Cape Coral woman accused of speeding car through park to hit boyfriend

An 18-year-old Cape Coral woman was arrested on Sunday after police say she sped her car through a public park to hit her boyfriend with it. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Yazmin Pasley was arrested after the Cape Coral Police Department responded to reports of a disturbance at a park not named in the arrest report. The calls indicated that a woman later identified as Pasley was speeding a blue car through the park and ran it into a man sitting on a bench.
Moped driver killed in Ortiz Avenue crash in Fort Myers

On Wednesday night, a deadly crash occurred between a truck and a moped on Ortiz Avenue at Dean Street in Fort Myers. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a moped driven by a 36-year-old Fort Myers man failed to stop at a stop sign and entered the path of a pickup truck around 6:45 p.m.
17-year-old arrested after 2 teens injured in Lee County hit-and-run

A 17-year-old girl was arrested for a hit-and-run at a Lee County intersection on Thursday morning, which hurt two teenagers. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. at the Orange River Boulevard and Lorriane Drive intersection. WINK News spoke to the family of the two...
Driver, teen dead in I-75 Charlotte County crash

A 39-year-old man and 16-year-old boy are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Charlotte County on Wednesday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the vehicle was traveling on I-75 at a high rate of speed near mile marker 155 when the 39-year-old driver lost control, entered the grass shoulder, rotated, collided with a tree and then caught fire.
Suspect wanted for burglary at North Fort Myers restaurant

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are looking for tips about a burglary at a North Fort Myers restaurant on Friday. Crime Stoppers says the suspect in the photo above broke into Tortillería y Taquería La Bamba on Friday through the ductwork. They say the suspect caused damage while entering the business and took cash when inside.
3 suspects wanted, accused of stealing a wallet at Publix in Bonita Springs

Deputies are looking for three suspects accused of stealing a wallet from a woman’s purse at Publix on South Tamiami Trail in Bonita Springs. On Aug. 6, the male suspect removed the victim’s wallet from her purse. The female suspect in the pink pants used the victim’s debit card shortly after at the Office Depot and Best Buy at the Coconut Point Mall in Estero. The female pushing the shopping cart was with the male when he stole the wallet and appeared to act as a lookout.
Cape Coral man arrested after firing gun; claims he tried to disperse brawl

A Cape Coral man was arrested on Friday morning after reports that he fired a gun outside a restaurant, but he claims he was trying to disperse a brawl in the parking lot. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Ryan Schleiden, 22, was arrested at around 3 a.m., an hour after they had begun an investigation. At around 2 a.m. on Friday, CCPD officers went to Hurricane Grill and Wings, located at 756 SW Pine Island Road, after reports of someone firing a gun during a large fight between a large group of people in the parking lot. One caller said a white BMW sped away from the scene.
Suspect wanted for fire at Fort Myers car dealership

The Fort Myers Police Department is looking for a man they say is responsible for a fire at a Fort Myers car dealership late Monday night. Firefighters had to put out a red Hummer at Global Wholesale Motor Company, located at 2225 Cleveland Ave. The crew worked quickly to stop the flames from spreading to other cars in the lot.
New details in arrest of a Charlotte County teacher accused of hiding missing teen

There are new details about the events that led Charlotte County sheriff’s deputies to arrest a Charlotte County English teacher for hiding a missing teen. According to a report from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, The teen left home on August 12 after an argument about him stealing $100. The person who reported the teen missing said he did not take his phone, medication, or bank card and had not been to school that day.
Cape Coral man sentenced to 2 years in prison for drug possession

A Cape Coral man has been found guilty of drug possession and sentenced to two years in prison. The State Attorney’s Office says Guillermo Hembree, 43, was found guilty following a two-day trial and sentenced to two years in prison, followed by three years on drug offender probation. According...
