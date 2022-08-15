ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Bandera County authorities investigating after discovery of human remains

SAN ANTONIO — Bandera County authorities are investigating a Wednesday-evening discovery of human remains as a homicide case, according to officials. Matt King, chief deputy with the local sheriff's office, told KENS 5 a passerby stumbled on the remains along a roadway near Red Bluff Creek and contacted authorities. Investigators say they appear to have been burned, but haven't been able to determine if the victim was a man or a woman, citing advanced decomposition.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
Uvalde, TX
Government
WSB Radio

Uvalde parents demand financial transparency over school security grants

UVALDE, Texas — During Monday night's school board meeting, Uvalde citizens demanded financial transparency regarding the millions of dollars in grants announced last week aimed at strengthening school security before children return to the classroom this September. "We just saw lump sum $100,000 here, $500,000 here," one community member...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Shooting#Police#Behind Closed Doors
houstonpublicmedia.org

Challenges, updates on the Uvalde school shooting. What’s actually been done?

Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. In this episode of Town Square, we focus on grief and healing, as we continue to learn what really happened during...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Pleasanton Express

An evening in Uvalde

A head of Jourdanton’s first scrimmage against Uvalde, we made a pit stop at the office of the Uvalde Leader News. I was joined by my sports editor, Stephen Whitaker. We met with the general manager, Pete Luna, and used the opportunity to catch up before we arrived at the stadium.
UVALDE, TX
Bandera Bulletin

Skeletal remains discovered off Red Bluff Ranch Road

An autopsy has been ordered for skeletal remains discovered off Red Bluff Ranch Road, says Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King. King said the body, for which gender could not be determined, appeared to have been wrapped in a tarp and set on fire. He added the department was alerted...
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
Pleasanton Express

LOCAL FOOTBALL TEAMS FIRST SCRIMMAGES

A pair of Jourdanton Indians combine to sack the Uvalde quarterback during the scrimmage last Friday night at the Honey Bowl in Uvalde. Jourdanton hosts Karnes City this Thursday in the final scrimmage before the regular season opener next Friday at home against Natalia.
JOURDANTON, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy