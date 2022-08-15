ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

mynbc5.com

Vermont women arrested for holding man against his will

WATERBURY VILLAGE HISTORIC DISTRICT, Vt. — Police arrested two women after being accused of holding a man against his will. Vermont State Police received a report on Wednesday night that Oscar Delgado, 38, of Burlington, was being held against his will in a vehicle. Troopers were able to locate...
WATERBURY, VT
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Vermont State
Vermont Crime & Safety
WCAX

Man charged with hate-motivated crimes against Vt. troopers

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A homeless man is accused of hate crimes against Vermont troopers. Police say Jeremy Bathalon, 34, became increasingly aggressive with random people walking in Lyndon Tuesday night. He allegedly walked onto people’s properties too, and caused a disturbance on Park Street. Investigators said he...
LYNDON, VT
mynbc5.com

Police: Man arrested for assault, stealing firearm

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Colchester man is facing multiple charges, including assault, after he stole a firearm in Burlington. Police say that Michael Gbenusola, 39, texted a person that he was in trouble and hurt on Wednesday. When he arrived at the person’s home to be taken to the...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington police use of force incident under review

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A police use of force incident is under review in Burlington. The incident has some residents and city councilors questioning whether the city has made progress on police reforms. The incident occurred downtown late Saturday night. It was a busy weekend for Burlington Police who had...
WCAX

38 headstones vandalized at Franklin County cemetery

The utility plans to bring energy resources to the future while preserving the past. Why Sen. Patrick Leahy’s retirement will have big implications for Vermont. Just under three months are left until Election Day, and six months until a new U.S. senator for Vermont is sworn in. Stefanik calls...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
#Shooting#Uvm#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#The University Of Vermont
mynbc5.com

UVM secures record $250 million in research funding

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The University of Vermont brought in a record $250 million in research funding for the fiscal year ending June 30, marking the most money the university has ever received. This year's funding marked an 8% increase from the year prior, and is the third consecutive year...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Man shot by Burlington police officer arrested after leaving hospital

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The man who was shot by a Burlington police officer on Saturday has been arrested following his release from the hospital. Vermont State Police said David Johnson, 20, of Burlington was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday and immediately arrested. He appeared in front of a judge on Wednesday in Burlington where he plead not guilty to charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment connected to the police-involved shooting, as well as not guilty to a previous domestic assault charge involving a family member.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Gov. Scott releases 10-step plan to help improve public safety

BERLIN, Vt. — Gov. Phil Scott released a new 10-point public safety plan this week, which aims to help keep the public safe, eliminate the backlog of cases in county courts and create better collaboration between the state’s executive and judicial branches. “[We] thank the governor for stepping...
VERMONT STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

State troopers join Burlington patrols after shootings

Burlington, VT — Multiple shootings in Burlington last week led Acting Police Chief Jon Murad to request help Saturday from the Vermont State Police. Murad said the Burlington Police Department did not have adequate staff to patrol downtown and ensure public safety. “The fact that we had two shootings essentially back-to-back on Thursday and Friday/Saturday morning was a significant driver,” said Murad.
WCAX

Bad crash in Brookfield kills Barre City woman, one arrested

BROOKFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A bad crash claims the life of a Barre City woman and results in an arrest. Vermont State Police say it happened at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 89 in Brookfield. Police say Seth Edson,28 of Barre City was driving south -- when his car went...
BARRE, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont Fire Academy unveils newly renovated dormitory

PITTSFORD, Vt. — The Vermont Fire Academy unveiled a newly renovated dormitory Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters from across Vermont, state officials, and community members toured the newly renovated East Cottage Dormitory. "The space was designed to foster productive environment for networking with an eye towards historic preservation and energy efficiency,"...
PITTSFORD, VT
WCAX

Vermont woman killed in head-on crash in Sheldon

SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont woman was killed in a head-on crash in Sheldon Monday morning. It happened at about 9:20 a.m. on Route 105 near Route 236. Witnesses told Vermont State Police that Winona Jette, 61, of Richford, was headed east when she crossed the center line and hit an oncoming car head-on.
SHELDON, VT
VTDigger

Burlington police officer shoots man in leg

Vermont State Police are investigating the incident, which began when three Burlington officers responded to an “unspecified emergency” at 249 Manhattan Drive shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington police officer shoots man in leg.

