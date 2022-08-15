Read full article on original website
101 WIXX
Waupaca County 1992 Homicide Case on Hold Until Suspect Hires Attorney
WAUPACA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The case against the suspect charged last week in a 1992 double homicide is on hold while he hires an attorney. Tony Haase is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the murders of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue in rural Waupaca County.
waupacanow.com
Felony arrest follows fight with police
Christian Giovanni Gonzalez, 21, Weyauwega, is charged with battery to an officer, threatening an officer, spitting at a public safety worker and resisting an officer. On Thursday, Aug. 4, Waupaca County Deputy Jason Claussen pulled over a vehicle for travelling 85 mph in a 45 mph speed zone on Harrington Road in Waupaca.
WBAY Green Bay
Two near-misses with a squad car result in drug arrest in Shawano County
MENOMINEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Menominee Tribal Police say a driver nearly hit an officer’s squad car twice Tuesday afternoon, ultimately leading deputies in neighboring Shawano County to fentanyl and a lot of cash. At about 2:20 P.M., a tribal officer was passing a suspected drug house and a...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay police investigating damaged department equipment
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are investigating after a piece of its surveillance equipment was damaged. Officers say the department recently purchased the “Eagle Eye”, a hybrid powered surveillance trailer to help combat gun violence, drug activity, and social disorder. Recently the unit was deployed in...
wearegreenbay.com
Driver in Fond du Lac County uses cornfield to elude authorities
WAUPUN, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver was able to elude authorities following an early morning police chase in Fond du Lac County that traversed 14.5 miles. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 17 around 2:30 a.m. a deputy tried to pull over a vehicle on Hwy 26 in Waupun. The deputy reportedly saw a speeding violation.
Fox11online.com
Driver in Fond du Lac County pursuit evades deputies in cornfield
TOWN OF WAUPUN (WLUK) -- A driver who led deputies on a high-speed pursuit in Fond du Lac County was able to escape arrest. The pursuit started just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 26 near Willow Creek Road in the town of Waupun when a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a speeding violation.
WBAY Green Bay
Driver escapes into cornfield after chase in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man got away after leading deputies on a chase in Fond du Lac County early Wednesday. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, at about 2:28 a.m., a Fond du Lac County deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on Highway 26 near Willow Creek Rd in the Township of Waupun.
Fox11online.com
Bicyclist injured by vehicle in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A bicyclist was flown to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Fond du Lac. It happened around 9:11 a.m. Thursday in the area of Martin Avenue and Reinhardt Court. Investigators say a 21-year-old Fond du Lac man was riding his bicycle...
Fox11online.com
Fox Valley bars crack down on fake IDs as a new college semester approaches
FOX VALLEY (WLUK) -- As students prepare to head off or return to college, many local bars will be on extra alert. One Appleton bar recently showed off its stash of fake IDs. D2 Sports Pub in downtown Appleton is no stranger when it comes to dealing with fake IDs.
wearegreenbay.com
Over one gram of fentanyl, $1.7K seized in Shawano County
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is in custody following deputies from Shawano County seizing over one gram of fentanyl on Tuesday. According to a Facebook Post, at around 2:20 p.m., Menominee Tribal Police was patrolling the area of Onanekwat Resort near a residence that was suspected of selling illegal drugs.
wearegreenbay.com
K-9 LEX helps with another bust in the City of Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are in custody following a drug bust in the City of Fond du Lac on Monday. According to a Facebook post, On August 15, the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received an anonymous tip of suspicious activity of two individuals parked in the parking lot at Walgreens on East Johnson Street that were possibly involved in drug activity.
wtaq.com
Green Bay Police Seek Person Behind Damage to ‘Eagle Eye’ Surveillance Trailer
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay Police are looking for whoever damaged a new piece of equipment. The Green Bay Police Department has recently purchased the “Eagle Eye”, a hybrid powered surveillance trailer to help combat gun violence, drug activity, and social disorder which negatively impacts the quality of life for our citizens in our community.
WBAY Green Bay
Wauwatosa Police release videos, calls from fatal attack on Oshkosh woman
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have released video of a fatal attack on an Oshkosh woman in Wauwatosa. Sunita Balogun, 47, was attacked and run over by her own vehicle. It happened last October near a hotel in Wauwatosa. WBAY partner station WISN placed an open records request with Wauwatosa...
wearegreenbay.com
One injured in Fond du Lac crash between bicycle, vehicle
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A bicyclist is hurt after he was hit by a vehicle in Fond du Lac, reports Wisconsin police. According to a release, the crash happened on Aug. 18 around 9 a.m. Fond du Lac Police and Fire/Rescue responded to the area of Martin Ave and Reinhardt Court.
seehafernews.com
OSHA Called in to Investigate a Death in Kaukauna
OSHA representatives are back in eastern Wisconsin. They are now investigating a death at a paper mill in Kaukauna. The incident occurred at the Ahlstrom-Munksjo Thilmany Paper Mill during operating hours Tuesday evening (August 16th). Details surrounding the incident have not been released, but company officials have stated that the...
Charges filed against man who left loaded gun out later used by child who shot 7-year-old girl
PORTAGE, Wis. — A Poynette man made his initial appearance in court Wednesday on accusations he left a loaded gun out, which later led to a 7-year-old girl being shot in the leg. Andrew Long, 20, faces one count of leaving a loaded firearm near a child and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, according to online court records....
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman arrested for stealing gas across Brown County, dates back to 2021
(WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing gas from different Brown County stations for over a year. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 33-year-old Ashley Goulder was arrested for multiple counts of theft after she took gas without paying. Cameras caught Goulder using two different vehicles.
wtaq.com
Suspect in Green Bay Murder Sentenced on Drug Crimes
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The suspect in a west-side murder was sentenced Monday to one year in prison for drug crimes pre-dating the April 30 homicide. Jacob Ventura, 35, was convicted of seven charges, including cocaine possession, dating back to 2020. Meanwhile, Ventura does not yet have an...
WBAY Green Bay
Community meeting held in response to Appleton officer-involved shooting
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A community meeting was held Monday evening following an officer-involved shooting in Appleton. District 12 Alderman Nate Wolff organized the event to discuss mental health issues and resources available to the community at St. John’s Church, 1130 W. Marquette St. “It’s very important. Mental health...
wearegreenbay.com
Person dies at Kaukauna paper mill, OSHA investigating
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials confirmed that a person died at the Thilmany Paper Mill in Kaukauna Tuesday evening, and the incident is under investigation. According to Ahlstrom-Munksjo, on August 16 a worker at the Thilmany Paper Mill in Kaukauna died. The incident did happen during operating hours. There...
