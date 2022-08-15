Read full article on original website
Beto says, "12 weeks and no real action from the governor to prevent another mass shooting"Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
Beto O’Rourke Cursed at a Heckler on His Recent Town hall EventTom HandyMineral Wells, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Governor Abbott Asked to Change State’s Gun Law - He Said it was UnconstitutionalTom HandyUvalde, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Bandera County authorities investigating after discovery of human remains
SAN ANTONIO — Bandera County authorities are investigating a Wednesday-evening discovery of human remains as a homicide case, according to officials. Matt King, chief deputy with the local sheriff's office, told KENS 5 a passerby stumbled on the remains along a roadway near Red Bluff Creek and contacted authorities. Investigators say they appear to have been burned, but haven't been able to determine if the victim was a man or a woman, citing advanced decomposition.
Uvalde parents demand financial transparency over school security grants
UVALDE, Texas — During Monday night's school board meeting, Uvalde citizens demanded financial transparency regarding the millions of dollars in grants announced last week aimed at strengthening school security before children return to the classroom this September. "We just saw lump sum $100,000 here, $500,000 here," one community member...
Strangers rally to help Uvalde students return to school after mass shooting
Strangers are filling teachers' wish lists and more as students prepare to return to school.
Texas man sentenced to 50 years in prison for deadly shooting that killed two
SAN ANTONIO — A Devine man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for a 2021 shooting that left two people dead. Fernando Rojas, 39, pled guilty Tuesday to charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Rojas had been involved in an argument with three people outside a home in far southeast Bexar County on Aug. 6, 2021, evidence showed.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Challenges, updates on the Uvalde school shooting. What’s actually been done?
Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. In this episode of Town Square, we focus on grief and healing, as we continue to learn what really happened during...
tpr.org
Uvalde school officials incorrectly said there were no limits to enrollment in its virtual academy
Last week the superintendent of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District said any parent who wants to enroll their child in the district’s new virtual academy would be able to. But according to the Texas Education Agency, Uvalde CISD is still currently required to limit virtual instruction to 10%...
Former Robb Elementary students welcomed at Sacred Heart Catholic School in Uvalde, principal talks security upgrades
UVALDE, Texas — Sacred Heart Catholic School in Uvalde opened its doors on Monday morning to more than 100 students, including children who once attended Robb Elementary. “Schools need to be beacons of hope,” said Joseph Olan, principal of Sacred Heart Catholic School in Uvalde. At least a...
Pillowcase drive held for students of Robb Elementary School
SAN ANTONIO — Nearly three months since the tragedy in Uvalde, the town is still healing and will be for a while. One local organization is trying to help ease the pain. The San Antonio chapter of Ryan's Case for Smiles organized a pillowcase drive for the students of Robb Elementary.
San Antonio-based 2M Smokehouse renovates a $3M Castroville restaurant
It's moving into a former Dan's Meat Market.
Pleasanton Express
An evening in Uvalde
A head of Jourdanton’s first scrimmage against Uvalde, we made a pit stop at the office of the Uvalde Leader News. I was joined by my sports editor, Stephen Whitaker. We met with the general manager, Pete Luna, and used the opportunity to catch up before we arrived at the stadium.
'I want my daughter': Mother searching for missing daughter out of Lakehills
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas — The Bandera County Sherriff's Office continues their search for 25-year-old Jordan Tompkins. She went missing on the evening of April 22. Her mother, Kristy Tompkins, said she was last seen walking along Park Road 37 in Lakehills, TX. Kristy said Jordan loved to hang out...
Bandera Bulletin
Skeletal remains discovered off Red Bluff Ranch Road
An autopsy has been ordered for skeletal remains discovered off Red Bluff Ranch Road, says Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King. King said the body, for which gender could not be determined, appeared to have been wrapped in a tarp and set on fire. He added the department was alerted...
KSAT 12
Man trapped inside train more than 12 hours had snuck aboard in Eagle Pass, firefighters say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters say a man who had spent more than 12 hours trapped inside a freight train car on the city’s Southwest side had secretly boarded the train in Eagle Pass. Fire crews first found out about him after they responded to a call...
Pleasanton Express
LOCAL FOOTBALL TEAMS FIRST SCRIMMAGES
A pair of Jourdanton Indians combine to sack the Uvalde quarterback during the scrimmage last Friday night at the Honey Bowl in Uvalde. Jourdanton hosts Karnes City this Thursday in the final scrimmage before the regular season opener next Friday at home against Natalia.
