Read full article on original website
Related
'I Dream of Weenie' moving to new East Nashville spot
For those in East Nashville, "I Dream of Weenie became a staple in its yellow Volkswagon bus, but soon the eatery will operate out of a new building in the neighborhood.
williamsonhomepage.com
Sun Records opening its newest Host Kitchen Sun Diner in Franklin
Marking a 70th anniversary milestone, Sun Records has expanded its nostalgic Memphis eatery, Sun Diner, into Franklin. Through a partnership with Franklin Junction, a restaurant e-commerce growth platform, consumers in Franklin will be able to order Sun Diner from major delivery platforms, including UberEats and DoorDash. The diner offers a...
franklinis.com
Williamson County Animal Center Pet of the Week
Gentle and affectionate Pearl is a four-year old mixed breed She already knows sit, stay, and come and is very easy on a leash. She is good with other dogs but prefers the “chill” crowd. Come meet Pearl and all of her adoptable friends at the Williamson County Animal Center!
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County lawmakers announce Smyrna, La Vergne senior centers to receive $8K grants
Rutherford County, Tenn. — State Rep. Mike Sparks, R-Smyrna, State Rep. Charlie Baum, R-Murfreesboro, and State Sen. Dawn White, R-Murfreesboro, today announced state grants for the Smyrna Senior Center and the La Vergne Senior Center. Both centers will receive $8,000 to advance senior center projects in their communities. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
franklinis.com
Clark Family Continues Kilwins Tradition in Downtown Franklin
Since 1947, Kilwins has been a celebrated part of Americana having earned a reputation for providing high-quality chocolates, ice cream, and confections combined with excellent service. Kilwins’ heritage was built on the simple premise of creating products from the finest ingredients and providing customers with great service. When Kilwins...
Williamson County school bus involved in crash
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Cool Springs Boulevard and Mallory Lane.
‘She was a beautiful young lady’: Neighbors stunned as authorities find Mya Fuller’s remains
Neighbors are stunned to learn human remains found in Lebanon a week and a half ago belong to a 22-year-old missing woman.
mainstreetmaury.com
Training key in saving the life of CA Pre-K student
Columbia Academy Jr. Kindergarten student Trip Colvett is getting ready to play his first season in tee ball. He’s got new cleats and a brand-new Rawlings helmet that he still hasn’t taken the stickers off of yet. His first baseball season, however, almost didn’t happen, but thanks to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man Drowns at Tims Ford Lake
A drowning took place on Monday night at Tims Ford Lake in Franklin County. Authorities have not released the Nashville Hispanic man’s name at this time. The victim was part of a work crew which apparently was doing construction at a nearby home. As this time drowning is being ruled accidental and took place near Awalt Road and Highway 130.
wgnsradio.com
No end in sight for the price of housing and the price of RENT in Murfreesboro Area
Housing prices continue to climb, which also equal increased prices for rental units throughout Rutherford County. According to Rent.com, apartment complexes in Murfreesboro are charging tenants between $1,349 and $1,789 per month. When you break down the monthly lease amounts charged locally by the size of unit the tenant is...
myradiolink.com
Judd Family Sues TN County, Sheriff To Block Release Of Death Records
Naomi Judd's husband, Larry Strickland, and her two daughters, Ashley and Wynonna Judd, filed a lawsuit against Williamson County, TN and its sheriff on Friday (August 12th) to prevent the release of records related to Naomi's suicide. According to Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF, the family issued a statement which reads, “Our family continues to grieve together privately, in unity and community, recognizing our mother's beauty and talents as a gift to the world. There has been misinformation circulated as we continue to mourn and we lament that. We ask news organizations only to cover facts . . . “
Tennessee Tribune
Williamson County DA Secretly Indicts Reguli for Aggravated Perjury
FRANKLIN, TN – Williamson County District Attorney Kim Helper has escalated the prosecution of family law attorney Connie Reguli. Helper issued an arrest warrant against Reguli last Thursday for aggravated perjury. Reguli surrendered herself at the Williamson County Sheriff’s office Friday morning. She was booked and released on her own recognizance. She did not get a copy of the indictment when she was booked.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sumner County man reported missing, last seen over a month ago
Sumner County authorities are searching for a missing man out of Gallatin.
WSMV
One person killed in Wilson County crash
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed when a dump truck left the roadway in Wilson County and struck a tree, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said on Thursday. According to the THP preliminary report, Carlos Coronado, 45, of Lebanon, was driving a GMC C6500 dump truck east on Central Pike just before 9:30 a.m. when he made contact with a tree when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, then cross the center line and ran off the left side of the road, made contact with a ditch and overturned before hitting another tree.
Car thefts force woman to quit new job days after moving to TN
Janeice Young had only been living in Murfreesboro for three weeks when her car was stolen by a group of underage burglars who are still on the run.
Vehicle crashes into race car, mobile home in Greenbrier
A car crashed into a parked race car and mobile home in Greenbrier Wednesday morning.
wgnsradio.com
DC Fast Charger Company to Open Manufacturing Facility in Nearby Wilson County and Plans to Create 500-Jobs
A company opening in nearby Lebanon, Tennessee will likely lead to new employment opportunities for Rutherford County residents, in addition to hiring those who call Wilson County home. Tritium, a company that designs and manufactures advanced DC fast chargers for electric vehicles, plans to create 500-new jobs with the opening of their new facility just over the Rutherford County line.
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood attorney Connie Reguli indicted on aggravated perjury charge following legal battles
Embattled Brentwood attorney Connie Reguli has been indicted on a new criminal charge stemming from a lawsuit she filed against Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson earlier this year. A Williamson County grand jury indicted 70-year-old Reguli on the charge of aggravated perjury, a Class D felony. According to the indictment,...
TN teacher’s TikTok of working on the weekend to catalog books goes viral
A TikTok posted by a Murfreesboro teacher explaining why she came into work on a Saturday has been viewed more than 1.5 million times on the platform.
WSMV
Rutherford Co officials asking for information about shooting at bar
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s office have been requesting assistance from the public asking for information about a shooting at a bar. One person was shot at Handlebars early Sunday morning on East Main Street. Officials said the victim was taken to a local...
Comments / 0