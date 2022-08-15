Read full article on original website
Second man who pleaded guilty in Whitmer kidnapping plot set to testify in new trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The second man to plead guilty in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to testify for the prosecution in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids Wednesday. A mistrial was declared for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. in April when a jury...
Schurr defense seeks additional time, documents heading into Aug. 30 hearing
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The team defending former Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr is requesting the preliminary examination scheduled for Aug. 30 be postponed for the second time. Schurr, 31, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya. His attorneys say two of the...
Defense seeks GRPD training records in Lyoya murder case
The defense team for the former Grand Rapids police officer charged with murder for shooting Patrick Lyoya has requested the preliminary hearing be adjourned while it works to get more information from the police department.
GR abortion clinic named in incident reports, complaints not investigated
The reports list subjects of complaints as "victims to society." Documents show that there were three incident reports in total.
Biden's Hidin' on Again 8-18-22
Tammy and Kristen return to the show to talk about becoming accidental activists and more. Grab gifts and gear in my store and help support the cause as I bring you the stories you wont hear anywhere else!. My new book, "Good News: Hope and Encouragement for Trying Times" is...
Man sentenced for shooting at federal agent in Muskegon
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A man accused of shooting at a federal agent in Muskegon was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Errion Jashawn Patterson was sentenced Tuesday, Aug. 16, by U.S. District Judge Janet Neff in Grand Rapids. Patterson had pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting a federal...
Baby Face Nelson Robbed His First Major Bank – in Grand Haven
His name was actually Lester Joseph Gillis, but was known also as George Nelson or "Baby Face" Nelson. He got his nickname of Baby Face because of his age and youthful appearance. A Life of Crime. Baby Face Nelson started his life of crime at an early age of just...
Judge refuses to dismiss case against Grand Rapids officer who accidentally fired gun
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A misdemeanor trial against a Grand Rapids police officer who accidentally fired his gun is set for Sept. 1 after a judge declined to dismiss the case. A jury was picked last week for the trial of Gregory Bauer on a misdemeanor charge of carless discharge of a firearm causing property damage.
Lawyers argue over prosecution of abortion cases
A preliminary hearing that will decide the fate of Michigan’s abortion rights will be picked back up tomorrow morning.
Police: 1 shot after likely road rage incident in Wyoming, suspect in custody
The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says a shooting Wednesday likely started as a road rage incident.
Lansing police give update on shooting outside Quality Dairy
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Police are still investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon in the city’s southwest side outside of a Quality Dairy store. Lansing Police officers said they responded to calls of shots fired around 4 p.m. Neighbors said they have never seen this type of incident just feet from their front […]
nbc25news.com
Florida driver with beer in hand leads West Michigan deputies on chase
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A Florida man leads Van Buren County Sheriff deputies on a wild chase, ending with the driver exiting his vehicle with a beer in hand. The 27-year-old's blood alcohol content was almost four times over the legal limit, according to Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott.
Former Employee Arrested After Construction Trailer, Tools Totaling $49K Stolen
A former employee of KDN Construction Group has been arrested and arraigned after allegedly stealing a trailer from a construction site containing a large number of tools valued at over $49,000. Thirty-year-old Casey James Schullo of Cedar Springs was arraigned in 86th District Court last week on counts of larceny...
KDPS chief on administrative leave amid harassment allegations
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Chief Vernon Coakley with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) is currently on paid administrative leave due to harassment allegations, according to City Manager James Ritsema. We’re told an independent investigator was hired to look into accusations filed by city employees. Ritsema tells us...
Police investigating shooting at Quality Dairy
UPDATE 5:44 P.M. (WLNS) – 6 News has confirmed that the incident is a shooting. Police say that they received reports of shots fired at the intersection of W. Martin Luther King Jr Ave and Pattengill Ave. Officers told 6 News that an older man was seated in a car meeting two other younger men […]
Body camera video shows gunman fire shots at a Kalamazoo police officer
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Body camera video shows the moments an armed gunman shoots a rifle at a Kalamazoo public safety officer Saturday. Police said the suspect fired shots inside Tienda Guatemalteca, a Kalamazoo grocery store on South Burdick Street, before fleeing from officers near Candlewyck Apartments. When an officer...
Fire that hospitalized 2 in Muskegon started on a mattress, 1 remains in hospital
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A fire over the weekend that hospitalized two people was determined to be started on a mattress, according to the Deputy Director for the Muskegon Fire Department. The fire began around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday in the basement of Muskegon's Open Gates of Grace Church at...
'The baby is turning blue!': 911 calls reveal bystanders worked to help infant after near-drowning
HOLLAND, Mich. — The audio of two 911 calls shows how quickly bystanders worked to help a baby who nearly drowned at a women's shelter in Holland. The incident happened on August 9 at the Holland Gateway Mission Women and Children's Center when authorities say the 1-year-old baby was taking a bath.
State police report on fatal Allegan County police shooting now in prosecutor’s hands
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI -- State police say they have submitted a report to Allegan County prosecutors, detailing their findings in the police shooting death of a 22-year-old Grand Rapids area man. The report was submitted to prosecutors on Friday, Aug. 12. Allegan County Prosecutor Myrene Koch now will review it...
Complaints continue for GR suit shop, records show owner's financial trouble, 13 OYS investigation finds
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We're continuing our coverage of a 13 ON YOUR SIDE investigation into a custom suits shop in downtown Grand Rapids. We first reported about Mel Styles Custom Suits on Division Avenue in January 2022. Unhappy customers reached out to us after they didn't get what...
