Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Key West Places To Visit According to a Florida LocalAmraBegKey West, FL
A customer told me to stick my finger in his coffee to make it taste sweeterM. BrownKey West, FL
I traveled cross-country on a Greyhound bus with no cell phone in my 20sM. BrownKey West, FL
Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensFlorida State
Related
flkeysnews.com
Traveling to and from Key West by plane? Lone runway had ‘asphalt failure,’ needed repair
UPDATE: The runway at Key West International Airport reopened Tuesday morning and flights have resumed. Flights in and out of Key West came to an abrupt halt Monday afternoon when the island’s airport shut down its only runway due to a small section of asphalt going soft. Key West...
keysweekly.com
FLIXBUS ADDS MORE STOPS IN BIG PINE KEY & KEY LARGO
FlixBus, North America’s fastest-growing intercity bus service, is adding new service to its growing Florida network and boosting its existing lines with the addition of intercity bus service to Big Pine Key and Key Largo with service kicking off on Thursday, Aug. 11. FlixBus’ line allows passengers to travel...
natureworldnews.com
Shark Attack in the Florida Keys Leaves 10-Year-Old Boy to Lose a Part of His Leg
A 10-year-old boy lost his legs after being amputated as an initial result of being attacked by a bull shark while snorkeling with his family during a vacation in the Florida Keys last week, state officials and a family member reportedly confirmed. The victim, named Jameson Reeder Jr., a resident...
Click10.com
Large great white shark swims very close to Florida Keys fishermen
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Neighbors Don Gates and Angie Gonder, who are used to deep sea fishing and tagging Mahi for research, were about 23 miles offshore Cudjoe Key on Monday. They first spotted a log in the water, which was likely to attract fish and bait. But then...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Miami
70 Pounds of Cocaine Found Floating Near Florida Keys
A large bale of cocaine weighing 70 pounds was found floating near the Florida Keys, authorities said. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the U.S. Coast Guard Station Islamorada Tuesday afternoon after the cocaine was found at sea. The cocaine was wrapped in plastic and had small...
Click10.com
Sheriff: Fake rideshare driver exposed himself, touched woman trying to get ride home
KEY WEST, Fla. – A woman who thought she was getting a ride home from Key West from a rideshare driver was instead victimized by a man pretending to work for a rideshare company, who exposed himself and touched her, Monroe County deputies allege. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson...
flkeysnews.com
Why sharks attack — and why they don’t. In Florida, the waters are complicated
A shark bit a human in the Florida Keys again. Last weekend, the family of a 10-year-old said the boy lost part of his leg in the attack. This was at least the fifth shark attack off Monroe County this summer. “He is doing quite well,” said Jason Rafter, a...
thatssotampa.com
Three of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America are in Florida
We believe the most beautiful restaurants in America are right here in Tampa; however we will concede that the Sunshine State is populated with stunning restaurants that all deserve their moment(s) in the proverbial sun. Trips to Discover recently published its roundup of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America and THREE Florida restaurants made the cut. None are in Tampa, but each are worth the 3-8 hour drive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
keysweekly.com
9 HOPEFULS VIE FOR 4 OPEN SEATS ON MARATHON CITY COUNCIL – 2022 DECISION GUIDE
It’s a big year for turnover on the Marathon City Council. With the unexpected resignation of councilman Trevor Wofsey in January, the 2022 general election will now decide four open council seats instead of three. So far, nine candidates have filed, with more possibly on the way – official qualifying for the race runs from Aug. 2-9.
keysweekly.com
JOHN BARTUS: MAKING THINGS BETTER TAKES MORE THAN JUST COMPLAINING
There’s a joke, somewhat adapted for the area, that seems to fit these days…. Q: How many Conchs (or Conch wannabes) does it take to change a light bulb?. A: Three. One to change the bulb, one to mix the margaritas, and one to complain that the new light bulb just isn’t the same as the old one.
keysweekly.com
SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 1 RACE PITS AN ATTORNEY AGAINST A LOCAL FOSTER MOTHER – 2022 DECISION GUIDE
Key West attorney Darren Horan and local foster mother Gabrielle Brown are vying to represent District 1 on the Monroe County School Board. There is no incumbent in the race, as board member Bobby Highsmith decided not to seek reelection. School board races are nonpartisan, but Gov. Ron DeSantis drew...
Comments / 0