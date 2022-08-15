Faraday Promises Its New Luxury Sedans Will Be In Driveways By Q4

Samson Amore is a reporter for dot.LA. He previously covered technology and entertainment for TheWrap and reported on the SoCal startup scene for the Los Angeles Business Journal. Send tips or pitches to samsonamore@dot.la and find him on Twitter at @Samsonamore. Pronouns: he/him

Faraday Future hopes to raise up to $600 million to fund the delivery of its luxury electric sedans, promising investors that customers will finally receive their cars as soon as the third or fourth quarter of 2022.

Faraday Future announced Monday that it raised $52 million in convertible notes from New York-based investors ATW Partners (which also backs Pasadena-based wearable biosensor tech company Rockley Photonics). Financing the new facility could inject as much as $600 million into Faraday’s coffers, the company said in a statement Monday – adding that it is in “active discussions” with investors in the U.S. and overseas about securing additional capital.

Faraday Future’s CEO Carsten Brietfeld said Monday that the company’s manufacturing facility in Hanford, Calif .—which was recently rebranded as the FF ieFactory California — is nearly ready to begin operations. Brietfeld said the Hanford facility is fully equipped and has already produced a dozen vehicles intended for mass production.

This could signal progress for Faraday, which unveiled a finished FF91 car in March after hyping it for nearly eight years – but it still faces challenges beyond the usual hurdles that come with getting a line of EVs into mass production.

The company recently restructured its leadership and demoted founder Yueting 'YT' Jia in April. Some of Faraday’s investors and critics recently argued in a class action lawsuit that 78% of Faraday’s 14,000 reservation deposits were from an “undisclosed company” and not actual prospective drivers.

“Testing and validation of the FF 91 is well underway, and I am very pleased with the results we are seeing. The FF 91 will be the world’s first ultra-luxury EV and will reset customer expectations for what the future of intelligent mobility can be,” Brietfeld stated Monday.

Faraday also announced the promotion of Mathias Hofmann to head of manufacturing operations. Hoffmann was previously the company’s head of global supply chain management, and he’ll keep that job while temporarily stepping in to lead manufacturing after former lead Matt Tall left the company.

“I am very pleased to have this important new committed capital and framework in place for substantial additional funding. We are working diligently to complete this capital raise process in order to raise sufficient new funds to launch the FF 91,” Brietfeld added in a statement.

Genies Wants To Help Creators Build ‘Avatar Ecosystems’

Christian Hetrick is dot.LA's Entertainment Tech Reporter. He was formerly a business reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer and reported on New Jersey politics for the Observer and the Press of Atlantic City.

Jul 28 2022

When avatar startup Genies raised $150 million in April, the company released an unusual message to the public: “Farewell.”

The Marina del Rey-based unicorn, which makes cartoon-like avatars for celebrities and aims to “build an avatar for every single person on Earth,” didn’t go under. Rather, Genies announced it would stay quiet for a while to focus on building avatar-creation products.

Genies representatives told dot.LA that the firm is now seeking more creators to try its creation tools for 3D avatars, digital fashion items and virtual experiences. On Thursday, the startup launched a three-week program called DIY Collective, which will mentor and financially support up-and-coming creatives.

Jul 18 2022

LA Tech Week—a weeklong showcase of the region’s growing startup ecosystem—is coming this August.

The seven-day series of events, from Aug. 15 through Aug. 21, is a chance for the Los Angeles startup community to network, share insights and pitch themselves to investors. It comes a year after hundreds of people gathered for a similar event that allowed the L.A. tech community—often in the shadow of Silicon Valley—to flex its muscles.

From fireside chats with prominent founders to a panel on aerospace, here are some highlights from the roughly 30 events happening during LA Tech Week, including one hosted by dot.LA.

David Shultz is a freelance writer who lives in Santa Barbara, California. His writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Outside and Nautilus, among other publications.

Aug 15 2022

With the Inflation Reduction Act well on its way to being written into law, the calculus of which vehicles from which manufacturers will be eligible for the $7,500 rebates is pretty confusing. dot.LA has previously covered how the new law is set to upend the status quo, but the short version is the car and its battery need to be assembled in the United States and the rebates only apply to vehicles below certain price points. Individuals who make more than $150,000/yr or to households making more than $300,000/yr are also no longer eligible for the rebate. This has led to a flurry of customers trying to lock in buyers’ agreements with companies like Rivian and Fisker before the law becomes official.

Vinfast, the Vietnamese automaker that is trying to establish itself on US soil here in Los Angeles, has taken a different approach: Just give people the money.

