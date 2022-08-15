Read full article on original website
Mail-in ballot count could happen sooner in Maryland; Cox opposes
Earlier this week, the State Board of Elections voted to go to court to ask for permission to speed up the count of mail-in ballots for the General Election. Now one of the candidates for governor is objecting. Republican nominee for governor Dan Cox says the move by the State...
DeSantis announces 20 Floridians charged with voter fraud, lauds new election policing office
(FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that state officials have criminally charged 20 people for voting while ineligible during the 2020 general election. The alleged fraudsters are now being arrested, DeSantis said, the highest-profile move yet by the newly minted Florida office tasked with policing voting.
Defense rests after challenging agents in Whitmer plot trial
Lawyers for two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called investigators to the witness stand Friday to try to raise questions about their tactics in 2020 and highlight scornful attitudes. The defense rested its case on the ninth day of trial. Closing arguments were scheduled for...
Maryland Lottery looking for $2.2M winning ticket sold in White Marsh
Maryland lottery is searching for the winner of a multi-million dollar winning ticket, the second player to hit a Multi-Match jackpot this year. The ticket was drawn on Aug. 18, and the winner can choose between an estimated annuity prize of $2.2 million or an estimated $1.6 million cash option.
WATCH: Demolition crews implode former C.P. Crane Power Station
Demolition crews imploded the former C.P. Crane Generating Station in Bowleys Quarters. An exclusion zone was set up Friday morning around the demolition site to keep nearby residents safe for the 8 a.m. implosion. Neighbors said the current property owner is considering building residential housing on the 157-acre site.
