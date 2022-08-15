Read full article on original website
Garden City home intruder dead after stabbing
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 58-year-old Garden City man was killed in a stabbing early Thursday after police say he forced entry into a home. At around 5:30 a.m. police were called to the 400 block of E. Santa Fe for a reported stabbing. There, they found Robert Gallardo Molina injured inside the home. He was taken to St. Catherine Hospital, where he later died.
Dodge City celebrates 150th with plan for the future
DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — On Monday, the day that Dodge City was celebrating its 150th anniversary, city leaders were also looking to the future as the Dodge City Commission unanimously approved the Downtown Streetscape Project. The project’s goal is to revitalize the historic downtown area. The $13.9 million effort is expected to start this […]
Motorcycle crash in Garden City sends 2 to a Wichita hospital
Garden City Police say a motorcycle crash sent two people to a Wichita hospital.
Dodge City’s Boot Hill Casino prepares for legalized sports betting in Kansas
DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - While a date hasn’t been set, legalized sports betting is soon coming to Kansas. In Dodge City, the Boot Hill Casino has plans laid out for when sports betting in the state gets the green light. Eyewitness News was in Dodge City Wednesday to...
Riverfront Stadium to host Garden City-Dodge City “Hatchet Rivalry”
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Wind Surge announced today they will host the 85th Annual Hatchet Rivalry at Riverfront Stadium featuring the Dodge City Red Demons and Garden City Buffaloes. The football game will be played on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. “We are excited to host two...
Correction: Larned man injured after SUV strikes a tree
Correction: Due to an error posted on the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, according to Trooper Michael Racy. The story has been corrected. PAWNEE COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 6p.m. Tuesday in Pawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1994 Nissan Pathfinder driven...
Former Sublette Man Dies in Auto Accident in Texas
On August 14, 2022, 23-year-old Dylan Berg, formerly of Sublette, died in a late-night single-vehicle accident on G Avenue in Seminole TX. According to reports, the incident happened around 3:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Northwest G Avenue. Preliminary investigation suggests Berg was driving on the roadway when he lost control of his vehicle for unknown reasons. His vehicle left the road and hit a nearby tree, splitting the vehicle in two.
Two in critical condition after wrecking a motorcycle in Garden City parking lot
Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – On August 14, 2022, at around 1:30 A.M., Officers of the Garden City Police Department were dispatched to 2302 E. Kansas Avenue (Ollie’s Bargain Outlet), where a motorcycle had crashed and was on fire. When Officers arrived, they located the driver, identified as...
Man caught in Kansas with 35 pounds of meth sentenced in connection to an international drug ring
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Mexican national man has been sentenced in connection to an international drug ring that distributed “large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana from Mexico in the Kansas City area.” According to a news release sent out by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), 48-year-old Aron Rodriguez-Posada pleaded guilty to […]
WATCH: Sports Sunday Sitdown: Sydney McKinney
Dodge City’s Boot Hill Casino prepares for legalized sports betting in Kansas. In Dodge City, the Boot Hill Casino has plans laid out for when sports betting in the state gets the green light. Wichita-area nonprofits fight through lingering challenges to be there for community. Updated: 9 hours ago.
