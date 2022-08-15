A Cape Coral man was arrested on Friday morning after reports that he fired a gun outside a restaurant, but he claims he was trying to disperse a brawl in the parking lot. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Ryan Schleiden, 22, was arrested at around 3 a.m., an hour after they had begun an investigation. At around 2 a.m. on Friday, CCPD officers went to Hurricane Grill and Wings, located at 756 SW Pine Island Road, after reports of someone firing a gun during a large fight between a large group of people in the parking lot. One caller said a white BMW sped away from the scene.

