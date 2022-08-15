ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles Trade WR/TE JJ Arcega-Whiteside to Seahawks

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vyXEx_0hIJPs8Q00

Philadelphia will receive a veteran defensive back in return.

The Eagles have agreed to trade tight end/wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside to the Seahawks in exchange for defensive back Ugo Amadi, the two teams announced Monday .

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first reported the news of the deal.

A 2019 second-round draft pick out of Stanford, Arcega-Whiteside has spent the past three seasons with the Eagles and has caught 16 passes for 290 yards and a touchdown in that span. Philadelphia moved him to tight end earlier this offseason and reportedly planned to use him as a hybrid pass-catcher, according to ESPN’s Brady Henderson .

However, Arcega-Whiteside was still considered a long shot to make the Eagles roster, so Monday’s trade will allow him to have a fresh start.

Amadi, a fourth-round pick out of Oregon in 2019, is also in need of a fresh start following three years in Seattle. Although he tallied a career-high 54 tackles and made his first career interception last season, the Seahawks were reportedly considering releasing him as a part of their first wave of cuts this week, per Henderson.

The 25-year-old has spent the majority of his time in Seattle playing nickel cornerback but is also able to play safety. The Eagles announced that he will be listed as a defensive back on their current roster.

More NFL Coverage:

Daily Cover: What Does It Mean to Win at Saving Lives?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos

Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Already Decided On Starting Quarterback

Mike Tomlin may have not officially announced it yet, but it sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers know who their starting quarterback is. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, there's no quarterback battle going on in Pittsburgh. He says Mitch Trubisky is going to be the starter this season even though the team really likes Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to getting slammed by first big hit of NFL season

The wins and losses don’t count just yet in the NFL preseason, but the hits don’t hurt any less than an actual game. Patrick Mahomes certainly felt that in his first taste of action as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears for a preseason tilt on Saturday. The Chiefs quarterback backpedalled to […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to getting slammed by first big hit of NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit

The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers’ joint practices have gotten off to a fiery start. A large brawl broke out yesterday afternoon that resulted in Kendrick Bourne, Kristian Wilkerson, and Kenny Robinson getting ejected. Day two of joint practices has been more of the same, with Christian McCaffrey igniting another full-team brawl between both […] The post Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
State
Oregon State
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith 'Feels Bad' For 1 Major College Football Team

The 2022 college football season hasn't even started yet, but ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is already feeling bad for one team. In a conversation with college football analyst Paul Finebaum, Smith thinks the Texas A&M Aggies are in for a world of hurt when they step on the field for a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide this year.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Breer
ClutchPoints

Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans

The Las Vegas Raiders have not had much success in the NFL Draft over the past few years, and their latest move won’t please the fan base. On Tuesday, the Raiders traded 2021 fourth-round draft pick, Tyree Gillespie, to the Tennessee Titans. The return heading to Las Vegas remains unclear, but Ari Meirov reports that […] The post Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Former Alabama Star Reveals He Constantly Fought With Nick Saban

Najee Harris dominated at Alabama before beginning a bright NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. The running back broke Derrick Henry's school records for all-time rushing yards and touchdowns before becoming a first-round selection. However, his time with the Crimson Tide didn't always go smoothly. Appearing on The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Nfl Network#American Football#Eagles Trade Wr#Stanford#Espn
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Release Two Veteran Players

This Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made several important roster decisions. Among those decisions was the release of two veterans players. The Raiders announced this Tuesday that they have released defensive tackle Vernon Butler and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. "The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
Sports
Stanford University
Larry Brown Sports

ESPN adds new analyst to ‘Monday Night Countdown’

ESPN has added a new analyst to its “Monday Night Countdown” team. The network announced on Wednesday that Robert Griffin III will join “Monday Night Countdown” for the upcoming season. RG3 will replace Randy Moss on the show. Moss made the decision not to continue on...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

89K+
Followers
38K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy