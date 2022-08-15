ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
crimevoice.com

Over $3 Million in Methamphetamine Seized During Drug Arrest

Originally Published By: California Boarder Patrol Webpage:. “CALEXICO, Calif. – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a United States citizen, accused of smuggling narcotics, Friday night. At approximately 10:53 p.m., Calexico Station Communications received a citizen’s report regarding a vehicle suspected of possessing narcotics located in a restaurant...
CALEXICO, CA
kyma.com

Agents arrest man with previous conviction, may face additional jail time

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The US Border Patrol Yuma Sector says one person was arrested after illegally entering the U.S. and had previous convictions. Agents arrested the man on Tuesday and performed record checks on him. 33-year-old Miguel Vargas Mendoza had a previous conviction in 2012 for possession of...
YUMA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m#U S Customs#Illegal Drugs#Smuggling#Law Enforcement#Calexico#Chevy#Calexico Border Patrol
calexicochronicle.com

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: Aug. 10-15

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Aug. 10 and Aug. 15. 7:38 a.m.: A man was seen looking into trailers on East Sixth Street in Heber before heading toward Kennedy’s Market. 5:49 p.m.: An aggressive German...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
calexicochronicle.com

New Port Director for Calexico Announced

SAN DIEGO — Roque Caza has been appointed as the new port director at the Calexico-area ports of entry, according to a press release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s San Diego office. “I am excited and humbled to lead the men and women at the Port...
CALEXICO, CA
kyma.com

Imperial County Fire Departments receive brand new fire trucks

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Holtville Fire Department received two new fire trucks from the state of California. The Office of Emergency Services (OES) granted Imperial County a total of four new fire trucks and one fire engine. Calipatria, Brawley, El Centro, and Holtville all received new equipment. Chief...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Holtville Man Collides with Parked Semi, Sustains Major Injuries

IMPERIAL COUNTY— A Holtville man sustained major injuries and had to be airlifted to a Palm Springs trauma unit after he collided with the trailer of a tractor-trailer rig in the county between Imperial and Brawley. Jose Cardenas Melendrez, age 65, was driving a small sedan south on Highway...
kyma.com

City of Calexico reacts to Mexicali violence

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The city of Calexico wants to help Mexicali after violence erupted in the city over the weekend. Cartel violence made way to the streets of Mexicali on Saturday. According to Mexicali police, drug cartels were tied to about 20 buses and cars being set on fire across Tijuana, Mexicali, and other parts of Baja California.
CALEXICO, CA
kyma.com

Two safely evacuate from bedroom fire in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) says two people were displaced after their bedroom was caught on fire, possibly due to an electrical cause. According to YFD, a house fire was reported at the area of east 25th Place on August 12 at about 11:15 p.m.
YUMA, AZ
Fronteras Desk

Ducey ordered gaps in border wall to be filled with shipping containers. It's already falling down

Gov. Doug Ducey has been outspoken in criticizing Biden administration border policies, including paying for buses to take migrants to New York and Washington, D.C. Late last week, he issued an executive order to direct the state to fill in gaps in a border wall in Yuma to prevent undocumented people from crossing. Rather than traditional fencing, though, the gaps are being covered by a series of shipping containers, some of which had already fallen or been knocked down.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Tier 2A water shortage declared

Arizona is among several states facing a drought. Tuesday, the Bureau of Reclamation declared a Tier 2A shortage of water from the Colorado River. The post Tier 2A water shortage declared appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Yuma’s second hospital opened, after decades of monopoly

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Exceptional Community Hospital has officially opened it's doors, giving Yuma residents a second option for 24 hour healthcare. This Texas-based hospital group's focus is bringing healthcare to rural areas. This is their second location in the state of Arizona, with the first being in Maricopa.
YUMA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy