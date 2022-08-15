ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WA

Two victims perish in camper trailer fire

By STAFF REPORT
Columbia Basin Herald

 3 days ago
WHEELER — A fire early Monday at an RV park has claimed the lives of two people, according to a statement from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office..

At around 3:45 a.m., GCSO deputies, as well as firefighters with Grant County Fire District 5 and the Moses Lake Fire Department, responded to a report of a fire in the Cougar Campers RV Park. When theft arrived, first responders found a fifth-wheel trailer fully engulfed in flames, the statement said.

After extinguishing the fire, firefighters found two bodies believed to be the occupants of the trailer. The bodies are in the care of Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison, where they will be identified and an autopsy will be performed. The Grant County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, the statement said.

Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
