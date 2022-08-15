Read full article on original website
Jethro Da Oil Man
2d ago
Deere is another example of what the current administration is capable of destroying as Biden and the democrats continue to raise costs on taxes, fuel, labor, raw materials because they don't care about keeping jobs in this country.
Old fat man
2d ago
I used to think John Deere was number one they was great they're special now they're moving their Factory what I heard to Mexico so they can get cheaper labor that is called greed and child labor exploitation I feel sorry for John Deere because I would not want to be one of them
dirt rider
2d ago
have older john deeres from the 80's, would not buy a computer junker john deere now,
