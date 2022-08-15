Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Wichita Public Schools hiring for guest staff positions
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Public Schools is holding a hiring fair for substitute and guest positions later this month to help fill holes in its staff. The school district started school earlier this week. Chief Human Resources Officers Sean Hudspeth said full-time teacher staffing is about normal for this time of year, but he needs to hire more support staff.
KWCH.com
Maize superintendent connects with students on first day of classes
MAIZE, Kan. (KWCH) - While this week is largely when many students head back to the classroom, it’s also the first week for Maize USD 266′s new superintendent. To welcome students back on Tuesday, Dr. Raquel Greer served first as a crossing guard Tuesday morning, and then helped serve lunch to Maize South Middle School students. She’s no stranger to education. She started as a fourth grade teacher in the Holcomb school district, before becoming a third grade teacher, then an elementary counselor, next an elementary principal and assistant superintendent, all in the Mulvane district.
KWCH.com
Wichita Public Schools student selected for U.S. Paralympic Team
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita Public Schools student received exciting information on Wednesday. He has been selected to compete on the U.S. Paralympic Team. Grant Pierce is a senior at Northeast Magnet High School. He’s also a wheelchair-bound athlete who competes on the Heights track team. Pierce said...
“It makes you scared to send your kids to day care”: Child injured at Wichita day care, owner defends response
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita mom said her son was hurt at a local day care and is frustrated with the response from the day care, but the day care owner defends the response. Deasiah Brinkley is a mom of three boys and had been taking them to Angel Wings Learning Center, 770 S. […]
KSN.com
What’s new at the Kansas State Fair this year?
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Aside from the strong lineup at this year’s Nex-Tech Grandstand, there are more exciting events happening at the 2022 Kansas State Fair. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Kansas State Fair is honoring our seniors. Tickets for anyone 55 and older are only $2. Guests can also enjoy bingo at Dillon Hall from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
KWCH.com
Building You
This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are focusing on jobs in health care centers. This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are focusing on jobs on employers with sign-on bonuses. Week of Aug. 1: Job of the Day. Updated: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:54 PM...
‘Their dream’: Longtime teachers to run new Wichita child-care business
Sunshine Learning Academy will open next month in 6,000 square feet.
KWCH.com
Aircraft conversion program featuring NIAR to involve Wichita State, WSU Tech students
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University on Thursday, Aug. 20, detailed a partnership between WSU’s National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) WERX and a company called Erickson Precision Ventures, LLC. In a news release, Wichita State explained the partnership, established this spring, as “their first collaborative passenger to...
KWCH.com
Wichita-area nonprofits fight through lingering challenges to be there for community
This week's Sports Sunday Sitdown features two-time Wichita State All-American Sydney McKinney. The star shortstop shares her experiences for playing for Team USA this past week in Fukushima, Japan. Dodge City’s Boot Hill Casino prepares for legalized sports betting in Kansas. Updated: 2 hours ago. In Dodge City, the...
KWCH.com
Homeless population underserved in South City amid talks of collaboration ramp-up
Police hold active shooter training held at Scott City High School. Local law enforcement said they had been talking about the training for awhile. This year, they made it a priority. Updated: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT. Gov. Laura Kelly last week said the state had recovered jobs...
KWCH.com
Employees at east Wichita Starbucks vote to unionize
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An east Wichita Starbucks becomes the first in the city to become union represented. Employees at the store at Central and Rock Road voted on Tuesday to unionize, 9-6. The vote included all full-time and regular part-time baristas and shift supervisors employed at Store 2675 located at 8008 East Central in Wichita. Excluded were office clerical employees, store managers, professional employees, guards, and supervisors as defined by the National Labor Relations Act.
KWCH.com
Building You: Workforce landscape in South Central Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Businesses and organizations are hiring despite a low unemployment rate in Kansas. As of June 2022, the unemployment rate in Kansas is at 2.4-percent. The numbers were higher during the start of the pandemic at 12.2-percent in April 2020 and 7.2-percent in June 2020. “The economy...
KWCH.com
Chaplain looks to support families impacted by tragedy at the scene
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local chaplain has the goal of providing compassion and care during events that can sometimes be the worst day of someone’s life. He’s looking to turn an ambulance into a Chaplain Response Vehicle. “Serve the community, serve first responders, just serve people in...
KWCH.com
Gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt proposes 4-lane highway across S. Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A candidate for Kansas governor wants to expand highways linking much of southern Kansas. Wednesday, Republican candidate Derek Schmidt, currently the state’s attorney general, proposed expanding Highways 400 and 54 to four lanes across Kansas, connecting southwest Kansas, Wichita and southeast Kansas. Schmidt said the...
wichitaonthecheap.com
Kids Eat Free at Applebee’s Kansas for Back to School
KIDS EAT FREE! Wichita area ONLY. Monday-Sunday, Aug 15-21, 2022. Dine-in or Carside To Go. Let Applebee’s do the cooking during back to school week!. Kids eat free with adult purchase. Valid Aug 15-21, 2022 in the Greater Wichita area: Maple and Ridge, 47th & South Broadway, 29th & N. Rock, Derby, Andover and Park City >> http://bit.ly/ApplebeesKansas.
KWCH.com
Wichita City Council to vote on contract for third-party to evaluate WPD
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council on Tuesday will vote to approve an agency to evaluate the Wichita Police Department. The measure follows the investigation into inappropriate messages shared between some Wichita Police Officers and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputies and how those involved were disciplined. If approved,...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County begins abortion rights amendment recount
This week's Sports Sunday Sitdown features two-time Wichita State All-American Sydney McKinney. The star shortstop shares her experiences for playing for Team USA this past week in Fukushima, Japan. Dodge City’s Boot Hill Casino prepares for legalized sports betting in Kansas. Updated: 1 hour ago. In Dodge City, the...
KAKE TV
Hutchinson High School holds field night for Jones family
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Don Michael Field was the place to be in Hutchinson on Saturday night, where Kansans gathered to support and raise money for the Jones family. The field night, sponsored by DECA students at Hutchinson High School began at 5:00 p.m. and ended at 9:00. Those who attended the event were able to play games, eat lots of good and engage in other activities geared toward people of all ages.
3-year-old water skier wows in Kansas
MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – What were you doing at age three? One Virginia toddler recently made waves in Maize, Kansas, while competing in the 80th Goode Water Ski National Championship. Jonathan Davis, 3, was the youngest competitor of the more than 500 athletes at the week-long event. “He is just following along in his brother […]
KWCH.com
Election officials in Sedgwick, Johnson counties detail recount process
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the recount on the abortion amendment vote from the Aug. 2 Kansas primary underway or soon to begin in nine counties, Eyewitness News gained insight into how the process works. Specifically, we heard from election officials in the two largest counties among those involved in the recount: Johnson and Sedgwick counties. On Aug. 2, the amendment question failed; 59% “no” to 41% “yes.”
