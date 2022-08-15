ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami LB, UCLA transfer Caleb Johnson saw 'better' coaching, program in 'Canes compared to Chip Kelly's Bruins

Miami went to work in the NCAA transfer portal after hiring away coach Mario Cristobal from Oregon, and one of the Hurricanes' potential instant-impact players is former UCLA linebacker Caleb Johnson. Although Johnson did not do much with the Bruins last fall with 45 total tackles and zero tackles for loss or sacks, he posted good numbers in 2020 with 44 total stops, seven tackles for loss and 5 1/2 sacks. Johnson should play a significant role for Miami this fall, but he made his feelings clear about coach Chip Kelly and his staff while explaining why he transferred from UCLA during routine media availability on Monday.
Report: How Much USC Leaving For Big Ten Will Cost Pac-12

The Pac-12 is set to take a major financial hit in their next media rights negotiations as a result of the impending departure of USC and UCLA. During the recent UC Board of Regions meeting, a report was shared suggesting that the loss of USC alone will cost the Pac-12 a whopping $150 million per year in their media rights deal.
PODCAST: The latest news from Oregon's fall camp; Oregon continues its hot recruiting run

The Oregon Ducks continue to deal with injuries along its most experienced unit heading into the season. How will the Oregon Ducks handle these injuries at the offensive line, and who is taking advantage of those extra reps. According to coaches and players, an Alpha is starting to emerge along the defensive side of the football, and it might surprise you who's taken on that role. Plus, the Oregon Ducks are catching some fire on the recruiting trail as two more commits join the Ducks' flock for the class of 2023.
