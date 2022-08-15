ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ketchikan, AK

kstk.org

Three people stabbed by strangers in two separate incidents in Ketchikan

Three people were stabbed in two separate incidents in Ketchikan over the weekend, according to police. Police say none of the victims knew their attackers. The first stabbing happened on Saturday at a restaurant inside The Landing hotel. In a sworn statement to the court, police say 45-year-old Steven Smith of Salem, Oregon attacked a man as the victim was putting condiments on his breakfast.
kinyradio.com

Timber harvest operations limits public traffic on Gravina Island

Ketchikan, Alaska (KINY) - With deer hunting activity increasing in the region, the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection is reminding the public about vehicle restrictions on Vallenar Bay Road on Gravina Island near Ketchikan. The road is currently restricted to commercial and administrative traffic associated with active timber...
kinyradio.com

KGB Assembly to continue discussions on 'housing solutions' in the borough

Ketchikan, Alaska (KINY) - A work session to discuss housing solutions in the Ketchikan Gateway Borough was a major topic on Monday night's Assembly meeting. According to Deputy Borough Clerk Jenni Fox, discussion centered around a Mile 17/18 subdivision, a potential Cedarwood subdivision at Mile 11 for low-density, market-rate lots, and and continuation of a planned unit development in the Fawn Mountain area.
