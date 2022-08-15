ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
williamsonhomepage.com

Sun Records opening its newest Host Kitchen Sun Diner in Franklin

Marking a 70th anniversary milestone, Sun Records has expanded its nostalgic Memphis eatery, Sun Diner, into Franklin. Through a partnership with Franklin Junction, a restaurant e-commerce growth platform, consumers in Franklin will be able to order Sun Diner from major delivery platforms, including UberEats and DoorDash. The diner offers a...
FRANKLIN, TN
franklinis.com

Williamson County Animal Center Pet of the Week

Gentle and affectionate Pearl is a four-year old mixed breed She already knows sit, stay, and come and is very easy on a leash. She is good with other dogs but prefers the “chill” crowd. Come meet Pearl and all of her adoptable friends at the Williamson County Animal Center!
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamson County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
Williamson County, TN
Society
County
Williamson County, TN
franklinis.com

Clark Family Continues Kilwins Tradition in Downtown Franklin

Since 1947, Kilwins has been a celebrated part of Americana having earned a reputation for providing high-quality chocolates, ice cream, and confections combined with excellent service. Kilwins’ heritage was built on the simple premise of creating products from the finest ingredients and providing customers with great service. When Kilwins...
FRANKLIN, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Training key in saving the life of CA Pre-K student

Columbia Academy Jr. Kindergarten student Trip Colvett is getting ready to play his first season in tee ball. He’s got new cleats and a brand-new Rawlings helmet that he still hasn’t taken the stickers off of yet. His first baseball season, however, almost didn’t happen, but thanks to...
COLUMBIA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs
On Target News

Man Drowns at Tims Ford Lake

A drowning took place on Monday night at Tims Ford Lake in Franklin County. Authorities have not released the Nashville Hispanic man’s name at this time. The victim was part of a work crew which apparently was doing construction at a nearby home. As this time drowning is being ruled accidental and took place near Awalt Road and Highway 130.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
myradiolink.com

Judd Family Sues TN County, Sheriff To Block Release Of Death Records

Naomi Judd's husband, Larry Strickland, and her two daughters, Ashley and Wynonna Judd, filed a lawsuit against Williamson County, TN and its sheriff on Friday (August 12th) to prevent the release of records related to Naomi's suicide. According to Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF, the family issued a statement which reads, “Our family continues to grieve together privately, in unity and community, recognizing our mother's beauty and talents as a gift to the world. There has been misinformation circulated as we continue to mourn and we lament that. We ask news organizations only to cover facts . . . “
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Williamson County DA Secretly Indicts Reguli for Aggravated Perjury

FRANKLIN, TN – Williamson County District Attorney Kim Helper has escalated the prosecution of family law attorney Connie Reguli. Helper issued an arrest warrant against Reguli last Thursday for aggravated perjury. Reguli surrendered herself at the Williamson County Sheriff’s office Friday morning. She was booked and released on her own recognizance. She did not get a copy of the indictment when she was booked.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WSMV

One person killed in Wilson County crash

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed when a dump truck left the roadway in Wilson County and struck a tree, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said on Thursday. According to the THP preliminary report, Carlos Coronado, 45, of Lebanon, was driving a GMC C6500 dump truck east on Central Pike just before 9:30 a.m. when he made contact with a tree when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, then cross the center line and ran off the left side of the road, made contact with a ditch and overturned before hitting another tree.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

DC Fast Charger Company to Open Manufacturing Facility in Nearby Wilson County and Plans to Create 500-Jobs

A company opening in nearby Lebanon, Tennessee will likely lead to new employment opportunities for Rutherford County residents, in addition to hiring those who call Wilson County home. Tritium, a company that designs and manufactures advanced DC fast chargers for electric vehicles, plans to create 500-new jobs with the opening of their new facility just over the Rutherford County line.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Rutherford Co officials asking for information about shooting at bar

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s office have been requesting assistance from the public asking for information about a shooting at a bar. One person was shot at Handlebars early Sunday morning on East Main Street. Officials said the victim was taken to a local...
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy