MAIZE, Kan. (KWCH) - While this week is largely when many students head back to the classroom, it’s also the first week for Maize USD 266′s new superintendent. To welcome students back on Tuesday, Dr. Raquel Greer served first as a crossing guard Tuesday morning, and then helped serve lunch to Maize South Middle School students. She’s no stranger to education. She started as a fourth grade teacher in the Holcomb school district, before becoming a third grade teacher, then an elementary counselor, next an elementary principal and assistant superintendent, all in the Mulvane district.

MAIZE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO