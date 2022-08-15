ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
newsantaana.com

Police seized $20K worth of drugs, cash and a gun from a resident of Orange

The Fountain Valley Police Crime Suppression Unit served a search warrant that led to the seizure of a 12-gauge shotgun, a .45 caliber handgun, body armor, $81,002 in cash, and a large amount of narcotics with an estimated street value of $20,000. The seized narcotics included MDMA, ketamine, psilocybin, LSD,...
newsantaana.com

The 2022 OC Fair by the numbers

COSTA MESA (Aug. 17, 2022) – The 2022 OC Fair is a wrap and there were a whole lot of summer memories for fairgoers who wanted to “Feel the Sunshine,” the theme of this year’s Fair which ran from July 15 through Aug. 14. Advance tickets...
COSTA MESA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Orange County, CA
Government
Tustin, CA
Vaccines
Orange County, CA
Health
Orange County, CA
Vaccines
Tustin, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Government
City
Tustin, CA
County
Orange County, CA
newsantaana.com

A man was fatally shot at the 1700 block of N. Spurgeon on Monday morning

On Monday, August 15, 2022, at 03:19 P.M., Santa Ana Police officers responded to the 1700 block of N. Spurgeon Street regarding reports of a shooting and a male adult down on the sidewalk. Officers arrived on scene and located an unresponsive adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso. Orange County Fire Authority arrived on scene and performed life saving measures on the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The victim was subsequently pronounced deceased.
SANTA ANA, CA
newsantaana.com

Santa Ana youth sports coach charged with multiple felonies for molesting one of his child athletes

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A Santa Ana youth sports coach has been charged with multiple felonies for molesting an underage girl he trained at STARS sports. Authorities believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information about Christopher Flores, who went by the name Coach Frogg, to contact the Santa Ana Police Department.
SANTA ANA, CA
newsantaana.com

The SAPD arrested a suspect in Monday’s fatal shooting

On Monday, August 15, 2022, at 03:19 P.M., Santa Ana Police officers responded to the 1700 block of N. Spurgeon Street regarding reports of a shooting and a male adult down on the sidewalk. Officers arrived on scene and located an unresponsive adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso. Orange County Fire Authority arrived on scene and performed life saving measures on the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The victim was subsequently pronounced deceased.
SANTA ANA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Clinic#Cdc#Sexual Partners#Diseases#General Health#Families#Sausd School Board
newsantaana.com

The Garden Grove Police busted over 200 street racers and reckless drivers over the weekend

Over the weekend, Garden Grove Police Department Officers conducted high-visibility enforcement of reckless driving and street racing/takeovers. A total of 171 traffic citations issued (59-modified/loud exhausts), 35 parking citations, 5 vehicles impounded, and 3 arrests (2-DUI) were made. Remember, these activities are dangerous and illegal!

Comments / 0

Community Policy