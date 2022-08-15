Read full article on original website
CBS News
New York judge rules criminal case against the Trump Organization and former CFO Allen Weisselberg can proceed
A New York State judge ruled Friday that a criminal fraud and tax evasion prosecution against the Trump Organization and its former CFO, Allen Weisselberg, can proceed. Weisselberg and the company asked a judge in February to dismiss all 15 counts charged against them. Judge Juan Merchan dismissed one of several tax fraud counts against the Trump Organization, but allowed all others to remain.
Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Donald Trump, Jr. have all been deposed by NY's attorney general's office — now what?
Donald Trump was deposed Wednesday by the NY attorney general's office — after promising to plead the Fifth. In the coming weeks, the AG is expected to file a massive, long-threatened "enforcement action." It will seek steep financial penalties for what the AG alleges is a decade-long pattern of...
It's 'Over' for Trump Organization if Weisselberg Pleads Guilty: Expert
The organization and its former chief financial officer were indicted last year in an probe led by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Trump Tower, Golf Courses 'At Stake' in N.Y. as Trump Pleads Fifth: Expert
"This is exactly what the AG was hoping to achieve. The case is now even stronger," a former New York assistant attorney general said.
Washington Examiner
Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward
More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
DOJ officials were alarmed by surveillance footage of the Mar-a-Lago room where classified info was being stored, report says
Officials decided to request a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago after new evidence emerged about classified information kept there, the NYT reported.
Longtime Trump Organization Executive Is Nearing a Plea Deal on Tax Fraud Charges: Report
Longtime Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg is expected to plead guilty to tax fraud charges as part of a possible plea deal with prosecutors investigating a scheme allegedly orchestrated "by the most senior executives" of the company. Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's longtime chief financial officer, turned himself in to authorities...
Don Jr. and Ivanka Trump testify before NY AG investigators: Report
Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump reportedly testified before investigators with the New York Attorney General's Office regarding a civil inquiry into the family's business practices.
US News and World Report
Longtime Trump Executive Weisselberg Pleads Guilty, Becomes Prosecution Witness
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A longtime senior executive at Donald Trump's family business pleaded guilty on Thursday to helping the company engineer a 15-year tax fraud, in an agreement that will require him to testify about its business practices at an upcoming trial. Allen Weisselberg, 75, the former chief financial officer...
Guilty plea expected from Trump Org ex-CEO Weisselberg: CBS News Flash August 18, 2022
Allen Weisselberg, the former CEO of the Trump Organization, is expected to plead guilty to a 15-year tax fraud scheme. The deal would require him to testify about business practices at the company. The 9/11 Tribute Museum in lower Manhattan has closed after being unable to rebound from pandemic losses. And ESPN icon Dick Vitale, 83, says he’s cancer-free after battling the illness twice in the past year.
Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty to charges of tax evasion, larceny, conspiracy
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A top executive at the Trump Organization pleaded guilty Thursday to 15 charges, including tax evasion, in a deal that will make him a witness against the company at trial this fall. Company Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg entered the plea in a Manhattan court to...
