Owensboro, KY

Kentucky Senator visits Owensboro; responds to Booker’s remark

By Jessica Jacoby
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WEHT) – U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) recently took to social media to call for the repeal of the Espionage Act. According to officials, the Espionage Act is a law that prevents the sale or distribution of sensitive U.S. intelligence to foreign adversaries to protect national security.

Paul says, since the act became a law during World War I in 1917, it has been used against First Amendment protections. The Senator’s opponent for this year’s elections is Charles Booker, a democrat who called for Paul to retract his statement, saying Paul is using the act to bully political opponents.

Senator Paul asks to use extra COVID-19 funds to fix disaster areas

“Make no mistake about Rand Paul’s newfound position on the Espionage Act: Rand Paul is for Rand Paul,” Booker said. “Rand Paul famously used the Espionage Act to bully political opponents. Now he is working to cover-up espionage for the same reason – it serves his interests. As a U.S. Senator, Rand Paul has demonstrated a pattern of self-serving conduct punctuated by a treasonous and disqualifying track record of working against our democracy. From inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, to spreading dangerous propaganda following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Rand Paul has consistently shown us that he is willing to sell out our country for personal gain.”

Paul visited Owensboro Health on Monday for a leadership meeting for a two way discussion on what issues are most important and how he can put Kentucky first in the Senate. He also commented on Booker’s remarks.

“It’s kind of ironic that he is a socialist, supported by the Democratic Socialists of America, has been very much interacting with parts of the Socialist wing of the party throughout his brief tenure. The thing is this is to defend people like him.”

Reports say Paul did this three days after the FBI retrieved highly classified White House documents including nuclear records and identities of U.S. intelligence agents, when executing a search warrant on former President Trump’s estate. Trump is still being investigated for potentially breaking three federal laws including the Espionage Act.

Garland, in going public, pushes back at cable news firestorm

Paul also appeared on Fox News to claim the FBI planted evidence while executing their search warrant on Trump’s former estate. Reports say the claim was unfounded and led to an increase in threats towards federal employees nationwide.

Comments / 30

Patty Schmitt
2d ago

I can't imagine why anyone wants to keep paying for politicians like Paul and Massie who do absolutely NOTHING, you only see them during election years

Reply
7
Keen Mike
2d ago

you can Google R PS voting record, I did . It shows for sure he is not working for working people. Check it out for your self.

Reply(1)
10
Edward E. Pipalski Jr.
2d ago

Senator Rand Paul is consistent here and it's not Johnny come lately. He also apposed government overreach and violations of privacy without a properly sworn warrant contained in the Patriot Act.

Reply
5
 

