KCIbarra
4d ago
why can't the reservation pay for their children to attend this school? It's in a beautiful location (the reservation) and the students are all Native American. I literally pay the casino like 250$ every month. I would like to see Native American's taking advantage of this woke time, by calling their own shots, and where does all this money go anyway?
Celebrate Tucson's 'birthday' on August 20
“Celebrate All Things S-cuk Sǫn/Tucson” has become an annual tradition to celebrate the founding of the modern-day city of Tucson. The fiesta is free and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m.
KOLD-TV
Nearly 30 Marana students rescued after school bus gets trapped on flooded road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews rescued 27 students after a Marana Unified School District bus got trapped on a flooded street on Friday, Aug. 19. The Marana USD said the students were from Picture Rocks Elementary and everyone is safe following the incident. Marana USD said the bus...
Zen Rock nightclub wins $1.6M in COVID-19 lockout lawsuit
The operators of a Tucson nightclub have won a $1.6 million settlement against the landlord who locked them out of their business during the pandemic.
5 Artsy Things to Do in Tucson, Arizona
Are you looking for unique and artsy things to do in Tucson, Arizona? Well, then this is the article for you! My name is Abigail and I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. Based on my experiences these are some artsy places to explore in Tucson, Arizona.
Tucson, August 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Coolidge High School football team will have a game with Sabino High School on August 18, 2022, 18:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
KOLD-TV
Widespread rain expected throughout weekend in Southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several inches of rain are expected to fall in some areas between Friday and Sunday. It’s making fire crews like Northwest fire keep extra staff this weekend to be ready for any and all calls. Captain Colt Jackson says he’s ready to respond...
KGUN 9
Pima County may buy flooded Foothills homes
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sometimes flooding can happen so many times the best thing to do is simply move out. That’s a possibility for some homes in a Foothills neighborhood where Pima County may buy and demolish some flooded homes. Deep mud in the Finger Rock Wash gives...
ABC 15 News
Famous saguaro 'Strong-Arm' falls over in Tortolita Preserve
MARANA, AZ — The famous "Strong-Arm" Saguaro, a symbol of the Sonoran desert, has fallen. The town of Marana says the 40-foot-tall cactus fell over earlier this month. The huge Saguaro had 34 arms, and it was believed to be between 150 and 200 years old. The Marana Parks...
KOLD-TV
Tucson SWAT Team at home in midtown
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police and SWAT team agents have surrounded a home near the intersection of First Street and Grant Road on Friday evening, Aug. 19. Authorities said they were working to take a wanted person into custody at a home in the 400 block of East Wilcox Lane.
KOLD-TV
Four hikers rescued in Sabino Canyon
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Friday evening, four hikers were caught off guard by fast moving water in Sabino Canyon. They were stranded on the other side of a water crossing, located just south of the Sabino Dam. Emergency personnel from the Tucson Fire Department (TFD), Rural Metro and...
Flash flood threatens homes in Benson neighborhood
Juan Pineda of Benson recalled, "the rushing waters were so loud that you couldn't hear anything else."
Phoenix New Times
3 Reasons Why Arizona Leads the Nation in Robocalls
Annette Rivers didn’t expect a call from the University of Arizona a few weeks ago. After 20 years living in Tucson and working for the university, the 61-year-old retired earlier this year to Texas. But she was naturally inclined to answer a call from her former employer. “Hi, this...
azpm.org
DNA profiles lead to IDs of 2 men who died in Tucson in 2019
Authorities in Tucson say two unidentified men who died in 2019 have been identified through DNA profiles. Tucson police say the non-profit DNA Doe Project identified the men by building family trees from their genetic matches, with the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner confirming the IDs using corroborating data.
KOLD-TV
Authorities at standoff near Davis-Monthan
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are working to get a possible burglary suspect to come out of a vacant house in southeast Tucson on Friday, Aug. 19. The SWAT Team and officers were seen outside the house, located in the 2900 block of South Kolb Road, shortly before 3 p.m.
KOLD-TV
Sprouts to open new Tucson-area store later this year
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sprouts Farmers Market is opening a new store location in Tucson on Friday, Oct. 28. According to a news release, construction is almost done at the location, 4800 South Landing Way. Due to the new store opening, 100 full and part time jobs will...
Monsoon storms cause damage to Tucson neighborhoods
During monsoon storms leaky ceilings, flooded homes and fallen trees are common—and the home repairs to fix them might take longer than expected.
Missing teen found safe
Tucson Police say 14-year-old Mosses Martinez, who went missing Friday has now returned home to his family.
Cherrybell Post Office no longer candidate for consolidation
Tucson's Cherrybell Post Office is no longer being considered for consolidation. The location had been at risk of closing for years, and was considered a candidate for consolidation
ABC 15 News
Planned Parenthood vs. Brnovich hearing held in Tucson Friday
TUCSON — A hearing between Planned Parenthood Arizona and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich was held Friday afternoon in Tucson. The case revolves around A.R.S. § 13-3603, Arizona's territorial law from 1901 that bans abortion except for when the mother's life is at stake. After the Supreme Court's...
SignalsAZ
Black Bear Relocated by Game and Fish Tucson
A young black bear seen more than two dozen times since Wed, August 10th on Tucson’s northwest side was successfully captured by Arizona Game and Fish Tucson at 5:30 pm on Sat, Aug 13th. The female bear, age 1-2, was tranquilized and transported from near Ina Road and La...
