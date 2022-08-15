On August 14, 2022, 23-year-old Dylan Berg, formerly of Sublette, died in a late-night single-vehicle accident on G Avenue in Seminole TX. According to reports, the incident happened around 3:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Northwest G Avenue. Preliminary investigation suggests Berg was driving on the roadway when he lost control of his vehicle for unknown reasons. His vehicle left the road and hit a nearby tree, splitting the vehicle in two.

SUBLETTE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO