Sports on TV for Friday, August 19
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Gold Coast at North Melbourne. FS2 — AFL Premiership: Adelaide at Port Adelaide. FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Watkins Glen 100, Watkins Glen International, New York. 8 p.m. FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. BANANA BALL BASEBALL.
Cal's Sam Golla Is the No. 1 Overall Pick in Pro Rugby Draft
Golden Bears' Seth Purdey also taken in the first round of the Major League Rugby college draft
NBA confidently resumes global games after pandemic hiatus
Japan's Rui Hachimura and France's Killian Hayes will have the chance to play before their home-nation fans with the NBA Global Games resuming next month after a two-year layoff due to the Covid-19 pandemic. "For Killian Hayes to play in his home country is going to be tremendous," Tatum said.
