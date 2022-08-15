SAN ANTONIO — Bandera County authorities are investigating a Wednesday-evening discovery of human remains as a homicide case, according to officials. Matt King, chief deputy with the local sheriff's office, told KENS 5 a passerby stumbled on the remains along a roadway near Red Bluff Creek and contacted authorities. Investigators say they appear to have been burned, but haven't been able to determine if the victim was a man or a woman, citing advanced decomposition.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO