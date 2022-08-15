Read full article on original website
Related
KATU.com
Oregon health, education leaders discuss COVID-19 plan for school year
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health and education officials will provide an update Wednesday on the state’s COVID-19 plan ahead of the new school year. The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education will hold the briefing at 1 p.m. The agencies are expected to discuss vaccines and...
KATU.com
Portland clinic puts Measure 110 grant toward peers, medication
PORTLAND, Ore. — Their battle against addiction was boosted a little more than a year ago. That's when Outside In, the health clinic in Southwest Portland, first received a great grant. The team in the Substance Use Disorder Treatment Program has been able to greatly grow, bringing in a...
KATU.com
Oregon gubernatorial candidates talk strategies to tackle drought
SALEM, Ore. — Surveys suggest Oregonians want more done about drought issues statewide. We asked all three gubernatorial candidates what they would do differently when it comes to water rights and drought. In July, the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center surveyed 1,572 Oregon residents ages 18+ and found that...
KATU.com
From fluff to feathers: Oregon Zoo's condor chicks learn to fly
A dozen condor chicks are learning to fly at Oregon Zoo’s offsite wildlife center. According to Oregon zookeepers, the fluffy down on the condor chicks turns to sturdy feathers, and this process is known as fledging. Some of the young birds have started to take short flights, but some...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KATU.com
Utah parents had school investigate if girl was trans after she beat their daughters in competition
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (TND) — After their daughters were defeated at a state competition in Utah, parents reportedly asked for the winning athlete's gender to be investigated, believing she may be transgender. Then, apparently prompted by the complaint lodged by those parents, the Utah High School Activities Association...
KATU.com
Betsy Johnson expected to be on Oregon governor ballot
Candidate for Oregon governor Betsy Johnson will deliver signatures Tuesday to the Secretary of State's Office to get her name on the November ballot. Johnson running as an unaffiliated candidate from all other parties. She needs 23,000 valid signatures to be certified for the ballot, and her campaign says it...
Comments / 0