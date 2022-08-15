Eagles Trade WR/TE JJ Arcega-Whiteside to Seahawks

Philadelphia will receive a veteran defensive back in return.

The Eagles have agreed to trade tight end/wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside to the Seahawks in exchange for defensive back Ugo Amadi, the two teams announced Monday .

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first reported the news of the deal.

A 2019 second-round draft pick out of Stanford, Arcega-Whiteside has spent the past three seasons with the Eagles and has caught 16 passes for 290 yards and a touchdown in that span. Philadelphia moved him to tight end earlier this offseason and reportedly planned to use him as a hybrid pass-catcher, according to ESPN’s Brady Henderson .

However, Arcega-Whiteside was still considered a long shot to make the Eagles roster, so Monday’s trade will allow him to have a fresh start.

Amadi, a fourth-round pick out of Oregon in 2019, is also in need of a fresh start following three years in Seattle. Although he tallied a career-high 54 tackles and made his first career interception last season, the Seahawks were reportedly considering releasing him as a part of their first wave of cuts this week, per Henderson.

The 25-year-old has spent the majority of his time in Seattle playing nickel cornerback but is also able to play safety. The Eagles announced that he will be listed as a defensive back on their current roster.

