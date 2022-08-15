Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Padlo is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Josh Winckowski and the Boston Red Sox. Rodolfo Castro will move to third base in place of Padlo and hit fifth while Kevin Newman shifts to second base and bats second. Oneil Cruz will replace Padlo in the lineup to play shortstop and hit sixth.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO