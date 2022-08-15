Read full article on original website
crimevoice.com
Over $3 Million in Methamphetamine Seized During Drug Arrest
Originally Published By: California Boarder Patrol Webpage:. “CALEXICO, Calif. – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a United States citizen, accused of smuggling narcotics, Friday night. At approximately 10:53 p.m., Calexico Station Communications received a citizen’s report regarding a vehicle suspected of possessing narcotics located in a restaurant...
kyma.com
Agents arrest man with previous conviction, may face additional jail time
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The US Border Patrol Yuma Sector says one person was arrested after illegally entering the U.S. and had previous convictions. Agents arrested the man on Tuesday and performed record checks on him. 33-year-old Miguel Vargas Mendoza had a previous conviction in 2012 for possession of...
kyma.com
Agents, troopers arrest man attempting to smuggle four migrants near Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Border Patrol agents worked together with the Arizona Department of Public Safety to arrest a smuggler on Interstate 8. A post to the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector social media says the two organizations were able to find four migrants who were being smuggled.
iheart.com
San Diego Called "Epicenter of Fentanyl Trafficking" By Federal Officials
5,091 pounds of fentanyl were seized during the nine month period of October 2021 - June 2022 in San Diego and Imperial Counties by U.S. Customs and Border Protection law enforcement agencies. That's roughly 60% percent of total amount seized in all of the United States (8,245 seized nationwide). The...
calexicochronicle.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: Aug. 10-15
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Aug. 10 and Aug. 15. 7:38 a.m.: A man was seen looking into trailers on East Sixth Street in Heber before heading toward Kennedy’s Market. 5:49 p.m.: An aggressive German...
police1.com
calexicochronicle.com
New Port Director for Calexico Announced
SAN DIEGO — Roque Caza has been appointed as the new port director at the Calexico-area ports of entry, according to a press release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s San Diego office. “I am excited and humbled to lead the men and women at the Port...
Yuma man convicted of manslaughter after killing brother sentenced to prison
An ongoing family feud that turned deadly has reached a major turning point, as the Yuma man accused of killing his own brother is headed to prison. The post Yuma man convicted of manslaughter after killing brother sentenced to prison appeared first on KYMA.
Two toppled border wall shipping containers now fixed in place
Two of the cargo containers placed to plug a gap in the border wall were tipped over this weekend. Friday Governor Ducey’s office announced it would place about 60 cargo containers
kyma.com
Imperial County Fire Departments receive brand new fire trucks
HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Holtville Fire Department received two new fire trucks from the state of California. The Office of Emergency Services (OES) granted Imperial County a total of four new fire trucks and one fire engine. Calipatria, Brawley, El Centro, and Holtville all received new equipment. Chief...
Woman suspected in Saturday’s campground stabbing near Northwest Washington Fairgrounds
The stabbing reportedly occurred during an argument between the woman and the victim.
kyma.com
Pioneers Memorial Hospital and Reach Air effort first heart attack-saving procedure using balloon pump
BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Reach air has partnered with Pioneers Medical Center for more than 15 years now. For the first time ever, a full-on cardiac lab could help save more lives. The lab opened last May, but earlier this month, Pioneers added a balloon pump for patients having...
calexicochronicle.com
Holtville Man Collides with Parked Semi, Sustains Major Injuries
IMPERIAL COUNTY— A Holtville man sustained major injuries and had to be airlifted to a Palm Springs trauma unit after he collided with the trailer of a tractor-trailer rig in the county between Imperial and Brawley. Jose Cardenas Melendrez, age 65, was driving a small sedan south on Highway...
kyma.com
City of Calexico reacts to Mexicali violence
CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The city of Calexico wants to help Mexicali after violence erupted in the city over the weekend. Cartel violence made way to the streets of Mexicali on Saturday. According to Mexicali police, drug cartels were tied to about 20 buses and cars being set on fire across Tijuana, Mexicali, and other parts of Baja California.
kyma.com
Two safely evacuate from bedroom fire in Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) says two people were displaced after their bedroom was caught on fire, possibly due to an electrical cause. According to YFD, a house fire was reported at the area of east 25th Place on August 12 at about 11:15 p.m.
Fronteras Desk
Ducey ordered gaps in border wall to be filled with shipping containers. It's already falling down
Gov. Doug Ducey has been outspoken in criticizing Biden administration border policies, including paying for buses to take migrants to New York and Washington, D.C. Late last week, he issued an executive order to direct the state to fill in gaps in a border wall in Yuma to prevent undocumented people from crossing. Rather than traditional fencing, though, the gaps are being covered by a series of shipping containers, some of which had already fallen or been knocked down.
Rural Metro responds to vehicle collision on First Street and Ave C
At approximately 10:00am on Sunday, Rural Metro Fire responded to a vehicle collision in the area of First Street and Ave C. The post Rural Metro responds to vehicle collision on First Street and Ave C appeared first on KYMA.
Tier 2A water shortage declared
Arizona is among several states facing a drought. Tuesday, the Bureau of Reclamation declared a Tier 2A shortage of water from the Colorado River. The post Tier 2A water shortage declared appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Deadline looms for drought-stricken states to cut water use, heavy impact on Imperial and Yuma counties
(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Cities and farms in seven U.S. states - including Arizona and California - are bracing for water cuts this week as officials stare down a deadline to propose unprecedented reductions to their use of the water. This is ultimately setting up what’s expected to be...
kyma.com
Yuma’s second hospital opened, after decades of monopoly
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Exceptional Community Hospital has officially opened it's doors, giving Yuma residents a second option for 24 hour healthcare. This Texas-based hospital group's focus is bringing healthcare to rural areas. This is their second location in the state of Arizona, with the first being in Maricopa.
