The Fountain Valley Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint on August 19
The Fountain Valley Police Department will be conducting a DUI checkpoint on Friday, August 19, 2022 from 8PM – 2AM, at an undisclosed location within the city. In the words of Traffic Sergeant Mosher, “There is never a good excuse for driving after drinking or using drugs that impair.” Drive sober or get pulled over!
Police seized $20K worth of drugs, cash and a gun from a resident of Orange
The Fountain Valley Police Crime Suppression Unit served a search warrant that led to the seizure of a 12-gauge shotgun, a .45 caliber handgun, body armor, $81,002 in cash, and a large amount of narcotics with an estimated street value of $20,000. The seized narcotics included MDMA, ketamine, psilocybin, LSD,...
Over 200 street racers and reckless drivers were busted in Newport Beach this weekend
NEWPORT BEACH, CA — In continuing with efforts to address increasing instances of street racing and the number of vehicles with loud/modified vehicle exhaust, the Newport Beach Police Department’s Traffic Division hosted an enforcement operation this past weekend. On Saturday, August 13, 2022, a joint enforcement operation utilizing...
The 2022 OC Fair by the numbers
COSTA MESA (Aug. 17, 2022) – The 2022 OC Fair is a wrap and there were a whole lot of summer memories for fairgoers who wanted to “Feel the Sunshine,” the theme of this year’s Fair which ran from July 15 through Aug. 14. Advance tickets...
A man was fatally shot at the 1700 block of N. Spurgeon on Monday morning
Santa Ana youth sports coach charged with multiple felonies for molesting one of his child athletes
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A Santa Ana youth sports coach has been charged with multiple felonies for molesting an underage girl he trained at STARS sports. Authorities believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information about Christopher Flores, who went by the name Coach Frogg, to contact the Santa Ana Police Department.
The SAPD arrested a suspect in Monday’s fatal shooting
On Monday, August 15, 2022, at 03:19 P.M., Santa Ana Police officers responded to the 1700 block of N. Spurgeon Street regarding reports of a shooting and a male adult down on the sidewalk. Officers arrived on scene and located an unresponsive adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso. Orange County Fire Authority arrived on scene and performed life saving measures on the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The victim was subsequently pronounced deceased.
An armed suspected gang member was arrested after a traffic stop in Westminster
On Sunday a Westminster Police Department Officer conducted a traffic stop at Goldenwest St. and Trask Ave. of a motorcyclist who was speeding, making unsafe lane changes, and had a loud exhaust. The rider was also suspected to be a criminal street gang member. During a search of his motorcycle,...
The Garden Grove Police busted over 200 street racers and reckless drivers over the weekend
Over the weekend, Garden Grove Police Department Officers conducted high-visibility enforcement of reckless driving and street racing/takeovers. A total of 171 traffic citations issued (59-modified/loud exhausts), 35 parking citations, 5 vehicles impounded, and 3 arrests (2-DUI) were made. Remember, these activities are dangerous and illegal!
