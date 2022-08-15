On Monday, August 15, 2022, at 03:19 P.M., Santa Ana Police officers responded to the 1700 block of N. Spurgeon Street regarding reports of a shooting and a male adult down on the sidewalk. Officers arrived on scene and located an unresponsive adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso. Orange County Fire Authority arrived on scene and performed life saving measures on the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The victim was subsequently pronounced deceased.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO