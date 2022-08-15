Three people were stabbed in two separate incidents in Ketchikan over the weekend, according to police. Police say none of the victims knew their attackers. The first stabbing happened on Saturday at a restaurant inside The Landing hotel. In a sworn statement to the court, police say 45-year-old Steven Smith of Salem, Oregon attacked a man as the victim was putting condiments on his breakfast.

KETCHIKAN, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO