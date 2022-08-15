ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

'Aggressive biters': Invasive mosquito species on the rise in Albuquerque

 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mosquitoes are nothing new in the metro ; especially in the bosque. However, the city says it’s seeing more of a specific type that’s particularly pesky. If you’re sitting on your patio enjoying the summer evening, you probably wouldn’t even notice the Yellow Fever Mosquito—or Aedes Aegypti. Experts say they’re smaller, harder to see and swat and can leave big welts.

“Very hard to swat. Like, Culex mosquitoes they’re kind of like the big ‘neeeeeeee’ one you can just {claps hands} nice and easy. These guys you barely see them they’re just all over the place,” says Jason Schaller, curator of entomology at the ABQ BioPark.

“They’re landing everywhere”: Albuquerque seeing uptick in flies

The City of Albuquerque is finding more and more of the Aedes Aegypti species of mosquito in neighborhoods around the city. This pesky breed is also called the Yellow Fever Mosquito as it can carry that and other serious diseases like the Zika Virus and Dengue Fever.

“That’s not good! That’s not good because you come from out of town and get those bites and it’s not good for us,” says Martha Robles, who is visiting from El Paso, Texas. Because of their size, you probably wouldn’t even notice when they’re around. “The larger mosquitoes kind of hone in, come slowly, land on your ear or on your face somewhere. But these guys are kind of moving very quickly so they don’t stand still enough by your ear to get a really good ‘meeeeee’ noise compared to the others,” Schaller says.

Luckily, the city says there has not been any disease transmission from these mosquitoes in Albuquerque. However they do classify them as aggressive biters, and unlike other mosquitoes, they are active during the day—two hours after sunrise and several hours before sunset. And, their eggs are very resilient: “They’ll just find a tiny little puddle like in a upside-down pot or tire or really anywhere and they’ll lay a bunch of eggs and if that puddle dries up before those eggs hatch those eggs can stay dormant for a full year. They can survive being completely desiccated and then as soon as that fills with water again they hatch out,” Schaller says, “They take as little as seven days to become an adult after hatching from the egg. So if there’s a heavy rain and you’re not paying attention to your yard, you could be breeding thousands of these without knowing in just a week.”

The city is asking the public to help stop them from breeding by dumping out any container holding water and disinfecting it, covering all rain barrels, and consider adding mosquito-eating fish to any pond. Experts say they like to reside near people, and will often make their way into your homes.

“Now we’re thinking of mosquitoes we’re gonna start scratching all over!” Robles says.

The city says they do take 3-1-1 requests for mosquito control and treatment. They’re also monitoring for this type of mosquito, focusing on residential areas which could possibly last through November. The city recommends using insect repellant and wearing long pants and sleeves when possible to protect yourself.

Elma Penarodriguez
2d ago

we have all been getting bit by them. I had to buy insect repellent and citronella candles just to sit outside. they are horrible

