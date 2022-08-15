ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
CNN

Arkansas judge found dead in lake after he went missing on a family trip

CNN — An Arkansas judge was found dead at the bottom of a lake Sunday after he went missing during a trip with family and friends over the weekend, authorities said. Arkansas County Northern District Judge Jeremiah Bueker, 48, was in Jefferson County for “recreational travel” with his loved ones, but at some point during the trip he “ventured off alone” and was not seen alive again, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office news release. His death is being investigated as an accidental drowning, the office said.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
Outsider.com

WATCH: Tiny Bear Cubs Attempt To Charge Cameraman

A pair of cinnamon black bear cubs tried to charge at a cameraman and it’s the cutest thing you’ll see today. The video starts with two bear cubs emerging from the side of the trail and galloping towards the man, who starts to back up. Maybe because he’s worried that the mother is somewhere nearby? I wouldn’t want to be caught out in the open with two bear cubs near me either.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Linus Hunting#Linus Outdoor#Deer Hunting#Poacher
Outdoor Life

Rifled vs. Sabot Slugs: Are You Shooting the Right Whitetail Load this Deer Season?

More and more slug-gun states in the Midwest and East have legalized the use of straight-wall rifles during deer season in recent years. Straight-wall cartridges, like the .350 Legend and .45/70, give whitetail hunters superior accuracy at shorter ranges, making them safer to shoot than centerfire rifles in densely populated areas. But rifled and sabot (pronounced “say-bo”) slugs are far from outdated. Countless hunters in the middle of this country take smoothbore and rifled-barrel shotguns afield each fall, hoping to punch a tag with these short-range projectiles.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Police respond to ‘shots fired’ at Maryland shopping mall

Police say they have responded to “shots fired” at a Maryland shopping mall.Hyattsville Police Department tweeted that its officers were “responding to a report of shots fired at the Mall at Prince George’s” on Thursday.But the department then quickly added that the incident was “not an active threat and the scene is secure at this time.”However, they warned the public to continue to avoid the area.One person was critically injured in the incident after a shooting took place during an apparent fight in the mall’s food court, according to News4.Hyattsville police later confirmed that one person had been killed in...
HYATTSVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy