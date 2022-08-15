Read full article on original website
Vermont women arrested for holding man against his will
WATERBURY VILLAGE HISTORIC DISTRICT, Vt. — Police arrested two women after being accused of holding a man against his will. Vermont State Police received a report on Wednesday night that Oscar Delgado, 38, of Burlington, was being held against his will in a vehicle. Troopers were able to locate...
Burlington business community to provide stab resistant vests for Howard Center Workers
BURLINGTON, Vt. — With the increase in crime and threats of violence happening in Burlington, the Howard Center's Street Outreach Team said they're in need of some help. $5,000 dollars was raised for the Howard Center's Street Outreach Team by the Burlington Business Association. The funds will provide all...
Colchester Police and Vermont State Police on joint investigation into East Lakeshore fire
Update - 3:50 p.m. Aug. 17, 2022. Colchester Police and a Vermont State Police arson unit are investigating a fire at a camp on 1267 East Lakeshore this past Saturday after deeming it “suspicious in nature." The camp was unoccupied at the time. The Colchester Fire Department, St. Michael’s...
Plattsburgh Public Works performs test as residents complain about water coloration
NAACP calls for policy review after shackles were sold at a Rutland gun show. The Rutland NAACP is asking the Vermont State Fairgrounds to review its policies after it says shackles were sold at a gun show. Green Mountain Power has strong workforce coming into busier winter season. Updated: 4...
Man charged with hate-motivated crimes against Vt. troopers
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A homeless man is accused of hate crimes against Vermont troopers. Police say Jeremy Bathalon, 34, became increasingly aggressive with random people walking in Lyndon Tuesday night. He allegedly walked onto people’s properties too, and caused a disturbance on Park Street. Investigators said he...
Police: Man arrested for assault, stealing firearm
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Colchester man is facing multiple charges, including assault, after he stole a firearm in Burlington. Police say that Michael Gbenusola, 39, texted a person that he was in trouble and hurt on Wednesday. When he arrived at the person’s home to be taken to the...
Burlington police use of force incident under review
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A police use of force incident is under review in Burlington. The incident has some residents and city councilors questioning whether the city has made progress on police reforms. The incident occurred downtown late Saturday night. It was a busy weekend for Burlington Police who had...
38 headstones vandalized at Franklin County cemetery
The utility plans to bring energy resources to the future while preserving the past. Why Sen. Patrick Leahy’s retirement will have big implications for Vermont. Just under three months are left until Election Day, and six months until a new U.S. senator for Vermont is sworn in. Stefanik calls...
Rutland NAACP calls on fairgrounds to ban sale of racist items after slavery-era shackles sighted at local gun show
The organization wrote to leaders of the Vermont State Fairgrounds denouncing the sale and circulated a petition calling for a review of its policies. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rutland NAACP calls on fairgrounds to ban sale of racist items after slavery-era shackles sighted at local gun show.
UVM secures record $250 million in research funding
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The University of Vermont brought in a record $250 million in research funding for the fiscal year ending June 30, marking the most money the university has ever received. This year's funding marked an 8% increase from the year prior, and is the third consecutive year...
Man shot by Burlington police officer arrested after leaving hospital
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The man who was shot by a Burlington police officer on Saturday has been arrested following his release from the hospital. Vermont State Police said David Johnson, 20, of Burlington was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday and immediately arrested. He appeared in front of a judge on Wednesday in Burlington where he plead not guilty to charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment connected to the police-involved shooting, as well as not guilty to a previous domestic assault charge involving a family member.
Gov. Scott releases 10-step plan to help improve public safety
BERLIN, Vt. — Gov. Phil Scott released a new 10-point public safety plan this week, which aims to help keep the public safe, eliminate the backlog of cases in county courts and create better collaboration between the state’s executive and judicial branches. “[We] thank the governor for stepping...
State troopers join Burlington patrols after shootings
Burlington, VT — Multiple shootings in Burlington last week led Acting Police Chief Jon Murad to request help Saturday from the Vermont State Police. Murad said the Burlington Police Department did not have adequate staff to patrol downtown and ensure public safety. “The fact that we had two shootings essentially back-to-back on Thursday and Friday/Saturday morning was a significant driver,” said Murad.
Suspect in Plattsburgh homicide served time for killing South Carolina woman
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The man suspected of killing a Plattsburgh woman in July previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Police say Larry Hicks Jr. is the prime suspect in the stabbing death of 45-year-old Monique Yanulavich. In 2005 Hicks pleaded guilty in the death of a Darlington, South Carolina...
Bad crash in Brookfield kills Barre City woman, one arrested
BROOKFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A bad crash claims the life of a Barre City woman and results in an arrest. Vermont State Police say it happened at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 89 in Brookfield. Police say Seth Edson,28 of Barre City was driving south -- when his car went...
Train now running between Saratoga, Burlington
An Amtrak train service that travels daily between New York City and Rutland, Vermont, is about to make some new stops. The Ethan Allen Express is coming to Saratoga Springs, as well as Burlington in northern Vermont.
Vermont Fire Academy unveils newly renovated dormitory
PITTSFORD, Vt. — The Vermont Fire Academy unveiled a newly renovated dormitory Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters from across Vermont, state officials, and community members toured the newly renovated East Cottage Dormitory. "The space was designed to foster productive environment for networking with an eye towards historic preservation and energy efficiency,"...
Burnt out on helping hoppers: Stray rabbit population strains Vermont rescues
One rescuer has documented 46 stray rabbits across the state this year, almost half of them in Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burnt out on helping hoppers: Stray rabbit population strains Vermont rescues.
Vermont woman killed in head-on crash in Sheldon
SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont woman was killed in a head-on crash in Sheldon Monday morning. It happened at about 9:20 a.m. on Route 105 near Route 236. Witnesses told Vermont State Police that Winona Jette, 61, of Richford, was headed east when she crossed the center line and hit an oncoming car head-on.
Burlington police officer shoots man in leg
Vermont State Police are investigating the incident, which began when three Burlington officers responded to an “unspecified emergency” at 249 Manhattan Drive shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington police officer shoots man in leg.
Comments / 2