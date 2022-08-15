Read full article on original website
Oregon football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game
Expectations are sky high for Dan Lanning in his first year leading the Oregon football team. Fresh off winning a national championship at Georgia, Dan Lanning is tasked with keeping a strong Oregon football program afloat amid murky waters in the Pac-12. Ducks will fly together alright, as Oregon is...
247Sports
Miami LB, UCLA transfer Caleb Johnson saw 'better' coaching, program in 'Canes compared to Chip Kelly's Bruins
Miami went to work in the NCAA transfer portal after hiring away coach Mario Cristobal from Oregon, and one of the Hurricanes' potential instant-impact players is former UCLA linebacker Caleb Johnson. Although Johnson did not do much with the Bruins last fall with 45 total tackles and zero tackles for loss or sacks, he posted good numbers in 2020 with 44 total stops, seven tackles for loss and 5 1/2 sacks. Johnson should play a significant role for Miami this fall, but he made his feelings clear about coach Chip Kelly and his staff while explaining why he transferred from UCLA during routine media availability on Monday.
Oregon basketball make huge decision on Dana Altman ahead of 2022-23 season
The Oregon Ducks will have Dana Altman as head coach of Oregon basketball for seasons to come, and Oregon is adding another year to his tenure in Eugene, with James Crepea of The Oregonian reporting that the school is giving him a one-year extension that will cover for the 2027-28 college basketball season.
From the start, Larry Scott didn't understand the importance of football to the Pac-12
Pac-10 Commissioner Tom Hansen ruled the conference for over a quarter of a century. Hansen was known for valuing the Olympic sports but not understanding — or putting enough effort into — building the Pac’s football brand. Larry Scott was supposed to be different, but it’s striking...
Report: How Much USC Leaving For Big Ten Will Cost Pac-12
The Pac-12 is set to take a major financial hit in their next media rights negotiations as a result of the impending departure of USC and UCLA. During the recent UC Board of Regions meeting, a report was shared suggesting that the loss of USC alone will cost the Pac-12 a whopping $150 million per year in their media rights deal.
PODCAST: The latest news from Oregon's fall camp; Oregon continues its hot recruiting run
The Oregon Ducks continue to deal with injuries along its most experienced unit heading into the season. How will the Oregon Ducks handle these injuries at the offensive line, and who is taking advantage of those extra reps. According to coaches and players, an Alpha is starting to emerge along the defensive side of the football, and it might surprise you who's taken on that role. Plus, the Oregon Ducks are catching some fire on the recruiting trail as two more commits join the Ducks' flock for the class of 2023.
USC basketball's nonconference schedule is a definite upgrade from previous years
The USC basketball program wants to be taken seriously. Scheduling tougher nonconference opponents is part of that process of earning respect. Andy Enfield needed to show he could beef up his nonconference schedule. While there are still some low-level cupcakes in the mix, it’s clear that Enfield and the Trojans have aimed higher.
Washington Commanders bringing back the hog? Fans voting on team mascot
In a full rebrand, the Washington Football Team officially became the Washington Commanders this offseason. Any time there is such
