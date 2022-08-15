Read full article on original website
Chilling final message dad sent before ‘shooting himself’ with 12-year-old daughter found dead on dirt road
A FATHER reportedly sent a chilling message before his 12-year-old daughter was found dead on Thursday. Stacia Leigh Collins was discovered on a dirt road in Kentucky hours after her father, Stacy, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, cops said. The schoolgirl's mom said the dad sent a chilling...
WATCH: Black Bear Makes Tennessee Whitetail Its Next Meal in Wild Video
Last weekend, two men were on a night fishing excursion in eastern Tennessee when they captured a black bear attacking a whitetail deer. The men captured the wild encounter on video, which is now making the rounds online. Dustin Tolley and Adam Buckles went out to night fish on Sunday,...
Utah Driver Stumbles Upon 2 Young Mountain Lions Eating Deer On The Highway
Mountain lions are one badass animal. Even the young ones are absolute killers. It’s their only option to survive. Deer are their preferred meal but they will go after just about anything that’s a living animal and they are constantly hunting from the morning to night. It’s all they do.
Black Bear Chases Montana Mountain Biker Down The Side Of A Mountain In Wild Video
You may have seen a post earlier this week with footage of a curious black bear casually following a jogger in Teton National Park. The man’s poise and ability to remain calm and move slow likely prevented the bear’s predatory instincts from being sparked. Had he panicked and ran away, it could have very well caused the bear to chase him down.
Arkansas judge found dead at the bottom of a lake
Over the weekend, the body of an Arkansas judge was found at the bottom of a lake after he disappeared from a trip he was on with family and friends, local authorities reported.
WATCH: Tourists Blatantly Disregard Safety, Approaching Elk Herd During Rut
This viral video endangered the tourists depicted in the video—and angered many viewers online in the process. In the video which can be viewed here, a group of tourists walk right up to an elk herd while the males are in rut. Any casual observer of nature should know...
Arkansas judge found dead in lake after he went missing on a family trip
CNN — An Arkansas judge was found dead at the bottom of a lake Sunday after he went missing during a trip with family and friends over the weekend, authorities said. Arkansas County Northern District Judge Jeremiah Bueker, 48, was in Jefferson County for “recreational travel” with his loved ones, but at some point during the trip he “ventured off alone” and was not seen alive again, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office news release. His death is being investigated as an accidental drowning, the office said.
WATCH: Tiny Bear Cubs Attempt To Charge Cameraman
A pair of cinnamon black bear cubs tried to charge at a cameraman and it’s the cutest thing you’ll see today. The video starts with two bear cubs emerging from the side of the trail and galloping towards the man, who starts to back up. Maybe because he’s worried that the mother is somewhere nearby? I wouldn’t want to be caught out in the open with two bear cubs near me either.
Are Game Wardens Watching You? — A Three-Part F&S Investigation
In 2018, Tennessee waterfowler Hunter Hollingsworth found a hidden cellular trail camera on his property obviously placed there to spy on him. Like anyone would, he took it down—and soon found his home surrounded by law enforcement officers demanding the camera’s return. Hollingsworth sued the wardens who planted...
Ohio Frisbee Golfer Gets Hilariously Beat Up By A Deer On The Course
Growing up in South Carolina, there really isn’t an area where deer aren’t terrified of human interaction. Seriously, if you somehow find yourself within 10 feet of one, it’s a borderline miracle, because they typically tend to dart off in the opposite direction at first glance of a human.
Rifled vs. Sabot Slugs: Are You Shooting the Right Whitetail Load this Deer Season?
More and more slug-gun states in the Midwest and East have legalized the use of straight-wall rifles during deer season in recent years. Straight-wall cartridges, like the .350 Legend and .45/70, give whitetail hunters superior accuracy at shorter ranges, making them safer to shoot than centerfire rifles in densely populated areas. But rifled and sabot (pronounced “say-bo”) slugs are far from outdated. Countless hunters in the middle of this country take smoothbore and rifled-barrel shotguns afield each fall, hoping to punch a tag with these short-range projectiles.
Police respond to ‘shots fired’ at Maryland shopping mall
Police say they have responded to “shots fired” at a Maryland shopping mall.Hyattsville Police Department tweeted that its officers were “responding to a report of shots fired at the Mall at Prince George’s” on Thursday.But the department then quickly added that the incident was “not an active threat and the scene is secure at this time.”However, they warned the public to continue to avoid the area.One person was critically injured in the incident after a shooting took place during an apparent fight in the mall’s food court, according to News4.Hyattsville police later confirmed that one person had been killed in...
