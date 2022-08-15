Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral woman accused of speeding car through park to hit boyfriend
An 18-year-old Cape Coral woman was arrested on Sunday after police say she sped her car through a public park to hit her boyfriend with it. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Yazmin Pasley was arrested after the Cape Coral Police Department responded to reports of a disturbance at a park not named in the arrest report. The calls indicated that a woman later identified as Pasley was speeding a blue car through the park and ran it into a man sitting on a bench.
2 teens struck by vehicle in hit-and-run at Orange River Blvd. intersection
Two teenagers were struck by an unknown vehicle Thursday morning while approaching a bus stop in what they believe is a hit-and-run.
WINKNEWS.com
Moped driver killed in Ortiz Avenue crash in Fort Myers
On Wednesday night, a deadly crash occurred between a truck and a moped on Ortiz Avenue at Dean Street in Fort Myers. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a moped driven by a 36-year-old Fort Myers man failed to stop at a stop sign and entered the path of a pickup truck around 6:45 p.m.
WINKNEWS.com
17-year-old arrested after 2 teens injured in Lee County hit-and-run
A 17-year-old girl was arrested for a hit-and-run at a Lee County intersection on Thursday morning, which hurt two teenagers. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. at the Orange River Boulevard and Lorriane Drive intersection. WINK News spoke to the family of the two...
WINKNEWS.com
Suspect named in Sunday’s downtown Fort Myers shooting; officials mulling over changes
A woman has been named as a suspect in an early Sunday morning shooting in downtown Fort Myers that injured one. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Jasmine Lashaye Battle, 29, is wanted in connection to the shooting at 2201 Second Street. Battle has active felony warrants for aggravated...
Moped driver runs stop sign, dies after crashing into truck in Fort Myers
A moped driver is killed in a crash involving a truck on Ortiz Avenue and Dean Street in Fort Myers Wednesday night.
WINKNEWS.com
Driver, teen dead in I-75 Charlotte County crash
A 39-year-old man and 16-year-old boy are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Charlotte County on Wednesday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the vehicle was traveling on I-75 at a high rate of speed near mile marker 155 when the 39-year-old driver lost control, entered the grass shoulder, rotated, collided with a tree and then caught fire.
WINKNEWS.com
Suspect wanted for burglary at North Fort Myers restaurant
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are looking for tips about a burglary at a North Fort Myers restaurant on Friday. Crime Stoppers says the suspect in the photo above broke into Tortillería y Taquería La Bamba on Friday through the ductwork. They say the suspect caused damage while entering the business and took cash when inside.
WINKNEWS.com
3 suspects wanted, accused of stealing a wallet at Publix in Bonita Springs
Deputies are looking for three suspects accused of stealing a wallet from a woman’s purse at Publix on South Tamiami Trail in Bonita Springs. On Aug. 6, the male suspect removed the victim’s wallet from her purse. The female suspect in the pink pants used the victim’s debit card shortly after at the Office Depot and Best Buy at the Coconut Point Mall in Estero. The female pushing the shopping cart was with the male when he stole the wallet and appeared to act as a lookout.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral man arrested after firing gun; claims he tried to disperse brawl
A Cape Coral man was arrested on Friday morning after reports that he fired a gun outside a restaurant, but he claims he was trying to disperse a brawl in the parking lot. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Ryan Schleiden, 22, was arrested at around 3 a.m., an hour after they had begun an investigation. At around 2 a.m. on Friday, CCPD officers went to Hurricane Grill and Wings, located at 756 SW Pine Island Road, after reports of someone firing a gun during a large fight between a large group of people in the parking lot. One caller said a white BMW sped away from the scene.
Suspect accused of stealing nearly $17,000 from Home Depot
Fort Myers Police Department detectives are looking for a man accused of stealing nearly $17,000 worth of merchandise from Home Depot.
WINKNEWS.com
Suspect wanted for fire at Fort Myers car dealership
The Fort Myers Police Department is looking for a man they say is responsible for a fire at a Fort Myers car dealership late Monday night. Firefighters had to put out a red Hummer at Global Wholesale Motor Company, located at 2225 Cleveland Ave. The crew worked quickly to stop the flames from spreading to other cars in the lot.
Osprey hit-and-run driver busted after fleeing to repair shop in Tampa: FHP
Troopers said the driver fled the scene before the girl was taken to an area hospital, where she was listed in critical condition. Her name was not released.
WINKNEWS.com
New details in arrest of a Charlotte County teacher accused of hiding missing teen
There are new details about the events that led Charlotte County sheriff’s deputies to arrest a Charlotte County English teacher for hiding a missing teen. According to a report from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, The teen left home on August 12 after an argument about him stealing $100. The person who reported the teen missing said he did not take his phone, medication, or bank card and had not been to school that day.
WINKNEWS.com
Weed wacker-wielding suspect arrested, accused of chasing and injuring client in Lehigh
A man accused of wielding a weed wacker is in jail after an altercation with a customer. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the victim said he and Jamie Thompson, 30, debated over money for residential landscaping services on Aug. 3. They say Thompson walked back to his...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral man sentenced to 2 years in prison for drug possession
A Cape Coral man has been found guilty of drug possession and sentenced to two years in prison. The State Attorney’s Office says Guillermo Hembree, 43, was found guilty following a two-day trial and sentenced to two years in prison, followed by three years on drug offender probation. According...
WINKNEWS.com
North Fort Myers man indicted for possessing firearm, ammo as a felon
A North Fort Myers man was indicted on charges of possessing firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon. Samuel Robert Bruner, 46, if convicted, faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 15 years, up to life, in federal prison. According to the superseding indictment, Bruner had previously been convicted of 13...
International Business Times
High School Teacher Arrested For Hiding Missing Teen In Her Home For Days
A Florida high school teacher has been arrested for hiding a missing teen inside her home for days, police said. The unidentified minor, who was reported missing on Aug.12 by his parents, was found Wednesday inside the home of Kelly Simpson at Port Charlotte. Cops responded to the information they...
Girl, 13, critically injured in Sarasota County hit-and-run crash
A 13-year-old girl was critically injured in a Sarasota County hit-and-run crash on Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
OSHA investigating after accidental electrocution death at Target store
A statement from the sheriff's office confirms an electrocution death took place at the store but gave no further details about the circumstances leading up to the incident.
