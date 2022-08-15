Read full article on original website
WATE
Knoxville woman’s close encounter with bear at Gatlinburg restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Cindy Kitts, of Knoxville, was sitting in her car, windows down and on her phone, waiting for her family to come out of the Parkside Grill restaurant in Gatlinburg, Tenn. However, while waiting, she noticed a bear looking through her window. “All of a sudden...
Smoky Mountain Times
Children rescued after falling from a tube in Deep Creek
On Thursday, Aug. 11 at 10:47 a.m., Swain County first responders were dispatched to Deep Creek Trail in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park for a call that came in as a water rescue of “two stranded four year olds.” The incident occurred between the second bridge and Indian Creek Falls about a half of a mile up Deep Creek trailhead.
wvlt.tv
‘Living a nightmare’ | Missing East Tennessee man’s mom holds onto hope
The Strip will not look the same in the coming years; four new apartment buildings and a ten-story parking garage are in the works for Cumberland Avenue. A Knoxville staple is closing its doors for good- S&S Cafeteria will be going out of business on Aug. 31. Catch up Quick.
thesmokies.com
Dollywood expansion plan, what’s next for the theme park
Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Dollywood is growing. Since May of 1986, when Dolly Parton partnered with the Herschend family to put her name on the former Silver Dollar City, the park’s unofficial mission statement has been to make big plans and then make them come true.
WBIR
TWRA cuts ribbon of new elk viewing tower in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency cut the ribbon on a new viewing tower where visitors can relax and watch the wildlife pass by — especially elk. The tower is in Campbell County, at the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area. It's officially called the "Terry...
travelexperta.com
Tourist Attractions and Things to Do in Great Smoky Mountains, Tennessee
The Great Smoky Mountains are a sight to behold. The mountain ranges are stretched from Tennessee to the borders of North Carolina, in the southeastern part of the United States of America. The lush greenery and beautiful wildlife make this a popular destination for tourists who want to enjoy the outdoors. The Smoky Mountains support around 1,400 kinds of flower plants and hundreds of species of trees. In addition to its natural beauty, the park is home to many attractions that cater specifically to visitors.
Happy ... birthday! | Joe Sloth celebrates his third birthday at Zoo Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday was a special day at Zoo Knoxville when people gathered to celebrate the birthday of one of their slowest moving and sleepiest animals — Joe Sloth. He turned 3 years old on Thursday and the zoo celebrated with a classic birthday party. Joe Sloth...
wvlt.tv
Great Smoky Mountains National Park to begin charging for parking, increasing camp fees
A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. A crossbow bolt was sticking out of the mature buck’s head when TWRA crews found it. Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park. Updated: 1 hour ago. This...
Did you know one of WBIR's first shows was 'The Birthday Dog?'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's time for a little throwback!. WBIR became Knoxville's second TV station on air in August 1956. According to the East Tennessee Historical Society, one of the station's first shows was a children's program called "The Birthday Dog." The Birthday Dog was a dog with amnesia...
'They said they might just keep her' | Knoxville Police looking into what they call a 'unique' case of a stolen pet
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department (KPD) said it is looking into a "unique" case of a stolen cat in the Fountain City neighborhood. "We let her out to use the restroom like she usually does for about an hour and she normally is either like meowing at the door or comes back right away when we call her and she was nowhere to be found," Cummings said. "So I spent the whole night walking around the neighborhood calling her name looking for her and nothing."
WATE
Relax on the river with River Rat and See More Smokies
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) – At River Rat: Tubing & Rafting, they specialize in providing fun, family-friendly attractions that welcome guests to soak in the beauty of East Tennessee from a new perspective. Attractions such as this can always be found at SeeMoreSmokies.com. Sometimes in this busy world we can...
wvlt.tv
Jimmy Fallon at Dollywood (@megan.w17)
Visitors to Knoxville will have a new option to get around downtown: electric bikes. Great Smoky Mountains National Park to begin charging for parking, increasing camp fees. Those visiting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will soon need to buy parking passes for their visit, park officials announced Monday. Updated:...
wvlt.tv
S&S Cafeteria closing its doors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville staple is closing its doors for good- S&S Cafeteria will be going out of business on Aug. 31. The cafeteria has been in Knoxville for nearly 50 years, opening in 1974. Generations of families grew up eating fried chicken, macaroni and cheese and chocolate pie.
KPD searching for man last seen on Aug. 2 leaving his East Knoxville home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were looking for a 35-year-old man who was last seen on August 2 leaving his East Knoxville home. They said Brandon Sheckles left his home on Shangri-La Drive on foot at around 8 p.m. and has not been seen since. According to a release, he was wearing a blue t-shirt, black shorts and tennis shoes.
Three pounds of fish thrown out at failing Morristown restaurant
The failing score was recorded in Hamblen County. More than a dozen violations were noted by the inspector.
thesmokies.com
The surprising Cherokee history behind Devil’s Courthouse in NC
They say the Lord works in mysterious ways but so, too, must the Devil. It stands to reason, right? He’s in Georgia inexcusably losing fiddle contests and in Mississippi luring Blues men to their eternal fate. But as much as it appears the Devil enjoys having a hand in...
Family of UT Basketball star Zakai Zeigler finds a new home on Rocky Top after fire at NYC apartment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been several months since Vol Nation rallied around a basketball star's family, helping them find a home after their old one burned down. Charmane Zeigler dodges boxes and furniture as she shares her vision for her grandson's new bedroom. Nori wants it to be all about race cars. It's been months, but her family is finally able to settle down.
WBIR
Crash at Sweet P's Uptown Corner reveals original brick and sign of the building
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Early Sunday morning, a car crashed into Sweet P's Uptown Corner in Fountain City. The damage was severe, causing the restaurant to close while they made repairs. The Knoxville Police Department also said they were investigating the crash after the driver left the scene. While the...
crossvillenews1st.com
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR PADDLEBOARDING AND KAYAKING IN EAST TN
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From lakes to rivers to quarries, East Tennessee has no shortage of opportunities to hit the water. With the rise in popularity of kayaks and stand-up paddleboards (SUPs), these outdoor adventures are more accessible than ever. Whether you’re an experienced paddler or thinking of trying it...
realtree.com
Photo Shows Woman Attempting to Pet Bear at Gatlinburg, Tennessee, Hotel
A Gatlinburg, Tennessee, hotel owner who has kicked out several customers for harassing bears on the property is looking for a woman who was photographed while recently attempting to pet a bear on the hotel grounds. According to wvlt.tv, the woman was photographed Sunday morning, July 31, 2022, at the...
