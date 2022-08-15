ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
keysweekly.com

FLIXBUS ADDS MORE STOPS IN BIG PINE KEY & KEY LARGO

FlixBus, North America’s fastest-growing intercity bus service, is adding new service to its growing Florida network and boosting its existing lines with the addition of intercity bus service to Big Pine Key and Key Largo with service kicking off on Thursday, Aug. 11. FlixBus’ line allows passengers to travel...
KEY LARGO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Key West, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Key West, FL
NBC Miami

70 Pounds of Cocaine Found Floating Near Florida Keys

A large bale of cocaine weighing 70 pounds was found floating near the Florida Keys, authorities said. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the U.S. Coast Guard Station Islamorada Tuesday afternoon after the cocaine was found at sea. The cocaine was wrapped in plastic and had small...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
thatssotampa.com

Three of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America are in Florida

We believe the most beautiful restaurants in America are right here in Tampa; however we will concede that the Sunshine State is populated with stunning restaurants that all deserve their moment(s) in the proverbial sun. Trips to Discover recently published its roundup of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America and THREE Florida restaurants made the cut. None are in Tampa, but each are worth the 3-8 hour drive.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asphalt#Lake Mary#Eyw#United#Silver Airways
keysweekly.com

9 HOPEFULS VIE FOR 4 OPEN SEATS ON MARATHON CITY COUNCIL – 2022 DECISION GUIDE

It’s a big year for turnover on the Marathon City Council. With the unexpected resignation of councilman Trevor Wofsey in January, the 2022 general election will now decide four open council seats instead of three. So far, nine candidates have filed, with more possibly on the way – official qualifying for the race runs from Aug. 2-9.
MARATHON, FL
keysweekly.com

JOHN BARTUS: MAKING THINGS BETTER TAKES MORE THAN JUST COMPLAINING

There’s a joke, somewhat adapted for the area, that seems to fit these days…. Q: How many Conchs (or Conch wannabes) does it take to change a light bulb?. A: Three. One to change the bulb, one to mix the margaritas, and one to complain that the new light bulb just isn’t the same as the old one.
MARATHON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy