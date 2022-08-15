ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

Smoky Mountain Times

Children rescued after falling from a tube in Deep Creek

On Thursday, Aug. 11 at 10:47 a.m., Swain County first responders were dispatched to Deep Creek Trail in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park for a call that came in as a water rescue of “two stranded four year olds.” The incident occurred between the second bridge and Indian Creek Falls about a half of a mile up Deep Creek trailhead.
SWAIN COUNTY, NC
thesmokies.com

Dollywood expansion plan, what’s next for the theme park

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Dollywood is growing. Since May of 1986, when Dolly Parton partnered with the Herschend family to put her name on the former Silver Dollar City, the park’s unofficial mission statement has been to make big plans and then make them come true.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WBIR

TWRA cuts ribbon of new elk viewing tower in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency cut the ribbon on a new viewing tower where visitors can relax and watch the wildlife pass by — especially elk. The tower is in Campbell County, at the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area. It's officially called the "Terry...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
travelexperta.com

Tourist Attractions and Things to Do in Great Smoky Mountains, Tennessee

The Great Smoky Mountains are a sight to behold. The mountain ranges are stretched from Tennessee to the borders of North Carolina, in the southeastern part of the United States of America. The lush greenery and beautiful wildlife make this a popular destination for tourists who want to enjoy the outdoors. The Smoky Mountains support around 1,400 kinds of flower plants and hundreds of species of trees. In addition to its natural beauty, the park is home to many attractions that cater specifically to visitors.
GATLINBURG, TN
WBIR

Did you know one of WBIR's first shows was 'The Birthday Dog?'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's time for a little throwback!. WBIR became Knoxville's second TV station on air in August 1956. According to the East Tennessee Historical Society, one of the station's first shows was a children's program called "The Birthday Dog." The Birthday Dog was a dog with amnesia...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

'They said they might just keep her' | Knoxville Police looking into what they call a 'unique' case of a stolen pet

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department (KPD) said it is looking into a "unique" case of a stolen cat in the Fountain City neighborhood. "We let her out to use the restroom like she usually does for about an hour and she normally is either like meowing at the door or comes back right away when we call her and she was nowhere to be found," Cummings said. "So I spent the whole night walking around the neighborhood calling her name looking for her and nothing."
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Relax on the river with River Rat and See More Smokies

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) – At River Rat: Tubing & Rafting, they specialize in providing fun, family-friendly attractions that welcome guests to soak in the beauty of East Tennessee from a new perspective. Attractions such as this can always be found at SeeMoreSmokies.com. Sometimes in this busy world we can...
TOWNSEND, TN
wvlt.tv

Jimmy Fallon at Dollywood (@megan.w17)

Visitors to Knoxville will have a new option to get around downtown: electric bikes. Great Smoky Mountains National Park to begin charging for parking, increasing camp fees. Those visiting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will soon need to buy parking passes for their visit, park officials announced Monday. Updated:...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

S&S Cafeteria closing its doors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville staple is closing its doors for good- S&S Cafeteria will be going out of business on Aug. 31. The cafeteria has been in Knoxville for nearly 50 years, opening in 1974. Generations of families grew up eating fried chicken, macaroni and cheese and chocolate pie.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KPD searching for man last seen on Aug. 2 leaving his East Knoxville home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were looking for a 35-year-old man who was last seen on August 2 leaving his East Knoxville home. They said Brandon Sheckles left his home on Shangri-La Drive on foot at around 8 p.m. and has not been seen since. According to a release, he was wearing a blue t-shirt, black shorts and tennis shoes.
KNOXVILLE, TN
thesmokies.com

The surprising Cherokee history behind Devil’s Courthouse in NC

They say the Lord works in mysterious ways but so, too, must the Devil. It stands to reason, right? He’s in Georgia inexcusably losing fiddle contests and in Mississippi luring Blues men to their eternal fate. But as much as it appears the Devil enjoys having a hand in...
CHEROKEE, NC
WBIR

Family of UT Basketball star Zakai Zeigler finds a new home on Rocky Top after fire at NYC apartment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been several months since Vol Nation rallied around a basketball star's family, helping them find a home after their old one burned down. Charmane Zeigler dodges boxes and furniture as she shares her vision for her grandson's new bedroom. Nori wants it to be all about race cars. It's been months, but her family is finally able to settle down.
KNOXVILLE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR PADDLEBOARDING AND KAYAKING IN EAST TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From lakes to rivers to quarries, East Tennessee has no shortage of opportunities to hit the water. With the rise in popularity of kayaks and stand-up paddleboards (SUPs), these outdoor adventures are more accessible than ever. Whether you’re an experienced paddler or thinking of trying it...
KNOXVILLE, TN
realtree.com

Photo Shows Woman Attempting to Pet Bear at Gatlinburg, Tennessee, Hotel

A Gatlinburg, Tennessee, hotel owner who has kicked out several customers for harassing bears on the property is looking for a woman who was photographed while recently attempting to pet a bear on the hotel grounds. According to wvlt.tv, the woman was photographed Sunday morning, July 31, 2022, at the...

