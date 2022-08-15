Read full article on original website
Related
mynews13.com
Orange, Seminole counties look to increase dog and cat adoption
SANFORD, Fla. — Animal shelters around the region are filling up and it’s an ongoing issue across Central Florida. Much of the reason, according to officials, is because of the rising cost of food and rent. What You Need To Know. Seminole County Animal Services is taking part...
WESH
Brevard County school resource deputy saves the day when opossum takes over bathroom
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A school resource deputy came to the rescue when a surprise guest was located at an elementary school. An opossum, who was named Harry O. Possum, was in the girls' bathroom at Indialantic Elementary School. School Resource Deputy Matt Swartz was contacted soon after the...
Lake County firefighters rescue dog trapped underground, tangled in roots
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters in Lake County worked over the weekend to rescue a trapped dog. First responders were called out for a “citizen assist” call for a dog named Fia. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Firefighters said Fia was trapped underground for...
WESH
3 struck by lightning near Seminole County elementary school
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Three people have been hospitalized after being struck by lightning in Winter Springs. Reports indicate it happened in the area of 1300 Park Villa Place, behind Keeth Elementary. Seminole County Fire Department reports the victims are a child and two adults, including an 18-year-old woman.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
1 person shot at Lake County internet gaming establishment during robbery, deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — One person was shot in an armed robbery in Lake County Wednesday night. The shooting and robbery happened at about 6:30 p.m. at 37415 State Road 19 in Dona Vista. According to deputies, a black male suspect came into the business and started firing, striking...
fox35orlando.com
Multiple crashes at same Central Florida railroad crossing has neighbors worried
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Neighbors are worried about a railroad crossing in Kissimmee after a deadly crash earlier this week – and it's not the first time it's happened. In video from the most recent crash, a car is seen dipping under a guardrail near East Vine Street just as the SunRail train approaches the intersection. One person was killed in the crash.
click orlando
Orange County Animal Services’ Facebook plea brings results. It’s still not enough
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Animal Services posted to its Facebook page Saturday, discussing the hundreds of animals stored at the shelter and asking local residents for support. The desperate, passionate plea from Animal Services over the weekend was seen by 21,000 people by Monday morning, some of...
WESH
Security guard injured in Lake County shooting at gaming business
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators in Lake County are asking for help as they investigate a shooting at an internet gaming establishment on Highway 19 near Umatilla, a shooting that put an armed security guard in the hospital. "Someone’s shot," a 911 caller said. A worker at Hot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
'A mother’s worst nightmare': Parents share warning after son hospitalized in Osceola County car crash
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Christina and Ed Verdecia said their son Jacob was in the backseat of a car with some friends when the driver lost control on the turnpike in the rain. “It’s really, truly a mother’s worst nightmare, it really is,” Christina Verdecia said.
WESH
Entire Melbourne Village police force quits, mayor says
MELBOURNE VILLAGE, Fla. — The entire police force of a Brevard County village quit. The town's government is now trying to reassure its residents about their safety. It's a small community at about one square mile and 685 residents, but as of Friday, the town of Melbourne Village won't have a police force.
villages-news.com
Daughter plants herself in lawn chair and refuses to leave father’s residence
A daughter was arrested on a trespassing charge after planting herself in a lawn chair and refusing to leave her father’s residence. Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 40000 block of Camphor Road in rural Lady Lake after the father of 32-year-old Kersten Charlotte Capra reported she had shown up at his home, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
osceolasheriff.org
Missing Juvenile – Jalynn Santiago
MISSING JUVENILE – Jalynn Santiago. Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office request help from the community to locate a missing endangered juvenile. Name: Jalynn Santiago. Age: 16. DOB: 06/22/2006. Sex: Female. Hair: Brown. Eyes: Brown. Height: 5’01”. Weight: 145. Missing Since: 08/15/2022. On...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: What causes a Florida driver to get hit with an ‘aggressive driving’ citation?
News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “If someone is following too closely can they get a ticket for aggressive driving?”
click orlando
Man sent to hospital after shooting in Orlando, Orange County deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after suffering injuries in an Orlando shooting, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to 4701 S. Texas Ave. at about 5:15 p.m. after reports came in about a shooting, deputies said. [TRENDING: ‘Despicable:’...
click orlando
From home bakery to Black-owned business, this Orlando couple found ‘sweet’ success
ORLANDO, Fla. – August marks the annual celebration of National Black Business Month. Here at News 6, we acknowledge Black business owners to help expand the support and existence of Black-owned businesses right here in Central Florida. [TRENDING: How much? Orlando International Airport raises parking prices | Win tickets...
orangeobserver.com
Residents oppose Conroy-Windermere vet clinic
Southwest Orange residents were not afraid to speak their mind Thursday, Aug. 11, during a community meeting held by Orange County Government to get public opinion on a Luv n Care Windermere Veterinary Clinic proposed in the West Windermere Rural Settlement. Dr. Inderjit Singh and Jasbir Kaur are requesting rezoning...
fox35orlando.com
Sinkhole creates new Florida lake: History of Lake Rose in Winter Park
Winter Park, Florida is known for its beautiful homes, restaurants, and shops, but the city has a lot of natural gems as well. One example is Lake Rose, near the intersection of Fairbanks Ave. and S. Denning Dr. The lake can trace its beginnings to a massive sinkhole that opened up near the intersection 41 years ago.
spacecoastdaily.com
18-Year-Old Fisherman Found Dead Under Melbourne Bridge, Police Say
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Police Department is currently working a death investigation after they found a 18-year-old fisherman dead under a bridge in Melbourne. The victim has been identified as Wyatt J. Johns from Melbourne. Police say the investigation began when whe victim left...
click orlando
Apopka man killed in robbery during visit to national forest, deputies say
CLAY COUNTY, Ala. – An Apopka man was killed Sunday during an attempted robbery at Talladega National Forest in Alabama, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Adam Simjee, 22, was visiting the forest with his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, when they were flagged down by a woman on the side of the road, according to a GoFundMe set up by Simjee’s family.
dailyphew.com
Scared Dog Does Not Stop Hugging Her Rescuers Very Grateful
The vice president of the Orlando, Florida-based rescue organization Furever Bully Love Rescue is Natalie Olivieri. Near a sizable field in Redland, Florida, she discovered Harper, a dog who had been left behind. The volunteers try their best to feed the many stray dogs that are known to frequent this area.
Comments / 1