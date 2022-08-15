New Florida law could allow more vets to teach

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — School districts across Florida are hoping to tap into members of a dependable workforce that may be sitting on the sidelines. Almost any veteran can become a teacher through the Military Veteran’s Certification Pathway bill.



Vets with at least four years of military experience, and an honorable or medical discharge are eligible.

They also must have 60 college credit hours with at least a 2.5 GPA and pass subject area exams and a background exam,

One bay county veteran teacher is encouraging former military to apply.



Laura Murrell has taught at Bay County schools for more than a decade.

“I would say go for it,” Murrell said. “Don’t be afraid, quit being scared. Step up because you could do it, especially those that have a love for children. And there’s a lot of people that do.”

School administrators said the rule could lead to more hires.

“About 15 people have reached out to us,” Bay District Schools Human Resources Executive Director Holly Buchanan said. “So that would potentially fill 15 vacancies.”

The state board of education will discuss the program Wednesday. Local administrators said it could implemented by September.

