The Miami Dolphins will be opening up their 2022 NFL campaign at home against AFC East division rivals New England Patriots, though, the status of one of their key starters on defense, cornerback Byron Jones, for Week 1 remains up in the air. According to Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, Miami is “very hopeful” that Jones will be able to be healthy enough to play against the Patriots, but concedes that nothing is set in stone at the moment, via Marcel Louis-Jacque of ESPN.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO