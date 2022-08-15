ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Greenville’s Ronald McDonald House to host a blood drive

By Ryan Harper
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g7Yi1_0hIJOQ0d00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Donate blood and get some money back.

On Tuesday from 2-7 p.m., the Ronald McDonald House will be hosting a blood drive in Greenville.

The Blood Connection will be hosting this blood drive. When a person gives blood, a $20 dollar donation will be made to the Ronald McDonald House on their behalf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sP4uP_0hIJOQ0d00

Also, each donor will receive a $50 E-gift card from the Blood Connection and 2,000 bonus reward points as well.

The event will be held at 529 Moye Blvd in Greenville. To register ahead of time, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

BBB Hosts Popup Event with Free Headshots in Greenville

RALEIGH, N.C. (August 17, 2022) – Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern North Carolina is hosting a pop-up event on August 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nucleus Uptown. Business owners, staff of businesses, entrepreneurs and anyone else who thinks they would benefit from an event like this is welcome to attend. BBB will […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

One taken to hospital after fire call at Greenville funeral home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was taken to the hospital after crews responded to a call of a fire at a funeral home on Thursday. Greenville Fire/Rescue and EMS responded to Flannagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. Crews had the area marked off and Fifth Street from the intersection of […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Summer Multicultural Festival is coming to Town Common

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) – Get ready to experience some festivities this weekend. The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina Inc. (AMEXCAN) and the Eastern North Carolina Latin American Coalition (ENCLACO) host the Summer Multicultural Festival on Sunday at Town Commons. This free event will start the Latino Festival in October. This festival is held to provide […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Pitt County Animal Services hosting half-price adoption event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Animal Services is hosting an adoption event this weekend. The county says the Clear the Shelter adoption event will be on Saturday, Aug. 20 from noon to 4:00 p.m. WITN is told that:. No appointment is required. The fee for adopting a dog is...
PITT COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Society
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
WNCT

Food Truck Friday is coming back to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – You now have something else to look forward to this Friday besides the weekend. On Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the City of Greenville will be hosting Food Truck Friday at Town Common. The event will feature food trucks The Burp Wagon and Uncle Fred’s Food Truck. The event […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Montford Point Marines to be recognized in ceremony on Aug. 25

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The National Montford Point Marine Association will host the Montford Point Marine Observance and annual convention in Jacksonville this year. The event is set for 8 a.m. on August 25 at the Montford Point Marine Memorial in Lejeune Memorial Gardens. In case of rainy weather the ceremony will be recorded for broadcast, […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Donate Blood#Charity#The Ronald Mcdonald House#Nexstar Media Inc
FOXY 107.1-104.3

Check Out These School Supply Drives In The Area

It’s time for the kids to head back to school. Here’s a list of some area school supply drives. Want your event added to the list? Email Karen Clark at kclark@radio-one.com   Back To School Bash Thursday, August 18th from 5pm to 8pm South Rocky Mount Community Center Free bookbags, school supplies, free food, giveaways, […]
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

East Carolina University students move in for fall semester

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University officials say drivers should anticipate delays as the school welcomes students back to campus. Wednesday was move-in day for the fall 2022 semester. School officials encourage people driving around the university to expect and plan for delays all week as families arrive to...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville police searching for missing man

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. The Greenville Police Department says 29-year-old Clinton Jackson III was reported missing on Monday. He was last seen in the area of Fairfax Avenue dressed in a black t-shirt and black pants.
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Greenville hotel development delayed due to infrastructure issues

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — According to an article from The Daily Reflector, infrastructure issues along Evans Street in Uptown Greenville are causing delays in the development process of a new hotel set to be built in the heart of the city. Back in January, WNCT brought you the groundbreaking of a new Hilton Garden Inn […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Luncheon to raise awareness about domestic violence

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This event is all about giving back to the community. On October 6, the 5th annual Domestic Violence IMPACT Luncheon will be at the Greenville Convention Center. This fundraising luncheon event will assist and help drive awareness for emotional abuse and domestic violence in local communities. This fundraising event will benefit […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ENC Pride Festival event coming to Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT)- ENC Pride is ready to come to Kinston. On Saturday, October 8th, ENC Pride will be hosting an event called ENC Pride Festival in Kinston. ENC Pride’s Festival is to represent the LGBTQIA+ community and show support for diversity, inclusion, and acceptance. The festival will be free and family-friendly with live music, […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Soul line dancing classes offered at PC Council on Aging

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — A new dance class is being offered to all Pitt County residents at the Council on Aging on Mondays. Soul Line Dancing classes began August 15th and will take place every Monday from 11am – 12pm. All skill levels and ages are welcome to come and dance to soul and […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Dinosaur Adventure event is coming to Greenville Convention Center

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Dinosaurs come alive this weekend at the Greenville Convention Center. This Saturday and Sunday, the Greenville Convention Center will be hosting an event called Dinosaur Adventure. Saturday, the event will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will feature life-sized […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Parker Byrd’s 13th surgery is successful

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Parker Byrd’s family received some encouraging news after the East Carolina University commit underwent his 13th surgery Tuesday. Byrd suffered extensive leg damage in a Bath Creek boating accident in July. He has since undergone numerous operations, including a below-the-knee amputation on his right leg. He is expected to have an […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

30K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy