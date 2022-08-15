ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

numberfire.com

Willson Contreras absent from Cubs' Wednesday lineup

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale versus right-hander Cory Abbott and the Washington Nationals. Contreras went 0-for-9 and struck out four times in the first two games of the series. Yan Gomes will catch for Drew Smyly and bat eighth.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Paul DeJong in Cardinals' dugout Thursday afternoon

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. DeJong will take a day to regroup after going 0-for-11 with seven strikeouts over the last three games. Tommy Edman will start at shortstop and hit ninth in Thursday's finale.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Eugenio Suarez not in Mariners' Monday lineup

Seattle Mariners infielder Eugenio Suarez is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Suarez is being replaced at third base by Jake Lamb versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 487 plate appearances this season, Suarez has a .226 batting average with a .749 OPS, 19 home...
SEATTLE, WA
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
numberfire.com

Corey Dickerson on Cardinals' bench Thursday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. Dickerson drew a start in left field on Wednesday, but he's back on the bench for Thursday's finale. Tyler O'Neill will start...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Tony La Russa calls for team meeting after Cueto’s comments

Tony La Russa held a private meeting with team leaders as White Sox rally off win streak. During an interview with ESPN 1000’s Waddle and Silvy radio show, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, revealed the team held a meeting last weekend. The meeting was called by skipper Tony La Russa in response to the comments made by Johnny Cueto, where he mentioned a ‘lack of fire’ within the clubhouse.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Corey Dickerson in left field for St. Louis on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is batting sixth in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Dickerson will man left field after Tyler O'Neill was rested at home versus Colorado's right-hander German Marquez. numberFire's models project Dickerson to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Brewers' Kolten Wong resting Monday

The Milwaukee Brewers did not list Kolten Wong in their lineup for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Wong will catch a breather Monday as Mike Brosseau starts at third base and bats cleanup. Luis Urias will move from third to second base. Our models project Wong to make...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Eric Haase
Jeimer Candelario
Miguel Cabrera
numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos catching for Baltimore on Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Chirinos will catch for right-hander Austin Voth on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. Adley Rutschman moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Chirinos for 7.4 FanDuel points...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Emmanuel Rivera resting Thursday for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Emmanuel Rivera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants. What It Means:. Rivera started the past five games and went 2-for-15 in that stretch. Sergio Alcantara will replace Rivera on third base and bat...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Austin Wynns catching for Giants on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wynns will catch for left-hander Carlos Rodon on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. Joey Bart returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Wynns for 7.3 FanDuel points...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner catching for St. Louis on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is batting eighth in Wednesday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Knizner will start behind the plate after Yadier Molina was given a breather at home. In a matchup against right-hander German Marquez, our models project Knizner to score 6.7 FanDuel points at the salary...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner kept off Cardinals' Thursday lineup

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. Yadier Molina will catch for Adam Wainwright and bat eighth. Molina has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Oakland's Sheldon Neuse operating third base on Wednesday night

Oakland Athletics third baseman Sheldon Neuse is batting seventh in Wednesday's contest against the Texas Rangers. Neuse will man third base after Vimael Machin was given the night off on the road. In a matchup versus Rangers' left-hander Cole Ragans, our models project Neuse to score 9.6 FanDuel points at...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Giants' Brandon Crawford sitting Monday

The San Francisco Giants did not list Brandon Crawford in their lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Crawford will take a seat Monday while Evan Longoria steps in at third base and bats fifth. Thairo Estrada will take over at shortstop and Wilmer Flores will start at second base.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Pirates' Kevin Padlo in dugout Thursday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Padlo is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Josh Winckowski and the Boston Red Sox. Rodolfo Castro will move to third base in place of Padlo and hit fifth while Kevin Newman shifts to second base and bats second. Oneil Cruz will replace Padlo in the lineup to play shortstop and hit sixth.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Detroit Tigers
Baseball
Sports
numberfire.com

Rangers' Meibrys Viloria out of Thursday lineup

Texas Rangers catcher Meibrys Viloria is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Zach Logue and the Oakland Athletics. Jonah Heim will replace Viloria at catcher and hit fifth. Heim has a $2,700 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 11.9 FanDuel points....
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Austin Slater sitting Thursday for San Francisco

San Francisco Giants infielder Austin Slater is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Mike Yastrzemski will replace Slater in center field and hit ninth. Yaz has a $3,100 salary and numberFire’s models project him for 8.5 FanDuel points....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Rafael Ortega out of Cubs' Thursday lineup

Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's game against right-hander Spenser Watkins and the Chicago Cubs. Christopher Morel will replace Ortega in center field and hit ninth. Morel has a $3,000 salary and numberFire’s models project him for 11.0 FanDuel points. Per our...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Jeimer Candelario scratched Wednesday, Tigers insert Kody Clemens

Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario has been scratched from Wednesday's lineup against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians. Candelario was initially lined up to play third base and bat eighth, but now Kody Clemens will take care of both of those roles. The Tigers haven't provided a reason for Candelario's removal from the lineup.
DETROIT, MI

