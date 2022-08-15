ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

Bear hunting season to begin in Vermont next month

Bear hunting season is set to begin next month in Vermont, offering hunters an opportunity to help manage the state's bear population. Vermont's early season is set to begin on Sept. 1 and continues through Nov. 11. All hunters are required to have a special bear tag to participate. Nonresident hunters are prohibited from using dogs to hunt until Sept. 15.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Jersey Mike's to open first Vermont location this month

WILLISTON, Vt. — Jersey Mike's, the popular sandwich chain known for its customizable subs, is opening its first Vermont location later this month. The first shop in Vermont will be located at 69 Market Street, in the same strip as the L.L. Bean store. A large banner outside the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
mynbc5.com

Multiple people killed after two planes crash in Northern California

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Multiple people were killed when two planes collided in Watsonville, California, on Thursday afternoon. According to the city, two planes were attempting to land when they collided. Multiple fatalities have been reported, according to the city. The Federal Aviation Administration reported that a single-engine Cessna 152...
WATSONVILLE, CA
mynbc5.com

Meet K9 Callie: Four-legged hero helped recover Kentucky flood victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A four-legged hero is back in Louisville after helping recover victims from the eastern Kentucky flooding. K9 Callie is the first search and rescue dog in the entire U.S. Military and an official member of the Kentucky Air National Guard. The 5-year-old Dutch Shepherd returned to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
mynbc5.com

Vermont Fire Academy unveils newly renovated dormitory

PITTSFORD, Vt. — The Vermont Fire Academy unveiled a newly renovated dormitory Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters from across Vermont, state officials, and community members toured the newly renovated East Cottage Dormitory. "The space was designed to foster productive environment for networking with an eye towards historic preservation and energy efficiency,"...
PITTSFORD, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nek
mynbc5.com

Gov. Scott releases 10-step plan to help improve public safety

BERLIN, Vt. — Gov. Phil Scott released a new 10-point public safety plan this week, which aims to help keep the public safe, eliminate the backlog of cases in county courts and create better collaboration between the state’s executive and judicial branches. “[We] thank the governor for stepping...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

New York U.S. House primary 2022: See results

New Yorkers headed to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the state's primary election. See live updates as Democratic hopefuls Matt Castelli and Matt Putorti vie for their party's U.S. House nomination. The winner will go on to run against Rep. Elise Stefanik in the general election on Nov. 8.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mynbc5.com

New York approves 19 new licenses for cannabis sales

On Monday, New York's Cannabis Control Board approved 19 new licenses to legally sell marijuana. There are now 242 farms licensed in New York to sell adult-use cannabis. The awards come from the Seeding Opportunity Initiative, which was designed to allow New York farmers and individuals with prior cannabis-related offenses to be among the first to obtain licenses in the state.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy