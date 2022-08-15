SEARCH: How did your school or district fare in TEA’s Accountability Ratings?

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Christopher Adams
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Education Agency released its ratings for each school district and campus in the state Monday.

The ratings mark the first since 2019, after the TEA paused ratings in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, ratings were issued on an A-F scale. This year, schools and districts are rated A-C, based on a score out of 100, after the Texas Legislature made the change through the passage of Senate Bill 1365. If a district or campus receives a score below 70, they are considered “not rated,” rather than receiving a D or F grade like in previous years.

Other districts may receive no rating, if, for example, there is insufficient data or if the district only operates residential facilities.

The ratings system looks at performance in several areas:

  • Student achievement: Evaluates performance on STAAR tests, graduation rates and College, Career and Military Readiness (CCMR) indicators.
  • School progress
  • Academic growth: Measures the number of students that grew at least one year academically as measured by STAAR results.
  • Relative performance: Measures the achievement of students relative to districts with similar economically-disadvantaged percentages.
  • Closing the gaps: Reviews data to pinpoint differentials among racial/ethnic groups and socioeconomic backgrounds.

The map below shows the ratings for each public school district in Texas. Use the search function in the top left to find a specific district.

The database below shows ratings for each campus in every public school district in the KXAN viewing area. You can look up the ratings for a specific school using the search function in the top left.

