Snoop Dogg announces new breakfast cereal Snoop Loopz

By Christopher Scarglato
 2 days ago

Snoop Dogg is dropping another food product like it’s hot.

The legendary rapper is releasing a new cereal called Snoop Loopz, which looks like a mixture of Froot Loops and marshmallows, a photo shared by Snoop’s business partner Master P via Twitter shows .

Snoop Dogg’s food brand will now have a cereal under its belt.
Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP

“MORE Corn, MORE Flavor & MORE Marshmallows that’s what separated us from the REST. If you like Fruit Loops then you will LOVE SnoopLoopz!!” Master P added about the new breakfast food.

The multigrain product will be released through Snoop Dogg’s brand Broadus Foods, which already has breakfast items such as oatmeal and pancake mix through its Mama Snoop’s line.

Snoop Loopz doesn’t have a designated release date yet. But will be “the best tasting cereal in the game,” Master P said on Instagram .

“@snoopdogg we’re taking over the grocery stores,” Master P posted. “The more we make the more we give.”

According to the Snoop Loopz website , customers who buy the rapper’s new boxed breakfast item will also be contributing to charities such as Door of Hope .

MORE Corn, MORE Flavor & MORE Marshmallows that’s what separates us from the Rest. If you like Fruit Loops then you will LOVE SnoopLoopz!! https://t.co/hfDnU5P58H pic.twitter.com/b2VXH3DKKh

— MASTER P (@MasterPMiller) August 13, 2022

Snoop Dogg also sells products besides cereal, such as wine and weed.

The “Doggystyle” creator recently split screentime with Jamie Foxx in Netflix’s new vampire flick “Day Shift.”

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

