo on Broadway Street, you probably noticed a new arch giving you a warm welcome to the Old South End. The Gateway Arch is located on Broadway Street just southwest of the I-75 overpass. It’s a project of the Broadway Corridor Coalition and was funded by the City of Toledo District Improvement Project.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Building Better Schools: Lourdes University opens simulation lab

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Nursing students at Lourdes University will experience a new edge in their education as the school integrates a simulation lab into the classroom. The new state-of-the-art technology provides students with a dynamic place for teaching and learning. Julie Punches, MSN, RN, and Clinical Director at Lourdes University, said the lab will allow students to experience medical scenarios that are common in clinical settings or hospitals.
SYLVANIA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy