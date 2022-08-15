Read full article on original website
Local resident raises over $10,000 for TVC, will rappel at Over the Edge for Victory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local resident, who raised over $10,000, is set to rappel at Over the Edge for Victory, a local rappelling fundraiser, in September. Over the Edge for Victory is a fundraising event that fundraisers commit to raising a minimum of $1,000 in exchange for the opportunity to rappel.
City of Toledo Department of Housing and Community Development to hold virtual public hearing
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Housing and Communtiy Development is holding a virtual public hearing on this year’s Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report. The public hearing on the CAPER is scheduled as follows:. Thursday, Sept. 1 at 5:30 p.m. Passcode: 663093. The CAPER...
Area Office on Aging works to help seniors facing high prescription prices
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s been plenty of reaction to the prescription drug component of the Inflation Reduction Act. Ireatha Hollie, Director of Medical Education at the Area Office on Aging, said the drug prices could be negotiated in 2026. “The plan will allow 10 drug prices to be...
Lucas County hosts hiring event for county jobs
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development is partnering with OhioMeansJobs Lucas County to host a hiring event on Thursday. The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lucas County Shared Services Building located on 3737 W. Sylvania Ave. The purpose of...
Progress continues on former Woodville Mall site development
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been over a decade since the Woodville Mall in Northwood, Ohio, shut down permanently. But, new life is coming to the old commercial space. The Enclave project is a 100-acre, $7 million development that will feature residential and commercial properties. The project began in 2015...
Toledo Zoo welcomes newborn gibbon 'Ming'
TOLEDO, Ohio — Meet Ming: a newborn gibbon who came into the world on Tuesday at The Toledo Zoo. The Toledo Zoo announced in a Facebook post on Thursday the latest addition to northwest Ohio's largest animal kingdom. Ming was born to two other Toledo Zoo gibbons: Batu and Hue.
Volunteers & vendors needed for African American Male Wellness Walk
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Volunteers and vendors are still needed for the African American Male Wellness Walk Initiative on Aug. 20. The event starts at 8:00 a.m. at Warren African Methodist Episcopal Church on 915 Collingwood Blvd. There will be free health screening and a 5K walk and run that...
Health experts say universities could be Monkepox hot spots this fall
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local health experts say colleges and universities could become hot spots for Monkeypox. They want students to be aware of the virus to help prevent the spread of it. Some of the symptoms include a rash or scabs that may appear as blisters or pimples, as...
Team Depot volunteers begin work to improve Courageous Acres facility
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Team Depot volunteers visited Courageous Acres Thursday to being improvements on the facility. 100 associates and leaders from the Home Depot Direct Fulfillment Center are donating their time and skills to help make these improvements possible. Courageous Community Services says a small team visited Courageous Acres,...
Gov. DeWine to celebrate south Toledo today
Zeinab Cheaib is live near the new "Old South End" arch on Broadway street. Governor Mike DeWine will visit the site later today.
Elderly care program may expand to Toledo area
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Many of us have elderly loved ones and we want the best possible care for them. The Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, helps keep senior citizens out of nursing homes for longer, and it could be coming to the Toledo area. Elected...
Pemberville Free Fair celebrates 77 years with "Miles of Smiles"
PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — One of the best parts of summer is fair season, and what better way to end the summer than with the Pemberville Free Fair!. This is the 77th year for the fair in Pemberville. It offers a variety of activities for people of all ages. This...
Enrollment and employment event for Mercy Health
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy College of Ohio and Mercy Health are holding an enrollment and hiring event on Saturday, Aug. 20. It’ll take place at Mercy College of Ohio, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. All in one day, this event will give applicants the opportunity to enroll...
DeWine Stops for Lunch in Upper Sandusky
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a stop in the region today. The Governor had lunch at the Corner Inn in Upper Sandusky. While there, he also met with various local officials. Some of the officials included County Commissioner Bill Clinger, Wyandot County Economic Development Director Greg Moon and Carey Mayor Jennifer Rathburn.
Rising costs for Lucas County 911 dispatch
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County communities may soon see any even bigger bill for 911 dispatch services than they anticipated. The new year budget numbers are in and they’re over last year’s figures and much higher than the projections shown before the consolidated 911 system was adopted.
Historic aircraft rides at Toledo Express Airport
SC Restaurant Week: Harvest Kitchen
Toledo Pride celebration returns with a weekend full of festivities
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Pride weekend returns. The festivities begin Thursday evening with a multi-faith worship service at the Buddhist Temple of Toledo located on 3902 Emmajean Road, Toledo. The service will begin at 7 p.m. The weekend will continue with the Toledo Pride Kick-Off on Friday. Attendees can...
New Gateway Arch installed celebrates Old South End
TOLEDO, Ohio — As you are leaving downtown Toledo on Broadway Street, you probably noticed a new arch giving you a warm welcome to the Old South End. The Gateway Arch is located on Broadway Street just southwest of the I-75 overpass. It’s a project of the Broadway Corridor Coalition and was funded by the City of Toledo District Improvement Project.
Building Better Schools: Lourdes University opens simulation lab
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Nursing students at Lourdes University will experience a new edge in their education as the school integrates a simulation lab into the classroom. The new state-of-the-art technology provides students with a dynamic place for teaching and learning. Julie Punches, MSN, RN, and Clinical Director at Lourdes University, said the lab will allow students to experience medical scenarios that are common in clinical settings or hospitals.
