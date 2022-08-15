Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
With low water exposing junk and rocks, Vermont city finds opportunities
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Evidence of this abnormally dry summer can be seen in the Winooski River, through Vermont's capital city, where new islands and the sandy river bottom are now visible. A river gauge located on Route 2 across from the Green Mount Cemetery is measuring a near-record low...
mynbc5.com
Small part of New Hampshire now in extreme drought, latest US Drought Monitor report shows
For the first time since December 2020, a portion of New Hampshire is considered to be experiencing an extreme drought, according to the latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor. The report, published Thursday, shows that 1.53% of the state — a strip along the New Hampshire-Massachusetts border — is...
mynbc5.com
Bear hunting season to begin in Vermont next month
Bear hunting season is set to begin next month in Vermont, offering hunters an opportunity to help manage the state's bear population. Vermont's early season is set to begin on Sept. 1 and continues through Nov. 11. All hunters are required to have a special bear tag to participate. Nonresident hunters are prohibited from using dogs to hunt until Sept. 15.
mynbc5.com
Jersey Mike's to open first Vermont location this month
WILLISTON, Vt. — Jersey Mike's, the popular sandwich chain known for its customizable subs, is opening its first Vermont location later this month. The first shop in Vermont will be located at 69 Market Street, in the same strip as the L.L. Bean store. A large banner outside the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynbc5.com
Multiple people killed after two planes crash in Northern California
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Multiple people were killed when two planes collided in Watsonville, California, on Thursday afternoon. According to the city, two planes were attempting to land when they collided. Multiple fatalities have been reported, according to the city. The Federal Aviation Administration reported that a single-engine Cessna 152...
mynbc5.com
Meet K9 Callie: Four-legged hero helped recover Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A four-legged hero is back in Louisville after helping recover victims from the eastern Kentucky flooding. K9 Callie is the first search and rescue dog in the entire U.S. Military and an official member of the Kentucky Air National Guard. The 5-year-old Dutch Shepherd returned to...
mynbc5.com
Vermont Fire Academy unveils newly renovated dormitory
PITTSFORD, Vt. — The Vermont Fire Academy unveiled a newly renovated dormitory Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters from across Vermont, state officials, and community members toured the newly renovated East Cottage Dormitory. "The space was designed to foster productive environment for networking with an eye towards historic preservation and energy efficiency,"...
mynbc5.com
With Vermont schools still experiencing a staffing shortage, one school gets creative
SWANTON, Vt. — With only two weeks left until Swanton Elementary's first day of school, they still have four positions to fill. One of them is a special educator, leading principal Chris Dodge to put out a plea for applicants on Twitter. In the tweet, Dodge said he will...
RELATED PEOPLE
mynbc5.com
Gov. Scott releases 10-step plan to help improve public safety
BERLIN, Vt. — Gov. Phil Scott released a new 10-point public safety plan this week, which aims to help keep the public safe, eliminate the backlog of cases in county courts and create better collaboration between the state’s executive and judicial branches. “[We] thank the governor for stepping...
mynbc5.com
New York U.S. House primary 2022: See results
New Yorkers headed to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the state's primary election. See live updates as Democratic hopefuls Matt Castelli and Matt Putorti vie for their party's U.S. House nomination. The winner will go on to run against Rep. Elise Stefanik in the general election on Nov. 8.
mynbc5.com
New York approves 19 new licenses for cannabis sales
On Monday, New York's Cannabis Control Board approved 19 new licenses to legally sell marijuana. There are now 242 farms licensed in New York to sell adult-use cannabis. The awards come from the Seeding Opportunity Initiative, which was designed to allow New York farmers and individuals with prior cannabis-related offenses to be among the first to obtain licenses in the state.
mynbc5.com
LIVE: Secretary of State Jim Condos speaks about primary certification delay
Secretary of State Jim Condos is speaking about a delay in certifying Vermont's primary election results in Montpelier with other state officials. Click the video player above to view a livestream of this event.
Comments / 0